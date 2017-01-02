Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 30 and December 31, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action International Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND A2 120 Affirmed
Action International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A2 90 Affirmed
Adhunik Industries Ltd Non-FBL IND A3+ 560 Downgraded
Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1+(SO) 150 Affirmed
Aegis Logistics Ltd Non-FB Fac IND INDA1+ 4719.8 Affirmed
Increased From INR4,119.8 Million
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP (carved out of WC IND A1+ 500 Affirmed
limits);
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 Upgraded
from
IND A3+
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A2 Upgraded
from
IND A3+
Andhra Bank ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Andhra Bank Certificates Of IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed
Deposits Programme
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND 295 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND 100 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Artson Engineering Ltd FB WC Limits IND A3 110 Affirmed
Artson Engineering Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A3 50 Affirmed
Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC Facility IND A1+ 800 Upgraded
Balaji Action Buildwell Non-FBL IND A1+ 50 Upgraded
Balaji Action Buildwell Proposed FB WC FacilityIND A1+ 300 Upgraded
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP (within WC limits): IND A3 2470 Downgraded
from IND A1
Ballyfabs International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5 Affirmed
Bambino Pasta Food Industries Non-FB WC limits: IND A4+ 30 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) IND A3 3880 Downgraded
from IND A1
Ccl Products Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+ 160 Affirmed
Ccl Products Ltd FB WC Limits IND INDA1+ 1360 Affirmed
Cimmco Ltd FBL IND A1+ 150 Affirmed
Cimmco Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 600 Affirmed
Reduced From INR900Million
Deepak Spinners Ltd FBL IND A3+ 50 Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A3+ 185 Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd FB Limit IND A3+ 180 Affirmed
Flexituff International Ltd FB Limits IND A2+ 2762 Withdrawn
Flexituff International Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A2+ 2200 Withdrawn
Galfar Engineering & FB WC Fac IND A3 1150 Affirmed
Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd
Galfar Engineering & NFB WC Fac IND A3 1100 Affirmed
Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd
Gallantt Ispat Ltd NFB WC Limits IND INDA4+ 480 Affirmed
Gaurav Worldwide Trading Pvt LtdFB WC Facility IND A4 300 Withdrawn
Global Ispat Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 95 Withdrawn
Gms Elegant Builders India Pvt ST Non-FB WC Limits IND A4+ 90 Withdrawn
Ltd
Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 53 Assigned
Irb Infrastructure Developers Non-FB Limits IND A1 11000 Assigned
Ltd
Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND A1 9410 Assigned
Ltd
Reduced From INR13.99 Billion
IFB Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 900 Affirmed
IFB Industries Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 100 Assigned
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 450 Withdrawn
Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND A1 11000 Assigned
Ltd
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A3 182.5 Downgraded
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A3 65.8 Downgraded
Increased From 50.3 Million
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A4+ 37.5 Downgraded
Decreased From INR80.0 Million
Kamladityya Constructions Pvt Non-FBL IND A1 750 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A2+.
Kannappan Iron And Steel FB WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Affirmed
Company Pvt. Ltd.
Kannappan Iron And Steel Non-FB WC Limit IND A4+ 334 Affirmed
Company Pvt. Ltd.
