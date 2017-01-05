Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 4, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eastman Exports Global Clothing FB WC IND A1 5656 Affirmed
(P) Ltd
(increased from 4726 mln)
Eastman Exports Global Clothing Non-FB WC IND A1 270 Affirmed
(P) Ltd
(reduced from 370 mln)
Mytrah Energy (I) Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A3+ 12500 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Bk Loans IND A1+ 3500 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Radha Steel FB WC limits IND A4+ 240 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eastman Exports Global Clothing TL IND A 264 Affirmed
(P) Ltd
(increased from 112.8 mln)
Eastman Exports Global Clothing FB WC IND A 5656 Affirmed
(P) Ltd
(increased from 4726 mln)
India Standard Loan Trust-Xl PTC (PTCs) - Series A Provisional 1566.38 Assigned
IND A(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust-Xl Liquidity Facility (LF)Provisional IND 15.7 Assigned
AAA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust-Xl Second Loss Credit Provisional IND 53.26 Assigned
Facility (SLCF) BBB(SO)
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL IND D 2465.9 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC IND D 1900 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC IND D 1900 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC IND D 1620.1 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC IND D 1620.1 Affirmed
Ltd
Mangalayatan University TL, PNB IND B+ 54.79 Assigned
Mangalayatan University TL, RHFL IND B+ 260.46 Assigned
Mytrah Energy (I) Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 2500 Affirmed
Mytrah Energy (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 7424 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd NCDs IND AA- 350 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Bk Loans IND AA- 11791.6 Assigned
Radha Steel FB WC limits IND BB- 240 Affirmed
Shree Sukhakarta Developers Pvt NCDs (NCDs) IND BB- 3500 Assigned
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
