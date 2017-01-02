Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 30 and December 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND A2 120 Affirmed Action International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A2 90 Affirmed Adhunik Industries Ltd Non-FBL IND A3+ 560 Downgraded Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1+(SO) 150 Affirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd Non-FB Fac IND INDA1+ 4719.8 Affirmed Increased From INR4,119.8 Million Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP (carved out of WC IND A1+ 500 Affirmed limits); Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 Upgraded from IND A3+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A2 Upgraded from IND A3+ Andhra Bank ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Andhra Bank Certificates Of IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed Deposits Programme Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND 295 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND 100 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Artson Engineering Ltd FB WC Limits IND A3 110 Affirmed Artson Engineering Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A3 50 Affirmed Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC Facility IND A1+ 800 Upgraded Balaji Action Buildwell Non-FBL IND A1+ 50 Upgraded Balaji Action Buildwell Proposed FB WC FacilityIND A1+ 300 Upgraded Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP (within WC limits): IND A3 2470 Downgraded from IND A1 Ballyfabs International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5 Affirmed Bambino Pasta Food Industries Non-FB WC limits: IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) IND A3 3880 Downgraded from IND A1 Ccl Products Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+ 160 Affirmed Ccl Products Ltd FB WC Limits IND INDA1+ 1360 Affirmed Cimmco Ltd FBL IND A1+ 150 Affirmed Cimmco Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 600 Affirmed Reduced From INR900Million Deepak Spinners Ltd FBL IND A3+ 50 Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A3+ 185 Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd FB Limit IND A3+ 180 Affirmed Flexituff International Ltd FB Limits IND A2+ 2762 Withdrawn Flexituff International Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A2+ 2200 Withdrawn Galfar Engineering & FB WC Fac IND A3 1150 Affirmed Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd Galfar Engineering & NFB WC Fac IND A3 1100 Affirmed Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd Gallantt Ispat Ltd NFB WC Limits IND INDA4+ 480 Affirmed Gaurav Worldwide Trading Pvt LtdFB WC Facility IND A4 300 Withdrawn Global Ispat Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 95 Withdrawn Gms Elegant Builders India Pvt ST Non-FB WC Limits IND A4+ 90 Withdrawn Ltd Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 53 Assigned Irb Infrastructure Developers Non-FB Limits IND A1 11000 Assigned Ltd Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND A1 9410 Assigned Ltd Reduced From INR13.99 Billion IFB Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 900 Affirmed IFB Industries Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 100 Assigned Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 450 Withdrawn Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND A1 11000 Assigned Ltd Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A3 182.5 Downgraded Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A3 65.8 Downgraded Increased From 50.3 Million Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A4+ 37.5 Downgraded Decreased From INR80.0 Million Kamladityya Constructions Pvt Non-FBL IND A1 750 Upgraded from Ltd IND A2+. Kannappan Iron And Steel FB WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Affirmed Company Pvt. Ltd. Kannappan Iron And Steel Non-FB WC Limit IND A4+ 334 Affirmed Company Pvt. Ltd. L&T Howden Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1 600 Assigned L&T Howden Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit IND A1 100 Assigned Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A3+ 1025 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd WC Limits* IND A3+ 75 Affirmed *can be used as either Fund based or non-Fund based Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A2 2.5 Withdrawn Religare Housing Development CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Sivanssh Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A4+ 450 Withdrawn Development Pvt Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India Non-Fund Limits IND A4+ 160 Withdrawn Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd Shortterm Issuer IND A1+ Affirmed Rating Sundaram Finance Ltd Shortterm Bk Loans IND A1+ 6000 Affirmed Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A3+ 501.5 Withdrawn Time Technoplast Ltd LOC IND A1+ 1029.15 Affirmed Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+ 80 Assigned Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND A1+(SO) 170 Assigned Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+(SO) 337.2 Assigned Titagarh Wagons Ltd FB Limits IND A1+ 1400 Affirmed Titagarh Wagons Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+ 6008 Affirmed Increased From INR6,002 Million Udaipur Beverages Ltd Non-FB limits (reduced IND A3+ 45 Affirmed from INR90.00 million) Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 75 Assigned Zf Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A4 8 Withdrawn Zf Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND IND A4 70 Withdrawn Zuari Cement Ltd FB WC Limits IND A1+ 1164 Affirmed Reduced From INR1,500 Million Zuari Cement Ltd NFB WC Limits IND A1+ 836 Affirmed Increased From INR500 Million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank National Fixed Deposit IND tAA+ Affirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Action International Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 20.4 Affirmed Reduced From INR67 Million Adhunik Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded Adhunik Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 59.4 Downgraded Reduced From INR143.8 Million Adhunik Industries Ltd FBL IND BBB 905.5 Downgraded Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA (SO) 557 Affirmed reduced from INR600 million Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 93.7 Affirmed reduced from INR250 million Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd TL IND AA 176.7 Affirmed Reduced From INR359.4 Million Aegis Logistics Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA 98.2 Affirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd NCDs IND AA 250 Affirmed Air Works India Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Pvt. Ltd Air Works India Engineering FB WC facility IND A-/IND A1 650 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Air