L&T Howden Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1 600 Assigned
L&T Howden Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit IND A1 100 Assigned
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A3+ 1025 Affirmed
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd WC Limits* IND A3+ 75 Affirmed
*can be used as either Fund based or non-Fund based
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A2 2.5 Withdrawn
Religare Housing Development CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Finance Corporation Ltd
Sivanssh Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A4+ 450 Withdrawn
Development Pvt Ltd
Sri Varsha Food Products India Non-Fund Limits IND A4+ 160 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sundaram Finance Ltd Shortterm Issuer IND A1+ Affirmed
Rating
Sundaram Finance Ltd Shortterm Bk Loans IND A1+ 6000 Affirmed
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A3+ 501.5 Withdrawn
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC IND A1+ 1029.15 Affirmed
Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+ 80 Assigned
Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND A1+(SO) 170 Assigned
Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+(SO) 337.2 Assigned
Titagarh Wagons Ltd FB Limits IND A1+ 1400 Affirmed
Titagarh Wagons Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A1+ 6008 Affirmed
Increased From INR6,002 Million
Udaipur Beverages Ltd Non-FB limits (reduced IND A3+ 45 Affirmed
from INR90.00 million)
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 75 Assigned
Zf Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A4 8 Withdrawn
Zf Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND IND A4 70 Withdrawn
Zuari Cement Ltd FB WC Limits IND A1+ 1164 Affirmed
Reduced From INR1,500 Million
Zuari Cement Ltd NFB WC Limits IND A1+ 836 Affirmed
Increased From INR500 Million
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank National Fixed Deposit IND tAA+ Affirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Action International Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 20.4 Affirmed
Reduced From INR67 Million
Adhunik Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded
Adhunik Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 59.4 Downgraded
Reduced From INR143.8 Million
Adhunik Industries Ltd FBL IND BBB 905.5 Downgraded
Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA (SO) 557 Affirmed
reduced from INR600 million
Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 93.7 Affirmed
reduced from INR250 million
Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Aegis Logistics Ltd TL IND AA 176.7 Affirmed
Reduced From INR359.4 Million
Aegis Logistics Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA 98.2 Affirmed
Aegis Logistics Ltd NCDs IND AA 250 Affirmed
Air Works India Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Air Works India Engineering FB WC facility IND A-/IND A1 650 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Air Works India Engineering Non-FB WC facility IND A-/IND A1 250 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Air Works India Engineering Non-FB stand-by LOC IND A-/IND A1 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd facility
Air Works India Engineering Non-FB stand-by LOC IND A-/IND A1 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd facility:
Air Works India Engineering long-TL IND A-/IND A1 600 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3.1100 Affirmed
(including INR150
million CC sublimit)
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL IND A+ 2180 Assigned
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 1150 Assigned
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from
IND BBB
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 6.8 Upgraded
INR63.2 million) from IND BBB
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 1188.2 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR700 million)
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND BBB+ 5 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Andhra Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Andhra Bank Subordinated bonds IND AA 13000 Affirmed
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BB-(suspended)
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Artson Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Artson Engineering Ltd Term Debt IND BBB- 150 Affirmed
Aveda Ventures Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Aveda Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL IND BB- 500 Withdrawn
Azure Urja Pvt Ltd Senior Project Bk Loan IND BBB+ 1740 Assigned
Balaji Action Buildwell LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded
Balaji Action Buildwell Long-TL IND A+ 2000 Upgraded
Balaji Powertronics Longterm Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Ballarpur Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded
from IND A-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 490 Downgraded
from IND A-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 5000 Downgraded
from IND A-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and Non-FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 7520 Downgraded
limits from IND A-
and IND A1
Ballyfabs International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Ballyfabs International Ltd FB limits IND BBB-;/ IND A375 Affirmed
Bambino Pasta Food Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bambino Pasta Food Industries TL IND BB 316.5 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR428.9 million)
Bambino Pasta Food Industries FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn
