Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Structure Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Affirmed
Greaves Cotton Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 930 Affirmed
Inrhythm Energy Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 240 Affirmed
S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned
S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 45 Assigned
Sudarshan Chemical Industries NFB WC Limit IND A1 1013 Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries NFB WC Limit IND A1 378 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd TL WD 63 Withdrawn
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 98.6 Withdrawn
Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd TL WD 84.47 Withdrawn
Agarwalla Teak International LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Agarwalla Teak International NFB WC Limit WD 420 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Agrawal Structure Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ - Affirmed
Agrawal Structure Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 170 Affirmed
Aig Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd TL WD 280 Withdrawn
Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd TL WD 100 Withdrawn
Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 2.2 Withdrawn
Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Ashish Kumar Jindal LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit WD 28 Withdrawn
Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit WD 28 Withdrawn
Ashish Kumar Jindal NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
B A Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
B A Alloys Pvt Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn
Balaji Iron And Steel LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Industries Pvt Ltd
Balaji Iron And Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Industries Pvt Ltd
Balaji Iron And Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Industries Pvt Ltd
Balaji Iron And Steel TL WD 250 Withdrawn
Industries Pvt Ltd
Bhartiya Loha Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhartiya Loha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Bhartiya Loha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 52.5 Withdrawn
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 52.5 Withdrawn
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn
Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd TL WD 27.5 Withdrawn
Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10.1 Withdrawn
Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10.1 Withdrawn
Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd TL WD 46.3 Withdrawn
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 400 Withdrawn
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 250 Withdrawn
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 250 Withdrawn
Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Greaves Cotton Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA - Affirmed
Greaves Cotton Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 480 Affirmed
Greaves Cotton Ltd CP WD 500 Withdrawn
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd'S LOC IND A+ 2500 Withdrawn
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd'S TL IND A+ 8130 Withdrawn
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd'S Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn
Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10.8 Withdrawn
Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 70.31 Withdrawn
India Infrastructure Finance LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Co. Ltd
India Infrastructure Finance Bond IND AAA 154000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd
India Infrastructure Finance Bond IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd
India Infrastructure Finance Bond IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd
India Infrastructure Finance NCD WD 100000 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertiliser LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Cooperative Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertiliser Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 220030 Withdrawn
Cooperative Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertiliser Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 220030 Withdrawn
Cooperative Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertiliser CP WD 1000 Withdrawn
Cooperative Ltd
Inrhythm Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 590 Withdrawn
Jasch Plastics India Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jasch Plastics India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 117.5 Withdrawn
Jasch Plastics India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 117.5 Withdrawn
Jasch Plastics India Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 72.5 Withdrawn
Jasch Plastics India Ltd TL WD 25.95 Withdrawn
Jayarathana Exports LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Jayarathana Exports Fund Based WC Limit WD 26.5 Withdrawn
Jayarathana Exports Fund Based WC Limit WD 53.5 Withdrawn
Jayarathana Exports TL WD 1.6 Withdrawn
K.L Rathi Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
K.L Rathi Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn
K.L Rathi Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn
K.L Rathi Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Kiran Agencies LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kiran Agencies Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Kiran Agencies NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Kiran Agencies LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kiran Agencies Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Kiran Agencies NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Ks Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ks Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn
Ksc Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Ksc Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn
Ksc Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 68.2 Withdrawn
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 41.8 Withdrawn
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 25 Withdrawn
M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsFund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsFund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsNFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsTL WD 187.669 Withdrawn
M/S Royal Agro Foods Industries LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
M/S Royal Agro Foods Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
M/S Royal Agro Foods Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
M/S Vinayak Corporation LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
M/S Vinayak Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
M/S Vinayak Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Mm Trust Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 1208.7 Affirmed
Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn
Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 458.09 Affirmed
Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 250 Affirmed
Nif Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Nif Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Nif Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Nif Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 4 Withdrawn
Nif Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 4 Withdrawn
Nif Pvt Ltd TL WD 200 Withdrawn
Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 787.5 Assigned
Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 880 Assigned
Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 3814 Assigned
Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd TL WD 15.9 Withdrawn
S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned
S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 70 Assigned
Sheen India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 230 Withdrawn
Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 230 Withdrawn
Sheen India Pvt Ltd TL WD 70 Withdrawn
Sheen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan WD 70 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Jewellers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn
Sudarshan Chemical Industries LT Issuer Rating IND A+ - upgraded to
Ltd IND A+ from
IND A
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1860 upgraded to
Ltd IND A+ from
IND A
Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL IND A+ 1893.6 upgraded to
Ltd IND A+ from
IND A
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Term Deposit IND tA+ 534 Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries External Commercial WD 0 Withdrawn
Ltd Borrowing
Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL WD 750 Withdrawn
Ltd
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd TL WD 43 Withdrawn
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd TL WD 47 Withdrawn
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd LT Issuer WD Withdrawn
Rating
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Tulsyan Coal Syndicate LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Tulsyan Coal Syndicate Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Tulsyan Coal Syndicate Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Tulsyan Coal Syndicate NFB WC Limit WD 1.6 Withdrawn
Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam LtdLT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam LtdDebenture IND A- 20000 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)