Works India Engineering Non-FB WC facility IND A-/IND A1 250 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Air Works India Engineering Non-FB stand-by LOC IND A-/IND A1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd facility Air Works India Engineering Non-FB stand-by LOC IND A-/IND A1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd facility: Air Works India Engineering long-TL IND A-/IND A1 600 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3.1100 Affirmed (including INR150 million CC sublimit) Amar Ujala Publications Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL IND A+ 2180 Assigned Amar Ujala Publications Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 1150 Assigned Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 6.8 Upgraded INR63.2 million) from IND BBB Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 1188.2 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR700 million) Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND BBB+ 5 Upgraded from IND BBB Andhra Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Andhra Bank Subordinated bonds IND AA 13000 Affirmed Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Artson Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Artson Engineering Ltd Term Debt IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Aveda Ventures Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Aveda Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL IND BB- 500 Withdrawn Azure Urja Pvt Ltd Senior Project Bk Loan IND BBB+ 1740 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded Balaji Action Buildwell Long-TL IND A+ 2000 Upgraded Balaji Powertronics Longterm Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Ballarpur Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded from IND A- Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 490 Downgraded from IND A- Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 5000 Downgraded from IND A- Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and Non-FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 7520 Downgraded limits from IND A- and IND A1 Ballyfabs International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ballyfabs International Ltd FB limits IND BBB-;/ IND A375 Affirmed Bambino Pasta Food Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Pvt Ltd Bambino Pasta Food Industries TL IND BB 316.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR428.9 million) Bambino Pasta Food Industries FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn Bhumya Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CCs) IND B- 325 Withdrawn Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded from IND A- Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdTL IND BBB- 4760 Downgraded from IND A- Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdNCDs: IND BBB- 7500 Downgraded from IND A- Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdNCDs IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdFund- and Non-FB WC IND BBB- / IND A38700 Downgraded limits: from IND A- /IND A1 Ccl Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Central Bank Of India Longterm Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Central Bank Of India Infrastructure Bonds IND AA 30000 Affirmed Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd Subordinated LT Bk IND BBB 3720 Affirmed Loans Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd Senior LT Bk Loans IND BBB+ 29760 Affirmed Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds IND A(SO) 2575 Affirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds IND A(SO) 2425 Affirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power Bk Loans IND A 42250 Affirmed Generation Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power WC Fac IND A /A1 8500 Affirmed Generation Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power WC Facility IND A 1050 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power LT Loans IND A 7150 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Cimmco Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Cimmco Ltd LT Loans IND AA- 400 Reduced from INR566.7 million) Creamy Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Creamy Foods Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 429.3 Affirmed (increased from INR 190.9 million) Creamy Foods Ltd LT loans IND BBB+ 89.1 Affirmed Creamy Foods Ltd FBL (increased from IND BBB+ /IND A2 1180 Affirmed INR 1,100 million) Creamy Foods Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 70 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND AA RWN Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Loans IND BBB 1026 Affirmed Reduced From INR1289.5 Million Deepak Spinners Ltd FBL IND BBB 600 Affirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB+ /A2 1610 Withdrawn Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 59.5 Upgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR205.8 million) Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 1405.5 Upgraded from IND BBB Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+ 35 Upgraded from IND BBB Fateh Chand Charitable Trust TL IND BB 181.6 Downgraded Fateh Chand Charitable Trust Non-FB Facility IND BB 70.5 Downgraded Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier Ii IND AA- 2000 Withdrawn Subordinated Debt Flexituff International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Withdrawn Flexituff International Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1157.3 Withdrawn Galfar Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd Gallantt Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Gallantt Ispat Ltd FB Limits IND BB+ 550 Affirmed Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 1815.8 Affirmed (INR1,690 million outstanding as on 30 November 2016) Gaurav Worldwide Trading Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn Global Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Global Ispat Ltd FB limits: IND BB- 120 Withdrawn Global Ispat Ltd TL: IND BB- 20.5 Withdrawn Gms Elegant Builders India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Ltd Gms Elegant Builders India Pvt LT FB WC Limits IND BB+ 120 Withdrawn Ltd Golden Cellars Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn Golden Cellars Pvt Ltd FB WC Limit IND B 50 Withdrawn Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL: IND BBB 561.6 Assigned Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB; / IND 650 Assigned A3+ Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Bonds IND A+ (SO) 2657 Affirmed Ltd Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND B+ Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Fac IND D /D 150 Downgraded from IND B+/A4 Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Fac: IND D /D 50 Downgraded from IND B+/A4 India Infradebt Ltd Tier II subordinated IND AAA 1600 Affirmed NCDs IFB Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed IFB Industries Ltd long-TL IND A+ 300 Affirmed IFB Industries Ltd LOC (for capex and IND A+ 200 Affirmed capital gooptionally convertible debentures; reduced from INR310 million) IFB Industries Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 350 Affirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND BB- Withdrawn Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 200 Withdrawn SMC Foods Ltd LT loans IND BBB+ 40.4 Affirmed SMC Foods Ltd LT loans: IND BBB+ 21.4 Assigned SMC Foods Ltd FBL IND BBB+;/IND A2.800 Affirmed SMC Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating INR BBB+ Affirmed Irb Infrastructure Developers LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Ltd Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 251.3 Decreased from INR315.0 million Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac (interim IND BBB-. 