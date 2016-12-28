Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amri Hospitals Ltd ST IND A2+(SO) - Affirmed Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4 70 Withdrawn Ayodhya Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 140 Withdrawn Ess Kay Fabrications non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Withdrawn Pearl International Tours And non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn Travels Ltd Pragjyotish Infrastructure Pvt NFBL IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn Ltd S.B. Enterprises non-FB facility IND A4+ 40 Withdrawn S.S. Infrazone Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 495 Affirmed (increased from INR290 million) Schenck Process India Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A3 316 Withdrawn Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 1575 Withdrawn Vastram India Pvt Ltd ST IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn Vihaan Infin And Exim Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Withdrawn Zkl Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amri Hospitals Ltd FB limits IND A-(SO) 600 Affirmed (increased from INR500 million) Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 150 Withdrawn Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B- 88.5 Withdrawn Atc Foods Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- / IND 650 Suspended A4+ Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL IND B 70 Withdrawn Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd FBL IND B / IND A4 50 Withdrawn Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 30000 Withdrawn Dhamra Port Co. Ltd WC facility IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from IND A+ Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 5000 Assigned Dhamra Port Co. Ltd bonds IND AA-(SO) 5000 Withdrawn Dhruv Oil & Protein FB WC limit IND B+ 85 Withdrawn Dhruv Oil & Protein TL IND B+ 38.5 Withdrawn Ess Kay Fabrications TL limits IND BB 32.5 Withdrawn Ess Kay Fabrications FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 35 Withdrawn Gupta Machine Tools Ltd und-based WC facility IND A- / IND A2+ 270 Withdrawn Gupta Machine Tools Ltd non-FB WC facility IND A- / IND A2+ 260 Withdrawn Gurunanak Industries FB WC limit IND B- 62.5 Withdrawn Hira Automobiles Ltd'S FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4 320 Affirmed (increased from INR250 million) Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2761.7 Assigned Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1705.9 Assigned Indian Receivable Trust second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 424.4 Assigned facility Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND B 75 Withdrawn Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd FBL IND B / IND A4 2800 Withdrawn Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd NFBL IND B / IND A4 5190 Withdrawn Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 70 Affirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3400 Affirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB- / IND A34000 Affirmed Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 44 Withdrawn Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 24.01 Withdrawn Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 32 Withdrawn My Box Technologies Pvt. Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND A- / IND A2+ 440 Assigned Paragon Industries Ltd FBL IND BBB- 600 Withdrawn Paragon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 40 Withdrawn Pearl International Tours And fund/non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 87 Withdrawn Travels Ltd Pearl International Tours And fund/non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 13 Withdrawn Travels Ltd Pragjyotish Infrastructure Pvt FBL IND BB- 90 Withdrawn Ltd Ram Aabhoshan FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+150 Withdrawn Ranjeet Automobiles long-TL IND BB 172.6 Withdrawn Ranjeet Automobiles FB limits IND BB 300 Withdrawn Royal Agrofoods Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac. IND BB- / 'IND 60 Withdrawn A4+ S&P Infrastructure Developers FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+10 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S&P Infrastructure Developers non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+340 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S&P Infrastructure Developers non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+300 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S.B. Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+20 Withdrawn S.S. Infrazone Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+5 Affirmed Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt Bk loans IND BB+ 630 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB- (outstanding INR466.2 million) Schenck Process India Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 200 Withdrawn Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 400 Withdrawn Soni Ginning Factory FBWCL IND B+ 60 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A(SO) 146200 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A(SO) 147805 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A(SO) 19539.5 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 1000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (part of INR40 billion bonds) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 7147 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (reduced from INR8.147 billion and part of INR40 billion bonds) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 6335 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (part of INR40 billion bond programme) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 10000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (part of INR40 billion bond programme) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 10000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (part of INR40 billion bond programme) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 5018 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (part of INR40 billion bond programme) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 500 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd (part of INR40 billion bond programme) Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 4353000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And CC WC Fac IND BBB+ 40000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 27654 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 8350 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Vastram India Pvt Ltd LT - 100 Withdrawn Vastum India Ltd FB limit IND B- 50 Withdrawn Vastum India Ltd TL IND B- 100 Withdrawn Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd'S LT IND B+ 150 Withdrawn Vishal Coaters Ltd TL IND BB 2.63 Withdrawn Vishal Coaters Ltd FBL IND BB / IND A4+ 25 Withdrawn Yadu Sugar Ltd FB WC limits. IND B / IND A4 1020 Withdrawn Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure bonds IND AA+ 3300 Assigned Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs IND A(SO) 479.9 Assigned Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND A(SO) 479.9 Assigned Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND A-(SO) 274.2 Assigned Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A4 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 13.7 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.