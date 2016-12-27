Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Transco Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1000 Affirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 6860 Upgraded from IND A2+ Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 2899 Provisional Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 17931 Upgraded from IND A2+ Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 23260 Upgraded from IND A2+ Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 55 Assigned Ritesh Tradefin Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 150 Upgraded from IND A4+ Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 90 Upgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 203.8 Withdrawn Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 160 Withdrawn Aggarsain Fibres Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 160 Withdrawn Aggarsain Fibres Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 16.1 Withdrawn Aggarsain Fibres Ltd TL WD 4.8 Withdrawn Aggarsain Fibres Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn Awadh Enterprises LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Awadh Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 62.5 Withdrawn Awadh Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 62.5 Withdrawn Awadh Enterprises NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 370 Withdrawn B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 370 Withdrawn B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 33 Withdrawn B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 33 Withdrawn B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL WD 329.8 Withdrawn Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bakson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL WD 43.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bc Power Controls Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bc Power Controls Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn Bc Power Controls Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn Bc Power Controls Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Berk Auto Ltd Liability LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Partnership Berk Auto Ltd Liability Fund Based WC Limit WD 295 Withdrawn Partnership Berk Auto Ltd Liability Fund Based WC Limit WD 295 Withdrawn Partnership Berk Auto Ltd Liability TL WD 100 Withdrawn Partnership Blp Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 3010 Assigned Blp Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 3110 Withdrawn Brakewel Automotive Components LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn (I) Pvt Ltd Brakewel Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 55 Withdrawn (I) Pvt Ltd Brakewel Automotive Components Fund Based WC Limit WD 55 Withdrawn (I) Pvt Ltd Brakewel Automotive Components NFB WC Limit WD 7.5 Withdrawn (I) Pvt Ltd Brakewel Automotive Components TL WD 5 Withdrawn (I) Pvt Ltd Chaudhry Industries LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Chaudhry Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Chaudhry Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Chaudhry Industries NFB WC Limit WD 880 Withdrawn Chennai Water Desalination Ltd BG IND D 50 Affirmed Chennai Water Desalination Ltd Bk Loan IND D 3780 Affirmed Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Cornish Aluminium India Pvt Ltd TL WD 140 Withdrawn Delhi Transco Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Downgraded from IND A+ Delhi Transco Ltd Bond IND A 2000 Downgraded from IND A+ Delhi Transco Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1000 Downgraded from IND A+ Delhi Transco Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 1000 Downgraded from IND A+ Delhi Transco Ltd TL IND A 5000 Downgraded from IND A+ Delhi Transco Ltd Bond WD 5000 Withdrawn Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hotels LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hotels TL WD 420 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd TL WD 50 Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 17931 Upgraded from IND A- Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 23260 Upgraded from IND A- Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 6860 Upgraded from IND A- Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 2899 Provisional Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5880 Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 5880 Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL WD 750 Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL WD 2000 Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn Dwarika Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Dwarika Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Dwarika Industries Ltd TL WD 36.9 Withdrawn Global Engineers Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Global Engineers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Global Engineers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Gs Distributors Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Gs Distributors Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 190 Withdrawn Gs Distributors Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 190 Withdrawn Gs Distributors Ltd TL WD 40 Withdrawn Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL WD 8.79 Withdrawn India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 994.8 Provisional Xxxix India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.9 Provisional Xxxix India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 48.7 Provisional Xxxix Facility Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Indica Overseas Pvt Ltd TL WD 55.96 Withdrawn Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL WD 2.2 Withdrawn Inscol Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL WD 120 Withdrawn Ivr Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Ivr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND D 450 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 16800 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd NCD IND D 2000 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 48500 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 48500 Affirmed Ivrcl Ltd TL IND D 19460 Affirmed J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Jai Bharat Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jai Bharat Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 170.5 Withdrawn Jai Bharat Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit WD 170.5 Withdrawn Kanodia Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kanodia Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 48 Withdrawn Kanodia Cement Ltd TL WD 39.42 Withdrawn Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Bk Loan WD 2770 Withdrawn Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd TL WD 13980 Withdrawn Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd TL WD 910 Withdrawn Kayem Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kayem Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 2142 Withdrawn Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Kobashi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL WD 5 Withdrawn Krm Tyres LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Krm Tyres Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Krm Tyres Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Krm Tyres NFB WC Limit WD 205 Withdrawn Krm Tyres TL WD 31.3 Withdrawn Kudu Fabrics LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kudu Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn Kudu Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn L & D Construction Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn L & D Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 73.4 Withdrawn L & D Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 73.4 Withdrawn L & D Construction Company TL WD 18 Withdrawn Lucknow Healthcity Trauma LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Centre And Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd Lucknow Healthcity Trauma TL WD 90 Withdrawn Centre And Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal NFB WC Limit WD 370 Withdrawn Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 47.5 Withdrawn Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn Mahalaxmi Yarns LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mahalaxmi Yarns Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Mahalaxmi Yarns TL WD 41.1 Withdrawn Mahavir Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Mahavir Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Ltd Mahavir Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Ltd Mars Packaging Industries LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mars Packaging Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Mars Packaging Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Mars Packaging Industries TL WD 6.8 Withdrawn Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Mljp Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mljp Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Mljp Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Mljp Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12.5 Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 7.5 Withdrawn Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 43 Withdrawn Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 43 Withdrawn Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2 Withdrawn Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2 Withdrawn Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL WD 11.63 Withdrawn Navdurga Ispat (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Navdurga Ispat (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 160 Withdrawn Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Om Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 550 Withdrawn Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 550 Withdrawn Patran Foods Pvt. Ltd TL WD 20.9 Withdrawn Pearl Metal Cast LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 600 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 162.4 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd TL WD 641.7 Withdrawn Perfect Filaments Ltd TL WD 383 Withdrawn Quality Fabrics LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Quality Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Quality Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn Quality Fabrics NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit WD 240 Withdrawn Ritesh Tradefin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 75 Assigned S.S.S. Fibre Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn S.S.S. Fibre Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn S.S.S. Fibre Ltd TL WD 10.6 Withdrawn S.S.S. Fibre Ltd TL WD 11.5 Withdrawn Safari Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Safari Industries (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 164 Withdrawn Safari Industries (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 164 Withdrawn Safari Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Safari Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Upgraded from IND BB+ Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 127.2 Upgraded from IND BB+ Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 45 Provisional Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 175 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 225 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 565 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 385 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 550 Withdrawn Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL WD 13.1 Withdrawn Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit WD 97.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit WD 97.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains TL WD 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Simran Food Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Simran Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn Simran Food Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12 Withdrawn Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 12 Withdrawn Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd TL WD 43 Withdrawn Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 85 Withdrawn The Phosphate Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn The Phosphate Co. Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn The Phosphate Co. Ltd TL WD 29 Withdrawn Tomar Construction Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Tomar Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Tomar Construction Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Tomar Construction Company NFB WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Tomar Construction Company TL WD 60 Withdrawn Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 450 Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 7 Withdrawn Vsm Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.