Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Structure Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Greaves Cotton Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 930 Affirmed Inrhythm Energy Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 240 Affirmed S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 45 Assigned Sudarshan Chemical Industries NFB WC Limit IND A1 1013 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries NFB WC Limit IND A1 378 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd TL WD 63 Withdrawn Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 98.6 Withdrawn Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd TL WD 84.47 Withdrawn Agarwalla Teak International LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Agarwalla Teak International NFB WC Limit WD 420 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Agrawal Structure Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ - Affirmed Agrawal Structure Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 170 Affirmed Aig Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd TL WD 280 Withdrawn Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd TL WD 100 Withdrawn Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Anand Polypack Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 2.2 Withdrawn Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Ashish Kumar Jindal LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit WD 28 Withdrawn Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit WD 28 Withdrawn Ashish Kumar Jindal NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn B A Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn B A Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn B A Alloys Pvt Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn Balaji Iron And Steel LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd Balaji Iron And Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd Balaji Iron And Steel Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd Balaji Iron And Steel TL WD 250 Withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd Bhartiya Loha Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhartiya Loha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Bhartiya Loha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 52.5 Withdrawn Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 52.5 Withdrawn Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd TL WD 27.5 Withdrawn Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10.1 Withdrawn Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10.1 Withdrawn Dex Agro Sweeteners Pvt Ltd TL WD 46.3 Withdrawn Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 400 Withdrawn Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 250 Withdrawn Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 250 Withdrawn Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Gian Chand Mohinder Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Greaves Cotton Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA - Affirmed Greaves Cotton Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 480 Affirmed Greaves Cotton Ltd CP WD 500 Withdrawn Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd'S LOC IND A+ 2500 Withdrawn Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd'S TL IND A+ 8130 Withdrawn Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd'S Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10.8 Withdrawn Idana Pet Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 70.31 Withdrawn India Infrastructure Finance LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Co. Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Bond IND AAA 154000 Affirmed Co. Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Bond IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed Co. Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Bond IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed Co. Ltd India Infrastructure Finance NCD WD 100000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Indian Farmers Fertiliser LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Cooperative Ltd Indian Farmers Fertiliser Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 220030 Withdrawn Cooperative Ltd Indian Farmers Fertiliser Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 220030 Withdrawn Cooperative Ltd Indian Farmers Fertiliser CP WD 1000 Withdrawn Cooperative Ltd Inrhythm Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 590 Withdrawn Jasch Plastics India Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jasch Plastics India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 117.5 Withdrawn Jasch Plastics India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 117.5 Withdrawn Jasch Plastics India Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 72.5 Withdrawn Jasch Plastics India Ltd TL WD 25.95 Withdrawn Jayarathana Exports LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Jayarathana Exports Fund Based WC Limit WD 26.5 Withdrawn Jayarathana Exports Fund Based WC Limit WD 53.5 Withdrawn Jayarathana Exports TL WD 1.6 Withdrawn K.L Rathi Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn K.L Rathi Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn K.L Rathi Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 400 Withdrawn K.L Rathi Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Kiran Agencies LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kiran Agencies Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Kiran Agencies NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Kiran Agencies LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kiran Agencies Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Kiran Agencies NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Ks Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ks Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn Ksc Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Ksc Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn Ksc Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 68.2 Withdrawn Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 41.8 Withdrawn Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 25 Withdrawn M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsFund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsFund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsNFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper MillsTL WD 187.669 Withdrawn M/S Royal Agro Foods Industries LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn M/S Royal Agro Foods Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn M/S Royal Agro Foods Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn M/S Vinayak Corporation LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn M/S Vinayak Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn M/S Vinayak Corporation Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Mm Trust Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 1208.7 Affirmed Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Nainital Motors Pvt Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 458.09 Affirmed Narayana Learning Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 250 Affirmed Nif Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Nif Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Nif Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Nif Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 4 Withdrawn Nif Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 4 Withdrawn Nif Pvt Ltd TL WD 200 Withdrawn Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 787.5 Assigned Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 880 Assigned Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB+ 3814 Assigned Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Resource World Exim Pvt Ltd TL WD 15.9 Withdrawn S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned S.K. Translines Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 70 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 230 Withdrawn Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 230 Withdrawn Sheen India Pvt Ltd TL WD 70 Withdrawn Sheen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan WD 70 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Jewellers LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shree Balaji Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn Sudarshan Chemical Industries LT Issuer Rating IND A+ - upgraded to Ltd IND A+ from IND A Sudarshan Chemical Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1860 upgraded to Ltd IND A+ from IND A Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL IND A+ 1893.6 upgraded to Ltd IND A+ from IND A Sudarshan Chemical Industries Term Deposit IND tA+ 534 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries External Commercial WD 0 Withdrawn Ltd Borrowing Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL WD 750 Withdrawn Ltd Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd TL WD 43 Withdrawn Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd TL WD 47 Withdrawn The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd LT Issuer WD Withdrawn Rating The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 170 Withdrawn The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Tulsyan Coal Syndicate LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Tulsyan Coal Syndicate Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Tulsyan Coal Syndicate Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Tulsyan Coal Syndicate NFB WC Limit WD 1.6 Withdrawn Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam LtdLT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam LtdDebenture IND A- 20000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)