Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Delhi Transco Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Delhi Transco Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 6860 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 2899 Provisional
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 17931 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 23260 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 55 Assigned
Ritesh Tradefin Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 150 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 90 Upgraded from
IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 203.8 Withdrawn
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 160 Withdrawn
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 160 Withdrawn
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 16.1 Withdrawn
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd TL WD 4.8 Withdrawn
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn
Awadh Enterprises LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Awadh Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 62.5 Withdrawn
Awadh Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 62.5 Withdrawn
Awadh Enterprises NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 370 Withdrawn
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 370 Withdrawn
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 33 Withdrawn
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 33 Withdrawn
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL WD 329.8 Withdrawn
Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL WD 43.5 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Bc Power Controls Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bc Power Controls Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn
Bc Power Controls Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn
Bc Power Controls Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Berk Auto Ltd Liability LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Partnership
Berk Auto Ltd Liability Fund Based WC Limit WD 295 Withdrawn
Partnership
Berk Auto Ltd Liability Fund Based WC Limit WD 295 Withdrawn
Partnership
Berk Auto Ltd Liability TL WD 100 Withdrawn
Partnership
Blp Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 3010 Assigned
Blp Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 3110 Withdrawn
Brakewel Automotive Components LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
(I) Pvt Ltd
Brakewel Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 55 Withdrawn
(I) Pvt Ltd
Brakewel Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 55 Withdrawn
(I) Pvt Ltd
Brakewel Automotive Components NFB WC Limit WD 7.5 Withdrawn
(I) Pvt Ltd
Brakewel Automotive Components TL WD 5 Withdrawn
(I) Pvt Ltd
Chaudhry Industries LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Chaudhry Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Chaudhry Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Chaudhry Industries NFB WC Limit WD 880 Withdrawn
Chennai Water Desalination Ltd BG IND D 50 Affirmed
Chennai Water Desalination Ltd Bk Loan IND D 3780 Affirmed
Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd TL WD 140 Withdrawn
Delhi Transco Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Downgraded
from IND A+
Delhi Transco Ltd Bond IND A 2000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Delhi Transco Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Delhi Transco Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 1000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Delhi Transco Ltd TL IND A 5000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Delhi Transco Ltd Bond WD 5000 Withdrawn
Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hotels LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hotels TL WD 420 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn
Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 17931 Upgraded from
IND A-
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 23260 Upgraded from
IND A-
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 6860 Upgraded from
IND A-
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 2899 Provisional
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5880 Withdrawn
Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5880 Withdrawn
Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL WD 750 Withdrawn
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL WD 2000 Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn
Dwarika Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Dwarika Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Dwarika Industries Ltd TL WD 36.9 Withdrawn
Global Engineers Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Global Engineers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Global Engineers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Gs Distributors Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Gs Distributors Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 190 Withdrawn
Gs Distributors Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 190 Withdrawn
Gs Distributors Ltd TL WD 40 Withdrawn
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL WD 8.79 Withdrawn
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 994.8 Provisional
Xxxix
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.9 Provisional
Xxxix
India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 48.7 Provisional
Xxxix Facility
Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd TL WD 55.96 Withdrawn
Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL WD 2.2 Withdrawn
Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL WD 120 Withdrawn
Ivr Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Ivr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND D 450 Affirmed
Ivrcl Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Ivrcl Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 16800 Affirmed
Ivrcl Ltd NCD IND D 2000 Affirmed
Ivrcl Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 48500 Affirmed
Ivrcl Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 48500 Affirmed
Ivrcl Ltd TL IND D 19460 Affirmed
J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Jai Bharat Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Jai Bharat Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 170.5 Withdrawn
Jai Bharat Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 170.5 Withdrawn
Kanodia Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kanodia Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 48 Withdrawn
Kanodia Cement Ltd TL WD 39.42 Withdrawn
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 2770 Withdrawn
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd TL WD 13980 Withdrawn
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd TL WD 910 Withdrawn
Kayem Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kayem Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 2142 Withdrawn
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL WD 5 Withdrawn
Krm Tyres LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Krm Tyres Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Krm Tyres Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Krm Tyres NFB WC Limit WD 205 Withdrawn
Krm Tyres TL WD 31.3 Withdrawn
Kudu Fabrics LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kudu Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
Kudu Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
L & D Construction Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
L & D Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 73.4 Withdrawn
L & D Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 73.4 Withdrawn
L & D Construction Company TL WD 18 Withdrawn
Lucknow Healthcity Trauma LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Centre And Superspeciality
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Lucknow Healthcity Trauma TL WD 90 Withdrawn
Centre And Superspeciality
Hospital Pvt Ltd
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal NFB WC Limit WD 370 Withdrawn
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 47.5 Withdrawn
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn
Mahalaxmi Yarns LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mahalaxmi Yarns Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Mahalaxmi Yarns TL WD 41.1 Withdrawn
Mahavir Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Mahavir Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Ltd
Mahavir Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Ltd
Mars Packaging Industries LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mars Packaging Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Mars Packaging Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Mars Packaging Industries TL WD 6.8 Withdrawn
Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Mljp Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mljp Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn
Mljp Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn
Mljp Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 7.5 Withdrawn
Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 43 Withdrawn
Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 43 Withdrawn
Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2 Withdrawn
Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2 Withdrawn
Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL WD 11.63 Withdrawn
Navdurga Ispat (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Navdurga Ispat (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 160 Withdrawn
Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 550 Withdrawn
Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 550 Withdrawn
Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd TL WD 20.9 Withdrawn
Pearl Metal Cast LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 162.4 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL WD 641.7 Withdrawn
Perfect Filaments Ltd TL WD 383 Withdrawn
Quality Fabrics LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Quality Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Quality Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
Quality Fabrics NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn
Ritesh Tradefin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 75 Assigned
S.S.S. Fibre Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
S.S.S. Fibre Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
S.S.S. Fibre Ltd TL WD 10.6 Withdrawn
S.S.S. Fibre Ltd TL WD 11.5 Withdrawn
Safari Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Safari Industries (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 164 Withdrawn
Safari Industries (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 164 Withdrawn
Safari Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Safari Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from
IND BB+
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 127.2 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 45 Provisional
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 175 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 225 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 565 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 385 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 550 Withdrawn
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL WD 13.1 Withdrawn
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit WD 97.5 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit WD 97.5 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains TL WD 150 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Simran Food Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Simran Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
Simran Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12 Withdrawn
Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12 Withdrawn
Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd TL WD 43 Withdrawn
Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 85 Withdrawn
The Phosphate Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
The Phosphate Co. Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn
The Phosphate Co. Ltd TL WD 29 Withdrawn
Tomar Construction Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Tomar Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Tomar Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Tomar Construction Company NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Tomar Construction Company TL WD 60 Withdrawn
Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 450 Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 7 Withdrawn
Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)