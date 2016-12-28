Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amri Hospitals Ltd ST IND A2+(SO) - Affirmed
Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4 70 Withdrawn
Ayodhya Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 140 Withdrawn
Ess Kay Fabrications non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Withdrawn
Pearl International Tours And non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
Travels Ltd
Pragjyotish Infrastructure Pvt NFBL IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn
Ltd
S.B. Enterprises non-FB facility IND A4+ 40 Withdrawn
S.S. Infrazone Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 495 Affirmed
(increased from INR290 million)
Schenck Process India Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A3 316 Withdrawn
Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 1575 Withdrawn
Vastram India Pvt Ltd ST IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn
Vihaan Infin And Exim Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Withdrawn
Zkl Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amri Hospitals Ltd FB limits IND A-(SO) 600 Affirmed
(increased from INR500 million)
Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 150 Withdrawn
Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B- 88.5 Withdrawn
Atc Foods Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- / IND 650 Suspended
A4+
Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL IND B 70 Withdrawn
Dewsoft Fabrication Pvt Ltd FBL IND B / IND A4 50 Withdrawn
Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 30000 Withdrawn
Dhamra Port Co. Ltd WC facility IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from
IND A+
Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 5000 Assigned
Dhamra Port Co. Ltd bonds IND AA-(SO) 5000 Withdrawn
Dhruv Oil & Protein FB WC limit IND B+ 85 Withdrawn
Dhruv Oil & Protein TL IND B+ 38.5 Withdrawn
Ess Kay Fabrications TL limits IND BB 32.5 Withdrawn
Ess Kay Fabrications FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 35 Withdrawn
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd und-based WC facility IND A- / IND A2+ 270 Withdrawn
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd non-FB WC facility IND A- / IND A2+ 260 Withdrawn
Gurunanak Industries FB WC limit IND B- 62.5 Withdrawn
Hira Automobiles Ltd'S FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4 320 Affirmed
(increased from INR250 million)
Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 2761.7 Assigned
Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1705.9 Assigned
Indian Receivable Trust second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 424.4 Assigned
facility
Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND B 75 Withdrawn
Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd FBL IND B / IND A4 2800 Withdrawn
Jmd Oils Pvt Ltd NFBL IND B / IND A4 5190 Withdrawn
Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 70 Affirmed
Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3400 Affirmed
Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB- / IND A34000 Affirmed
Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 44 Withdrawn
Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 24.01 Withdrawn
Lakecity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 32 Withdrawn
My Box Technologies Pvt. Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND A- / IND A2+ 440 Assigned
Paragon Industries Ltd FBL IND BBB- 600 Withdrawn
Paragon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 40 Withdrawn
Pearl International Tours And fund/non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 87 Withdrawn
Travels Ltd
Pearl International Tours And fund/non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 13 Withdrawn
Travels Ltd
Pragjyotish Infrastructure Pvt FBL IND BB- 90 Withdrawn
Ltd
Ram Aabhoshan FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+150 Withdrawn
Ranjeet Automobiles long-TL IND BB 172.6 Withdrawn
Ranjeet Automobiles FB limits IND BB 300 Withdrawn
Royal Agrofoods Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac. IND BB- / 'IND 60 Withdrawn
A4+
S&P Infrastructure Developers FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+10 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
S&P Infrastructure Developers non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+340 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
S&P Infrastructure Developers non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+300 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
S.B. Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+20 Withdrawn
S.S. Infrazone Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+5 Affirmed
Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt Bk loans IND BB+ 630 Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB-
(outstanding INR466.2 million)
Schenck Process India Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 200 Withdrawn
Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 400 Withdrawn
Soni Ginning Factory FBWCL IND B+ 60 Withdrawn
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A(SO) 146200 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A(SO) 147805 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk loans IND A(SO) 19539.5 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 1000 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(part of INR40 billion bonds)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 7147 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(reduced from INR8.147 billion and part of INR40 billion bonds)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 6335 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(part of INR40 billion bond programme)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 10000 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(part of INR40 billion bond programme)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 10000 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(part of INR40 billion bond programme)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 5018 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(part of INR40 billion bond programme)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 500 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
(part of INR40 billion bond programme)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 4353000 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And CC WC Fac IND BBB+ 40000 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 27654 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 8350 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Vastram India Pvt Ltd LT - 100 Withdrawn
Vastum India Ltd FB limit IND B- 50 Withdrawn
Vastum India Ltd TL IND B- 100 Withdrawn
Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd'S LT IND B+ 150 Withdrawn
Vishal Coaters Ltd TL IND BB 2.63 Withdrawn
Vishal Coaters Ltd FBL IND BB / IND A4+ 25 Withdrawn
Yadu Sugar Ltd FB WC limits. IND B / IND A4 1020 Withdrawn
Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure bonds IND AA+ 3300 Assigned
Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs IND A(SO) 479.9 Assigned
Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND A(SO) 479.9 Assigned
Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND A-(SO) 274.2 Assigned
Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A4 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 13.7 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)