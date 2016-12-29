Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 10205 Upgraded
Himachal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 250 Affirmed
Himachal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A1 110 Affirmed
Infinite Computer Solutions (I) Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 160 Affirmed
Ltd
Infinite Computer Solutions (I) NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 389.5 Affirmed
Ltd
Jhajjar Power Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed
Microtek International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 750 Affirmed
Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 150 Affirmed
Mj Logistics Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 42.5 Affirmed
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
Ltd
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Affirmed
Ltd
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 4500 Affirmed
Shivalik Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 250 Affirmed
Shivalik Industries NFB WC Limit IND A1 105 Affirmed
Srf Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed
Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 10570 Affirmed
Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1956.2 Provisional
Style Marketing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 130 Assigned
Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND A1+(SO) 200 Provisional
Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND A1+(SO) 400 Provisional
Universal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 160 Affirmed
Universal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A1 80 Affirmed
Visen Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 4050 Downgraded
from IND A2+
Visen Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 300 Provisional
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balmukund Concast Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Balmukund Concast Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Balmukund Concast Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Bansal Realtech Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bharat Ispat Udyog LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 41.5 Withdrawn
Bhatia Coal Tradelink LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhatia Coal Tradelink Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn
Bhatia Coal Tradelink TL WD 47.5 Withdrawn
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1080 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd TL IND A- 3320 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Ganpati Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Development Co. Ltd
Ganpati Infrastructure TL WD 130 Withdrawn
Development Co. Ltd
Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd TL WD 7.5 Withdrawn
Himachal Power Products LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Himachal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A 250 Affirmed
Himachal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A 110 Affirmed
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LtdNFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB 24.6 Affirmed
Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 382.4 Affirmed
India Frozen Foods LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
India Frozen Foods TL WD 42.97 Withdrawn
India Frozen Foods TL WD 7.5 Withdrawn
Indian School Finance Company Bk Loan IND BBB- 200 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND BB+
Indian School Finance Company NCD IND BBB- 245 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND BB+
Infinite Computer Solutions (I) LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Ltd
Infinite Computer Solutions (I) Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 160 Affirmed
Ltd
J.K. Electric Contractor LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
J.K. Electric Contractor NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Fund Based WC Limit WD 164 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities NFB WC Limit WD 57 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Jhajjar Power Ltd Bond IND A+ 2230 Affirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd External Commercial IND A+ USD462 Affirmed
Borrowing
Jhajjar Power Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 10000 Affirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 2500 Affirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd TL IND A+ 16970 Affirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd Bond IND AA+(SO) 4760 Affirmed
Jindal Photo Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND D 32.5 Downgraded
Ltd from IND B-
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit IND D 2.5 Downgraded
Ltd from IND B-
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
Ltd from IND B-
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND D 32.5 Downgraded
Ltd from IND B-
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt TL IND D 77 Downgraded
Ltd from IND B-
K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd TL WD 17 Withdrawn
Krishna Chandra Patra LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Krishna Chandra Patra Fund Based WC Limit WD 31.5 Withdrawn
Krishna Chandra Patra NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Krishna Chandra Patra TL WD 1.8 Withdrawn
Kudgi Transmission Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 10290 Upgraded from
IND A-
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 3145.2 Provisional
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 131.1 Provisional
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiLiquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 57.3 Provisional
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSecond Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 286.7 Assigned
Facility
Microtek International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Microtek International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 750 Affirmed
Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 150 Affirmed
Microtek International Pvt Ltd TL IND A 120 Affirmed
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 295.6 Provisional
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 4.3 Provisional
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 5.2 Provisional
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 24.6 Assigned
Facility
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd TL WD 180 Withdrawn
Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 15 Withdrawn
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 8.2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt TL WD 23.8 Withdrawn
Ltd
Pacific Constructions LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pacific Constructions NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 230 Withdrawn
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 118.1 Withdrawn
Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 23 Withdrawn
Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. TL WD 72.3 Withdrawn
Ltd
People Combine Avenues Ltd Bk Loan IND A 1500 Upgraded from
People Combine Bengaluru Bk Loan WD 549.5 Withdrawn
Knowledge Institutions Pvt Ltd
People Combine Bengaluru Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Knowledge Institutions Pvt Ltd
People Combine Educational Bk Loan WD 52.5 Withdrawn
Initiatives Ltd
People Combine Educational Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn
Initiatives Ltd
People Combine Educational NCD WD 430 Withdrawn
Initiatives Ltd
Pharmchem LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pharmchem Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Pharmchem Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Pharmchem NFB WC Limit WD 99 Withdrawn
Pharmchem TL WD 3 Withdrawn
Pharmchem TL WD 30 Withdrawn
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 47.88 Withdrawn
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd TL WD 6.42 Withdrawn
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Ltd
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
R.K. Hoteliers & Developers Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
R.K. Hoteliers & Developers Pvt TL WD 400 Withdrawn
Ltd
Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL WD 1000 Withdrawn
Rama Constructions Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Rama Constructions Company NFB WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn
Rg Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rg Infracity Pvt Ltd TL WD 250 Withdrawn
Rsn Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rsn Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd TL WD 125 Withdrawn
Sanjose Supreme Tollways Bk Loan WD 7900 Withdrawn
Development Pvt Ltd
Sansar Trust December 2016 Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 129.5 Provisional
Facility
Sansar Trust December 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1786.7 Provisional
Sansar Trust December 2016 Iv Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 212.5 Provisional
Facility
Sansar Trust December 2016 Iv Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 4249.9 Provisional
Sansar Trust October 2016 I Second Loss Credit IND A+(SO) 273.8 Assigned
Facility
Sansar Trust October 2016 I Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4602 Assigned
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from
IND A+
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 4500 Upgraded from
IND A+
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 3450 Upgraded from
IND A+
Shivalik Industries LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Shivalik Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A 250 Affirmed
Shivalik Industries NFB WC Limit IND A 105 Affirmed
Shree Shakambari Ferro Alloys LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Shree Shakambari Ferro Alloys TL WD 540 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 4000 Affirmed
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 430 Assigned
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 18.3 Assigned
Srf Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 10570 Affirmed
Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 1956.2 Provisional
Srf Ltd NCD IND AA 2000 Affirmed
Srf Ltd TL IND AA 3473.8 Affirmed
Srf Ltd NCD WD 1500 Withdrawn
Sri Vidya Milk Products LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sri Vidya Milk Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 13.5 Withdrawn
Sri Vidya Milk Products TL WD 100 Withdrawn
Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Style Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Style Marketing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 130 Assigned
Surajmal Jainarayan LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Surajmal Jainarayan Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 200 Provisional
Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 200 Provisional
Swami Vivekanand Institute Of LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Neurology, Neurosurgery And
Spine
Swami Vivekanand Institute Of TL WD 55.59 Withdrawn
Neurology, Neurosurgery And
Spine
Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Tata Chemicals Ltd CP WD 2000 Withdrawn
Universal Power Products LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Universal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A 160 Affirmed
Universal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A 80 Affirmed
Vardan Intensive Care Hospital LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Vardan Intensive Care Hospital Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Vardan Intensive Care Hospital TL WD 113.04 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1400 Withdrawn
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2000 Withdrawn
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd TL WD 1117.2 Withdrawn
Visen Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Visen Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 600 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Visen Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn
Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd NCD IND BB 7000 Assigned
Wellman Carbo Metalicks (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 560 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
