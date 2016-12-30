Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 356 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 100120 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 5650 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd TL IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Affirmed Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional IND 12.5 Affirmed A4 Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from IND A4 Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.2 Upgraded from IND A4 Jm Financial Credit Solutions CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed Ltd Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 7500 Assigned Nmdc Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional IND 10000 Assigned A1+ Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional IND 7500 Assigned A1+ Reliance Industries Ltd. CP IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd CP IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analogics Tech India Ltd'S LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Analogics Tech India Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Analogics Tech India Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn Analogics Tech India Ltd'S NFB WC Limit WD 225 Withdrawn Analogics Tech India Ltd'S TL WD 42.5 Withdrawn Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 193.64 Withdrawn Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 193.64 Withdrawn Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd TL WD 56.36 Withdrawn Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ - Affirmed Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 600 Affirmed Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Idfc Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 422000 Affirmed Idfc Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 100000 Affirmed Lakshmi Vilas Bank LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Lakshmi Vilas Bank ST Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Lakshmi Vilas Bank Debenture WD 1300 Withdrawn Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd' Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd' Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn Pas Trading House LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Pas Trading House Bk Loan WD 90 Withdrawn Pas Trading House Bk Loan WD 90 Withdrawn Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Prime Newline Aop LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Prime Newline Aop Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Prime Newline Aop Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts TL WD 250 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 6000 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 300 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 100120 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd TL IND AA- 300 Affirmed West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND A+(SO) 10000 Affirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd West Bengal Infrastructure Fixed Deposit IND tA- 100 Downgraded Development Finance Corporation from IND tA Ltd West Bengal Infrastructure Bond WD 9920 Withdrawn Development Finance Corporation Ltd West Bengal Infrastructure Bond WD 275 Withdrawn Development Finance Corporation Ltd Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn Abok Spring Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL WD 28.1 Withdrawn Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ - Affirmed Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 45 Affirmed Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional IND 16 Affirmed B+ Amar Bio Tech Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Amar Bio Tech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Amar Bio Tech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Amit & Associates LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Amit & Associates Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Amit & Associates NFB WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Upgraded from IND B Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50 Upgraded from IND B Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 72 Upgraded from IND B Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 105 Withdrawn Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 320 Withdrawn Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd TL WD 265 Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd Other WD 130 Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd TL WD 265 Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd Other WD 130 Withdrawn Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd'S LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 680 Withdrawn Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 680 Withdrawn Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 9 Withdrawn Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL WD 23.2 Withdrawn Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd TL WD 540 Withdrawn Drs Warehousing (South) Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Ltd'S Drs Warehousing (South) Pvt TL WD 110 Withdrawn Ltd'S Ethos Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Ethos Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 480 Withdrawn Ethos Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 480 Withdrawn Ethos Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 36 Withdrawn Ethos Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 36 Withdrawn Ethos Ltd TL WD 35.2 Withdrawn Euro Decor Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Euro Decor Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Euro Decor Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdLT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 155 Withdrawn Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 155 Withdrawn Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdNFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdTL WD 125 Withdrawn Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Ltd Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Ltd Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Ltd Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Ltd Il&Fs Infrastructure Debt Fund' Other IND AAAidf-mf - Affirmed Ilex Developers And Resorts Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ilex Developers And Resorts Ltd TL WD 195.5 Withdrawn Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL WD 54.9 Withdrawn Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd BG IND D 70 Affirmed Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND D 13726.8 Affirmed Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd'S BG IND D 70 Affirmed Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd'S Bk Loan IND D 13726.8 Affirmed Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Ltd'S Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 32.5 Withdrawn Ltd'S Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt TL WD 27 Withdrawn Ltd'S Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD INR25m Withdrawn Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd TL WD INR28.5m Withdrawn Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd TL WD 123.2 Withdrawn Jm Financial Credit Solutions Bk Loan IND AA 25000 Affirmed Ltd Jm Financial Credit Solutions NCD IND AA 20000 Affirmed Ltd Kabra Plastics Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Kabra Plastics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 275 Withdrawn Kabra Plastics Ltd TL WD 495 Withdrawn Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Ltd Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn Ltd Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Ltd Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt TL WD 40 Withdrawn Ltd Komarla Hatcheries' LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Komarla