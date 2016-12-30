Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 356 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 100120 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 5650 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd TL IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Affirmed
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional IND 12.5 Affirmed
A4
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from
IND A4
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.2 Upgraded from
IND A4
Jm Financial Credit Solutions CP IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed
Ltd
Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 7500 Assigned
Nmdc Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional IND 10000 Assigned
A1+
Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional IND 7500 Assigned
A1+
Reliance Industries Ltd. CP IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd CP IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed
Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Analogics Tech India Ltd'S LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Analogics Tech India Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Analogics Tech India Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 180 Withdrawn
Analogics Tech India Ltd'S NFB WC Limit WD 225 Withdrawn
Analogics Tech India Ltd'S TL WD 42.5 Withdrawn
Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 193.64 Withdrawn
Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 193.64 Withdrawn
Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd TL WD 56.36 Withdrawn
Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ - Affirmed
Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 600 Affirmed
Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Idfc Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 422000 Affirmed
Idfc Bank Ltd Bond IND AAA 100000 Affirmed
Lakshmi Vilas Bank LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Lakshmi Vilas Bank ST Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Debenture WD 1300 Withdrawn
Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd' Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd' Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn
Pas Trading House LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Pas Trading House Bk Loan WD 90 Withdrawn
Pas Trading House Bk Loan WD 90 Withdrawn
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Prime Newline Aop LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Prime Newline Aop Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Prime Newline Aop Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sln Terminus Hotels & Resorts TL WD 250 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Tata Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 6000 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 300 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 100120 Affirmed
Tata Projects Ltd TL IND AA- 300 Affirmed
West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND A+(SO) 10000 Affirmed
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
West Bengal Infrastructure Fixed Deposit IND tA- 100 Downgraded
Development Finance Corporation from IND tA
Ltd
West Bengal Infrastructure Bond WD 9920 Withdrawn
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
West Bengal Infrastructure Bond WD 275 Withdrawn
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 140 Withdrawn
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL WD 28.1 Withdrawn
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL WD 20 Withdrawn
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ - Affirmed
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 45 Affirmed
Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional IND 16 Affirmed
B+
Amar Bio Tech Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Amar Bio Tech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Amar Bio Tech Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Amit & Associates LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Amit & Associates Fund Based WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Amit & Associates NFB WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Upgraded from
IND B
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50 Upgraded from
IND B
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 72 Upgraded from
IND B
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 105 Withdrawn
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 320 Withdrawn
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd TL WD 265 Withdrawn
Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd Other WD 130 Withdrawn
Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd TL WD 265 Withdrawn
Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd Other WD 130 Withdrawn
Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd'S LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 680 Withdrawn
Blue Park Seafoods Pvt Ltd'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 680 Withdrawn
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 9 Withdrawn
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL WD 23.2 Withdrawn
Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 45 Withdrawn
Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd TL WD 540 Withdrawn
Drs Warehousing (South) Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Drs Warehousing (South) Pvt TL WD 110 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Ethos Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Ethos Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 480 Withdrawn
Ethos Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 480 Withdrawn
Ethos Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 36 Withdrawn
Ethos Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 36 Withdrawn
Ethos Ltd TL WD 35.2 Withdrawn
Euro Decor Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Euro Decor Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Euro Decor Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdLT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 155 Withdrawn
Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdFund Based WC Limit WD 155 Withdrawn
Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdNFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals LtdTL WD 125 Withdrawn
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Ltd
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Ltd
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Ltd
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Ltd
Il&Fs Infrastructure Debt Fund' Other IND AAAidf-mf - Affirmed
Ilex Developers And Resorts Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ilex Developers And Resorts Ltd TL WD 195.5 Withdrawn
Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Inchem Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL WD 54.9 Withdrawn
Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd BG IND D 70 Affirmed
Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd Bk Loan IND D 13726.8 Affirmed
Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd'S BG IND D 70 Affirmed
Indore Gujarat Tollways Ltd'S Bk Loan IND D 13726.8 Affirmed
Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 32.5 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt TL WD 27 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD INR25m Withdrawn
Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd TL WD INR28.5m Withdrawn
Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn
Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn
Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd TL WD 123.2 Withdrawn
Jm Financial Credit Solutions Bk Loan IND AA 25000 Affirmed
Ltd
Jm Financial Credit Solutions NCD IND AA 20000 Affirmed
Ltd
Kabra Plastics Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Kabra Plastics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 275 Withdrawn
Kabra Plastics Ltd TL WD 495 Withdrawn
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Ltd
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 15 Withdrawn
Ltd
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Ltd
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt TL WD 40 Withdrawn
Ltd
Komarla Hatcheries' LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Komarla Hatcheries' Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Komarla Hatcheries' Fund Based WC Limit WD 20 Withdrawn
Komarla Hatcheries' TL WD 96.6 Withdrawn
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd'S Debentures WD 3000 Withdrawn
Krishna Arjuna Enterprises LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Krishna Arjuna Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Krishna Arjuna Enterprises NFB WC Limit WD 40 Withdrawn
Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 200 Withdrawn
Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 2836 Withdrawn
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 7500 Affirmed
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd BG IND BBB+ 3600 Downgraded
from IND A-
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd Derivative limits IND BBB+ 6200 Downgraded
from IND A-
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd TL IND BBB+ 114.78 Downgraded
from IND A-
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCD WD 2500 Withdrawn
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt CC WD 150 Withdrawn
Ltd
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt CC WD 100 Withdrawn
Ltd
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn
Ltd
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 720 Withdrawn
Ltd
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 2030 Withdrawn
Ltd
Leena Powertech Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit WD 2030 Withdrawn
Ltd
Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 700 Withdrawn
M/S Kaybee Enterprises LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
M/S Kaybee Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit WD 54 Withdrawn
M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd.