Bhumya Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CCs) IND B- 325 Withdrawn
Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded
from IND A-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdTL IND BBB- 4760 Downgraded
from IND A-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdNCDs: IND BBB- 7500 Downgraded
from IND A-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdNCDs IND BBB- 1000 Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products LtdFund- and Non-FB WC IND BBB- / IND A38700 Downgraded
limits: from IND A-
/IND A1
Ccl Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Central Bank Of India Longterm Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Central Bank Of India Infrastructure Bonds IND AA 30000 Affirmed
Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd Subordinated LT Bk IND BBB 3720 Affirmed
Loans
Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd Senior LT Bk Loans IND BBB+ 29760 Affirmed
Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds IND A(SO) 2575 Affirmed
Distribution Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds IND A(SO) 2425 Affirmed
Distribution Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power Bk Loans IND A 42250 Affirmed
Generation Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power WC Fac IND A /A1 8500 Affirmed
Generation Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power WC Facility IND A 1050 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power LT Loans IND A 7150 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
Cimmco Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Cimmco Ltd LT Loans IND AA- 400 Reduced from
INR566.7
million)
Creamy Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Creamy Foods Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 429.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR
190.9 million)
Creamy Foods Ltd LT loans IND BBB+ 89.1 Affirmed
Creamy Foods Ltd FBL (increased from IND BBB+ /IND A2 1180 Affirmed
INR 1,100 million)
Creamy Foods Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 70 Affirmed
Crompton Greaves Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND AA RWN
Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Loans IND BBB 1026 Affirmed
Reduced From INR1289.5 Million
Deepak Spinners Ltd FBL IND BBB 600 Affirmed
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB+ /A2 1610 Withdrawn
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from
IND BBB
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 59.5 Upgraded
from
IND BBB
(reduced from INR205.8 million)
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 1405.5 Upgraded
from
IND BBB
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+ 35 Upgraded
from
IND BBB
Fateh Chand Charitable Trust TL IND BB 181.6 Downgraded
Fateh Chand Charitable Trust Non-FB Facility IND BB 70.5 Downgraded
Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier Ii IND AA- 2000 Withdrawn
Subordinated Debt
Flexituff International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Withdrawn
Flexituff International Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1157.3 Withdrawn
Galfar Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Contracting (I) Pvt Ltd
Gallantt Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Gallantt Ispat Ltd FB Limits IND BB+ 550 Affirmed
Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 1815.8 Affirmed
(INR1,690 million outstanding as on 30 November 2016)
Gaurav Worldwide Trading Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
Global Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Global Ispat Ltd FB limits: IND BB- 120 Withdrawn
Global Ispat Ltd TL: IND BB- 20.5 Withdrawn
Gms Elegant Builders India Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
Ltd
Gms Elegant Builders India Pvt LT FB WC Limits IND BB+ 120 Withdrawn
Ltd
Golden Cellars Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
Golden Cellars Pvt Ltd FB WC Limit IND B 50 Withdrawn
Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL: IND BBB 561.6 Assigned
Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB; / IND 650 Assigned
A3+
Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Bonds IND A+ (SO) 2657 Affirmed
Ltd
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND B+
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Fac IND D /D 150 Downgraded
from IND B+/A4
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Fac: IND D /D 50 Downgraded
from IND B+/A4
India Infradebt Ltd Tier II subordinated IND AAA 1600 Affirmed
NCDs
IFB Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
IFB Industries Ltd long-TL IND A+ 300 Affirmed
IFB Industries Ltd LOC (for capex and IND A+ 200 Affirmed
capital gooptionally
convertible debentures; reduced from INR310 million)
IFB Industries Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 350 Affirmed
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND BB- Withdrawn
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 200 Withdrawn
SMC Foods Ltd LT loans IND BBB+ 40.4 Affirmed
SMC Foods Ltd LT loans: IND BBB+ 21.4 Assigned
SMC Foods Ltd FBL IND BBB+;/IND A2.800 Affirmed
SMC Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating INR BBB+ Affirmed
Irb Infrastructure Developers LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Ltd
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 251.3 Decreased from
INR315.0
million
Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac (interim IND BBB-. 46.6 Affirmed
LOC Fac)
(reduced from INR1.93 billion)
Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 2480 Affirmed
Kannappan Iron And Steel LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Company Pvt. Ltd.
