Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 10205 Upgraded Himachal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 250 Affirmed Himachal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A1 110 Affirmed Infinite Computer Solutions (I) Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 160 Affirmed Ltd Infinite Computer Solutions (I) NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 389.5 Affirmed Ltd Jhajjar Power Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Microtek International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 750 Affirmed Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 150 Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 42.5 Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 42.5 Affirmed Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Ltd Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 4500 Affirmed Shivalik Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 250 Affirmed Shivalik Industries NFB WC Limit IND A1 105 Affirmed Srf Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 10570 Affirmed Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1956.2 Provisional Style Marketing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 130 Assigned Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND A1+(SO) 200 Provisional Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND A1+(SO) 400 Provisional Universal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 160 Affirmed Universal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A1 80 Affirmed Visen Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 4050 Downgraded from IND A2+ Visen Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 300 Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arshia Global Tradecom Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Arshia Global Tradecom Pvt. Ltd.Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Arshia Global Tradecom Pvt. Ltd.NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Arshia Global Tradecom Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Arshia Global Tradecom Pvt. Ltd.Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Arshia Global Tradecom Pvt. Ltd.NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Balmukund Concast Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Balmukund Concast Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Balmukund Concast Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Bansal Realtech Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bansal Realtech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Bansal Realtech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Bansal Realtech Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn Bansal Realtech Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2 Withdrawn Bharat Ispat Udyog LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bharat Ispat Udyog Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Bharat Ispat Udyog Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 41.5 Withdrawn Bhatia Coal Tradelink LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhatia Coal Tradelink Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Bhatia Coal Tradelink TL WD 47.5 Withdrawn Chemplast Sanmar Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Upgraded from IND BBB+ Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 1080 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Chemplast Sanmar Ltd TL IND A- 3320 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Ganpati Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Development Co. Ltd Ganpati Infrastructure TL WD 130 Withdrawn Development Co. Ltd Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 185 Withdrawn Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 185 Withdrawn Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd TL WD 7.5 Withdrawn Himachal Power Products LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Himachal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A 250 Affirmed Himachal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A 110 Affirmed Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Hydrotech Paryavaran (I) Pvt LtdNFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB 24.6 Affirmed Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 382.4 Affirmed Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB 24.6 Affirmed Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 382.4 Affirmed Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL WD 82 Withdrawn Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL WD 82 Withdrawn India Frozen Foods LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn India Frozen Foods TL WD 42.97 Withdrawn India Frozen Foods TL WD 7.5 Withdrawn Indian School Finance Company Bk Loan IND BBB- 200 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB+ Indian School Finance Company NCD IND BBB- 245 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB+ Infinite Computer Solutions (I) LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Ltd Infinite Computer Solutions (I) Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 160 Affirmed Ltd J.K. Electric Contractor LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn J.K. Electric Contractor Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn J.K. Electric Contractor Fund Based WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn J.K. Electric Contractor NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities Fund Based WC Limit WD 164 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialities NFB WC Limit WD 57 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Jhajjar Power Ltd Bond IND A+ 2230 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd External Commercial IND A+ USD462 Affirmed Borrowing Jhajjar Power Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 10000 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 2500 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd TL IND A+ 16970 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Bond IND AA+(SO) 4760 Affirmed Jindal Photo Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Jindal Photo Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 255 Withdrawn Jindal Photo Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 255 Withdrawn Jindal Photo Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1550 Withdrawn Jindal Photo Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 1550 Withdrawn K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND D 32.5 Downgraded Ltd from IND B- K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit IND D 2.5 Downgraded Ltd from IND B- K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded Ltd from IND B- K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND D 32.5 Downgraded Ltd from IND B- K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Pvt TL IND D 77 Downgraded Ltd from IND B- K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 49 Withdrawn Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 49 Withdrawn Kanhaiya Beverages Pvt Ltd TL WD 17 Withdrawn Krishna Chandra Patra LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Krishna Chandra Patra Fund Based WC Limit WD 31.5 Withdrawn Krishna Chandra Patra NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Krishna Chandra Patra TL WD 1.8 Withdrawn Kudgi Transmission Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 10290 Upgraded from IND A- Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 3145.2 Provisional Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 131.1 