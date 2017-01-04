Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 3, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Infres Methodex Bk loan IND A2+ 500 Affirmed
Thway Cable & Datacom FB limits IND A2+ 250 Assigned
Uniphos International Non-FB limits IND A4+ 170 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Infres Methodex Bk loan IND BBB+ 500 Affirmed
Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 Provisional IND 212.52 Assigned
A-
Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 PTCs-Series Provisional IND - Assigned
B+
Rosa Power Proposed additional - 10750 Affirmed
senior borrowing
Rosa Power Rupee TL IND A+ 25760 Affirmed
Rosa Power External commercial IND A+ 12170 Affirmed
borrowing
Rosa Power Additional rupee term IND A+ 7000 Affirmed
lo
Thway Cable & Datacom TL IND A- 2500 Assigned
Thway Cable & Datacom FB limits IND A- 250 Assigned
Umadutt Industries FB limits IND C 76.19 Upgraded from D
Umadutt Industries Term loans IND D 76.19 Affirmed
Uniphos International FB limits IND BB+ 30 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