Krishnapatnam Railway Co. Ltd Senior Project Bk Loan IND B- 9330 Upgraded
L&T Howden Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
L&T Howden Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND A 250 Assigned
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Loan IND BBB 25.9 Affirmed
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL IND BBB 676 Affirmed
Reduced From INR741 Million
Lodha Developers Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 825 Downgraded
from IND A-
M.V. Waghadkar & Sons Jewellers LT Issuer Rating: IND B+ Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
M.V. Waghadkar & Sons Jewellers FB WC limit: IND B+ 85 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
M.V. Waghadkar & Sons Jewellers TL IND B+ 14.84 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
M/S Sk Elite Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND D 430 Withdrawn
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND D 50 Withdrawn
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND D 1065 Withdrawn
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Limits IND D 130 Withdrawn
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Limits IND D 120 Withdrawn
Mita India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And FB Limits IND D 8200 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Non-FB Limits IND D 11811.1 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Nagarjuna Fertilisers And Long-TL IND D 2315 Affirmed
Chemicals Ltd
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from INR IND BBB 100 Affirmed
34.50 million)
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd FB limits (reduced IND BBB 900 Affirmed
from INR95.00 million)
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BBB Withdrawn
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 45.46 Withdrawn
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdFB limits IND BBB / IND A2 1750 Withdrawn
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LtdFB limits: IND BBB / IND A2 65 Withdrawn
Platinum Trust December 2016 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1429.9 Provisional
Platinum Trust December 2016 Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 83.6 Provisional
Facility
Precious Energy Services Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 1186.3 Affirmed
(INR1050.4 million as on November 30 2016)
Pune Municipal Corporation Loans IND AA+ 1048.2 Upgraded
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd long-TL: IND A+ 637 Affirmed
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 650 Affirmed
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 525 Affirmed
Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 95 Assigned
Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac (interim IND BBB- 742 Affirmed
LOC Fac)
(reduced from INR2.39 billion)
Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 620.8 Affirmed
Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd Fundbased WC Limits IND BB+ 250 Withdrawn
Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 100 Withdrawn
Religare Housing Development NCD IND AA- 10000 Affirmed
Finance Corporation Ltd
Renew Wind Energy Ltd NCDs (NCDs; IND AA+(SO) 4510 Affirmed
outstanding is
INR4,360 million)
Revised to Negative from Stable
Sansar Trust December 2016 - Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 218.6 Assigned
Iii Facility (Slcf)
Sansar Trust December 2016 - Series A PTC (Ptcs) IND AAA(SO) 3802.1 Assigned
Iii
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD -- 270 RWE
Sivanssh Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
Development Pvt Ltd
Sivanssh Infrastructure FB limits IND BB+ 150 Withdrawn
Development Pvt Ltd
Sri Varsha Food Products India LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn
Ltd
Sri Varsha Food Products India FB Limits IND BB+ 250 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sri Varsha Food Products India TL IND BB+ 90 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sundaram Finance Ltd Longterm Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd Longterm Bk Loans IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd Lower Tier 2 Bonds IND AA+ 1500 Affirmed
Programme
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL (increased from IND BBB 804 Affirmed
INR445.00 million)
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd FB limits (increased IND BBB / IND A3+150 Affirmed
from INR127.50 million)
Sutip Ltd Senior project Bk IND BBB 1844.3 Affirmed
loans
Revised to Negative from Stable
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LT Issuer Rating IND A 7500 Downgraded
Ltd
The Punjab State Cooperative LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
The Punjab State Cooperative FB limits IND BBB 1650 Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
The Punjab State Cooperative Non-FB limits IND BBB / IND A2.200 Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Titagarh Agrico Pvt Ltd FB Limits IND AA- 20 Assigned
Titagarh Wagons Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB 30 Affirmed
INR120.61 million)
Udaipur Beverages Ltd FB limits: IND BBB / IND A3+45 Affirmed
Udaipur Beverages Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB; Affirmed
Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB 1584.7 Affirmed
(INR1,476.2 million outstanding as on 30 November 2016)
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Velankani Information Systems Series B NCDs IND A-(SO) 350 Withdrawn
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series D NCDs IND A-(SO) 150 Withdrawn
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series A NCDs IND AA(SO) 1850 Withdrawn
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series C NCDs IND AA(SO) 550 Withdrawn
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series E NCDs IND AA(SO) 190 Withdrawn
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series F NCDs IND AA(SO) 60 Withdrawn
Ltd
Zf Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn
Zuari Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Zuari Cement Ltd Outstanding TL IND AA 5966.66 Affirmed
Reduced From INR7,980 Million
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)