Hatcheries' Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Komarla Hatcheries' Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn Komarla Hatcheries' TL WD 96.6 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd'S Debentures WD 3000 Withdrawn Krishna Arjuna Enterprises LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Krishna Arjuna Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Krishna Arjuna Enterprises NFB WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 200 Withdrawn Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 2836 Withdrawn L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 7500 Affirmed L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd BG IND BBB+ 3600 Downgraded from IND A- L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd Derivative limits IND BBB+ 6200 Downgraded from IND A- L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd TL IND BBB+ 114.78 Downgraded from IND A- L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD WD 2500 Withdrawn Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt CC WD 150 Withdrawn Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt CC WD 100 Withdrawn Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 2030 Withdrawn Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 2030 Withdrawn Ltd Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn M/S Kaybee Enterprises LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn M/S Kaybee Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 54 Withdrawn M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd. M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn Ltd. M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn Ltd. M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. TL WD 88 Withdrawn Ltd. Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Bond IND A(SO) 505 Affirmed Co. Ltd Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Bond WD 5000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd TL WD 320.2 Withdrawn Makcur Laboratories Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Makcur Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Makcur Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Makcur Laboratories Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 22.5 Withdrawn Makcur Laboratories Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 0.75 Withdrawn Makcur Laboratories Ltd TL WD 69 Withdrawn Metco Roof Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 176.5 Withdrawn Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 176.5 Withdrawn Metco Roof Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 375 Withdrawn Metco Roof Pvt Ltd TL WD 43.5 Withdrawn N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 275 Withdrawn N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 275 Withdrawn National Education Foundation TL Provisional IND 350 Assigned BBB- Nmdc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Assigned Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AAA 7500 Assigned Nmdc Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional IND 10000 Assigned AAA Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional IND 7500 Assigned AAA One Capitall Ltd Bk Loan WD 900 Withdrawn Oscar Investments Ltd Bk Loan IND A 5000 Affirmed Oscar Investments Ltd NCD IND A 1500 Affirmed Phoenix Arc Pvt Ltd Debentures WD 1500 Withdrawn Prakash Parcel Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn Prakash Parcel Services Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn Prakash Parcel Services Ltd TL WD 28.5 Withdrawn Prime Civil Infrastructure Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd. Prime Civil Infrastructure Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn Ltd. Prime Civil Infrastructure Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn Ltd. Privilege Health Care Services LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Privilege Health Care Services TL WD 280 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. TL WD 638.4 Withdrawn Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd. Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd. Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd. Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd. Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL WD 3.54 Withdrawn Reliance Industries Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Debentures IND AA- 7500 Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- - Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 100000 Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Debentures IND AA- 30000 Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Debentures IND AA- 15000 Affirmed Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 200 Assigned Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 44.5 Assigned S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 559.71 Withdrawn S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL WD 20.29 Withdrawn Salem Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 200 Withdrawn Salem Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 2230 Withdrawn Sarju Impex Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Sarju Impex Ltd CC WD 90 Withdrawn Sarju Impex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn Sarju Impex Ltd TL WD 6.77 Withdrawn Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd TL WD 70 Withdrawn Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Ltd'S Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 145 Withdrawn Ltd'S Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 8.5 Withdrawn Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd TL WD 75 Withdrawn Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Bk Loan WD 850 Withdrawn Ltd Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Bk Loan WD 850 Withdrawn Ltd Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 115 Withdrawn Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 115 Withdrawn Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3.7 Withdrawn Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd TL WD 39.2 Withdrawn Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Sri Sreenivasa Constructions TL WD 278.4 Withdrawn Srikanth International'S LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn Srikanth International'S NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn Srikanth International'S TL WD 10.4 Withdrawn Steel Industries LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Steel Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Steel Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn Steel Industries TL WD 26.75 Withdrawn Steel Mont Pvt Ltd' LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Steel Mont Pvt Ltd' Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn Steel Mont Pvt Ltd' NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 10.1 Withdrawn Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd TL WD 8.71 Withdrawn Tollways Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 5884.2 Affirmed Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn Trade Networks Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn Trade Networks Pvt Ltd TL WD 0.78 Withdrawn Trident Tools Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Trident Tools Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn Trident Tools Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn Trident Tools Ltd TL WD 371 Withdrawn Unitech Machines Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn Unitech Machines Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1145 Withdrawn Unitech Machines Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1145 Withdrawn Unitech Machines Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2500 Withdrawn Unitech Machines Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2500 Withdrawn Unitech Machines Ltd TL WD 2551.45 Withdrawn Vasan Construction Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn Ltd Vasan Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Ltd Vasan Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)