46.6 Affirmed LOC Fac) (reduced from INR1.93 billion) Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 2480 Affirmed Kannappan Iron And Steel LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Company Pvt. Ltd. Krishnapatnam Railway Co. Ltd Senior Project Bk Loan IND B- 9330 Upgraded L&T Howden Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned L&T Howden Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND A 250 Assigned Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Loan IND BBB 25.9 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL IND BBB 676 Affirmed Reduced From INR741 Million Lodha Developers Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 825 Downgraded from IND A- M.V. Waghadkar & Sons Jewellers LT Issuer Rating: IND B+ Withdrawn Pvt Ltd M.V. Waghadkar & Sons Jewellers FB WC limit: IND B+ 85 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd M.V. Waghadkar & Sons Jewellers TL IND B+ 14.84 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd M/S Sk Elite Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND D 430 Withdrawn Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND D 50 Withdrawn Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND D 1065 Withdrawn Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Limits IND D 130 Withdrawn Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Limits IND D 120 Withdrawn Mita India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Nagarjuna Fertilisers And LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Nagarjuna Fertilisers And FB Limits IND D 8200 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Non-FB Limits IND D 11811.1 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Long-TL IND D 2315 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from INR IND BBB 100 Affirmed 34.50 million) Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd FB limits (reduced IND BBB 900 Affirmed from INR95.00 million) Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 45.46 Withdrawn Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdFB limits IND BBB / IND A2 1750 Withdrawn Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdFB limits: IND BBB / IND A2 65 Withdrawn Platinum Trust December 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1429.9 Provisional Platinum Trust December 2016 Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 83.6 Provisional Facility Precious Energy Services Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 1186.3 Affirmed (INR1050.4 million as on November 30 2016) Pune Municipal Corporation Loans IND AA+ 1048.2 Upgraded Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd long-TL: IND A+ 637 Affirmed Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 650 Affirmed Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 525 Affirmed Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 95 Assigned Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac (interim IND BBB- 742 Affirmed LOC Fac) (reduced from INR2.39 billion) Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 620.8 Affirmed Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd Fundbased WC Limits IND BB+ 250 Withdrawn Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 100 Withdrawn Religare Housing Development NCD IND AA- 10000 Affirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Renew Wind Energy Ltd NCDs (NCDs; IND AA+(SO) 4510 Affirmed outstanding is INR4,360 million) Revised to Negative from Stable Sansar Trust December 2016 - Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 218.6 Assigned Iii Facility (Slcf) Sansar Trust December 2016 - Series A PTC (Ptcs) IND AAA(SO) 3802.1 Assigned Iii Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD -- 270 RWE Sivanssh Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Development Pvt Ltd Sivanssh Infrastructure FB limits IND BB+ 150 Withdrawn Development Pvt Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India FB Limits IND BB+ 250 Withdrawn Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India TL IND BB+ 90 Withdrawn Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Longterm Bk Loans IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 Bonds IND AA+ 1500 Affirmed Programme Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL (increased from IND BBB 804 Affirmed INR445.00 million) Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd FB limits (increased IND BBB / IND A3+150 Affirmed from INR127.50 million) Sutip Ltd Senior project Bk IND BBB 1844.3 Affirmed loans Revised to Negative from Stable Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LT Issuer Rating IND A 7500 Downgraded Ltd The Punjab State Cooperative LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd The Punjab State Cooperative FB limits IND BBB 1650 Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd The Punjab State Cooperative Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND A2.200 Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND AA- 20 Assigned Titagarh Wagons Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB 30 Affirmed INR120.61 million) Udaipur Beverages Ltd FB limits: IND BBB / IND A3+45 Affirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB; Affirmed Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB 1584.7 Affirmed (INR1,476.2 million outstanding as on 30 November 2016) Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Velankani Information Systems Series B NCDs IND A-(SO) 350 Withdrawn Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series D NCDs IND A-(SO) 150 Withdrawn Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series A NCDs IND AA(SO) 1850 Withdrawn Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series C NCDs IND AA(SO) 550 Withdrawn Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series E NCDs IND AA(SO) 190 Withdrawn Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series F NCDs IND AA(SO) 60 Withdrawn Ltd Zf Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn Zuari Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Zuari Cement Ltd Outstanding TL IND AA 5966.66 Affirmed Reduced From INR7,980 Million ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)