Provisional Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiLiquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 57.3 Provisional Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSecond Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 286.7 Assigned Facility Microtek International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Microtek International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 750 Affirmed Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A 150 Affirmed Microtek International Pvt Ltd TL IND A 120 Affirmed Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 295.6 Provisional Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 4.3 Provisional Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 5.2 Provisional Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 24.6 Assigned Facility Mj Logistics Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 42.5 Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd TL IND BB+ 63.8 Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 42.5 Affirmed Mj Logistics Services Ltd TL IND BB+ 63.8 Affirmed Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd TL WD 180 Withdrawn Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL WD 15 Withdrawn Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 8.2 Withdrawn Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt TL WD 23.8 Withdrawn Ltd Pacific Constructions LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pacific Constructions Fund Based WC Limit WD 28.6 Withdrawn Pacific Constructions Fund Based WC Limit WD 28.6 Withdrawn Pacific Constructions NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 230 Withdrawn Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 118.1 Withdrawn Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 23 Withdrawn Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. TL WD 72.3 Withdrawn Ltd People Combine Avenues Ltd Bk Loan IND A 1500 Upgraded from IND A- People Combine Avenues Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 60 Upgraded from IND A- People Combine Bengaluru Bk Loan WD 549.5 Withdrawn Knowledge Institutions Pvt Ltd People Combine Bengaluru Fund Based WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Knowledge Institutions Pvt Ltd People Combine Educational Bk Loan WD 52.5 Withdrawn Initiatives Ltd People Combine Educational Fund Based WC Limit WD 110 Withdrawn Initiatives Ltd People Combine Educational NCD WD 430 Withdrawn Initiatives Ltd Pharmchem LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pharmchem Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Pharmchem Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Pharmchem NFB WC Limit WD 99 Withdrawn Pharmchem TL WD 3 Withdrawn Pharmchem TL WD 30 Withdrawn Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 47.88 Withdrawn Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd TL WD 6.42 Withdrawn Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt TL IND BB 110 Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Affirmed Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt TL IND BB 110 Affirmed Ltd Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn R.K. Hoteliers & Developers Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd R.K. Hoteliers & Developers Pvt TL WD 400 Withdrawn Ltd Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL WD 1000 Withdrawn Rama Constructions Company LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Rama Constructions Company NFB WC Limit WD 800 Withdrawn Rg Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rg Infracity Pvt Ltd TL WD 250 Withdrawn Rsn Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rsn Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd TL WD 125 Withdrawn Rsn Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rsn Balaji Realtors Pvt Ltd TL WD 125 Withdrawn Sanjose Supreme Tollways Bk Loan WD 7900 Withdrawn Development Pvt Ltd Sansar Trust December 2016 Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 129.5 Provisional Facility Sansar Trust December 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1786.7 Provisional Sansar Trust December 2016 Iv Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 212.5 Provisional Facility Sansar Trust December 2016 Iv Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 4249.9 Provisional Sansar Trust October 2016 I Second Loss Credit IND A+(SO) 273.8 Assigned Facility Sansar Trust October 2016 I Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4602 Assigned Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A+ Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 4500 Upgraded from IND A+ Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 3450 Upgraded from IND A+ Shivalik Industries LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Shivalik Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A 250 Affirmed Shivalik Industries NFB WC Limit IND A 105 Affirmed Shree Shakambari Ferro Alloys LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shree Shakambari Ferro Alloys TL WD 540 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 4000 Affirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 430 Assigned Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 18.3 Assigned Srf Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 10570 Affirmed Srf Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 1956.2 Provisional Srf Ltd NCD IND AA 2000 Affirmed Srf Ltd TL IND AA 3473.8 Affirmed Srf Ltd NCD WD 1500 Withdrawn Sri Vidya Milk Products LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sri Vidya Milk Products Fund Based WC Limit WD 13.5 Withdrawn Sri Vidya Milk Products TL WD 100 Withdrawn Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 255 Withdrawn Style Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Style Marketing Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 130 Assigned Surajmal Jainarayan LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Surajmal Jainarayan Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 200 Provisional Suraksha Realty Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 200 Provisional Swami Vivekanand Institute Of LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Neurology, Neurosurgery And Spine Swami Vivekanand Institute Of TL WD 55.59 Withdrawn Neurology, Neurosurgery And Spine Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Tata Chemicals Ltd Bk Loan WD 36000 Withdrawn Tata Chemicals Ltd Bk Loan WD 36000 Withdrawn Tata Chemicals Ltd CP WD 2000 Withdrawn Universal Power Products LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Universal Power Products Fund Based WC Limit IND A 160 Affirmed Universal Power Products NFB WC Limit IND A 80 Affirmed Vardan Intensive Care Hospital LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Vardan Intensive Care Hospital Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Vardan Intensive Care Hospital TL WD 113.04 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1400 Withdrawn Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2000 Withdrawn Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd TL WD 1117.2 Withdrawn Visen Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded from IND BBB+ Visen Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 600 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Visen Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 750 Withdrawn Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd NCD IND BB 7000 Assigned Wellman Carbo Metalicks (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 560 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)