M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 95 Withdrawn
Ltd.
M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 25 Withdrawn
Ltd.
M/S Shri Krishnashray (I) Pvt. TL WD 88 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Bond IND A(SO) 505 Affirmed
Co. Ltd
Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Bond WD 5000 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd
Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd TL WD 320.2 Withdrawn
Makcur Laboratories Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Makcur Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Makcur Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Makcur Laboratories Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 22.5 Withdrawn
Makcur Laboratories Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 0.75 Withdrawn
Makcur Laboratories Ltd TL WD 69 Withdrawn
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 176.5 Withdrawn
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 176.5 Withdrawn
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 375 Withdrawn
Metco Roof Pvt Ltd TL WD 43.5 Withdrawn
N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 275 Withdrawn
N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit WD 275 Withdrawn
National Education Foundation TL Provisional IND 350 Assigned
BBB-
Nmdc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Assigned
Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AAA 7500 Assigned
Nmdc Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional IND 10000 Assigned
AAA
Nmdc Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional IND 7500 Assigned
AAA
One Capitall Ltd Bk Loan WD 900 Withdrawn
Oscar Investments Ltd Bk Loan IND A 5000 Affirmed
Oscar Investments Ltd NCD IND A 1500 Affirmed
Phoenix Arc Pvt Ltd Debentures WD 1500 Withdrawn
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 290 Withdrawn
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 30 Withdrawn
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd TL WD 28.5 Withdrawn
Prime Civil Infrastructure Pvt. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd.
Prime Civil Infrastructure Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit WD 100 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Prime Civil Infrastructure Pvt. NFB WC Limit WD 90 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Privilege Health Care Services LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Privilege Health Care Services TL WD 280 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. TL WD 638.4 Withdrawn
Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd.
Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers Fund Based WC Limit WD 75 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd.
Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd.
Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd.
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL WD 3.54 Withdrawn
Reliance Industries Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Debentures IND AA- 7500 Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- - Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Bk Loan IND AA- 100000 Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Debentures IND AA- 30000 Affirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Debentures IND AA- 15000 Affirmed
Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 200 Assigned
Rsh Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 44.5 Assigned
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 120 Withdrawn
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 559.71 Withdrawn
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL WD 20.29 Withdrawn
Salem Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 200 Withdrawn
Salem Tollways Ltd Bk Loan WD 2230 Withdrawn
Sarju Impex Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Sarju Impex Ltd CC WD 90 Withdrawn
Sarju Impex Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 60 Withdrawn
Sarju Impex Ltd TL WD 6.77 Withdrawn
Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd TL WD 70 Withdrawn
Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 145 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 200 Withdrawn
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 8.5 Withdrawn
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt. Ltd TL WD 75 Withdrawn
Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Bk Loan WD 850 Withdrawn
Ltd
Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Bk Loan WD 850 Withdrawn
Ltd
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 300 Withdrawn
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 115 Withdrawn
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 115 Withdrawn
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 3.7 Withdrawn
Sri Selvakumar Mills (P) Ltd TL WD 39.2 Withdrawn
Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Sri Sreenivasa Constructions TL WD 278.4 Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 69 Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S Fund Based WC Limit WD 210 Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S NFB WC Limit WD 10 Withdrawn
Srikanth International'S TL WD 10.4 Withdrawn
Steel Industries LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Steel Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Steel Industries Fund Based WC Limit WD 70 Withdrawn
Steel Industries TL WD 26.75 Withdrawn
Steel Mont Pvt Ltd' LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Steel Mont Pvt Ltd' Fund Based WC Limit WD 50 Withdrawn
Steel Mont Pvt Ltd' NFB WC Limit WD 150 Withdrawn
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 35 Withdrawn
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 10.1 Withdrawn
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd TL WD 8.71 Withdrawn
Tollways Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 5884.2 Affirmed
Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 130 Withdrawn
Trade Networks Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 17.5 Withdrawn
Trade Networks Pvt Ltd TL WD 0.78 Withdrawn
Trident Tools Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Trident Tools Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 220 Withdrawn
Trident Tools Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 80 Withdrawn
Trident Tools Ltd TL WD 371 Withdrawn
Unitech Machines Ltd LT Issuer Rating WD - Withdrawn
Unitech Machines Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1145 Withdrawn
Unitech Machines Ltd Fund Based WC Limit WD 1145 Withdrawn
Unitech Machines Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2500 Withdrawn
Unitech Machines Ltd NFB WC Limit WD 2500 Withdrawn
Unitech Machines Ltd TL WD 2551.45 Withdrawn
Vasan Construction Company Pvt LT Issuer Rating WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Vasan Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Ltd
Vasan Construction Company Pvt Fund Based WC Limit WD 250 Withdrawn
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
