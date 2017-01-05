Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Exports Global Clothing FB WC IND A1 5656 Affirmed (P) Ltd (increased from 4726 mln) Eastman Exports Global Clothing Non-FB WC IND A1 270 Affirmed (P) Ltd (reduced from 370 mln) Mytrah Energy (I) Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A3+ 12500 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd Bk Loans IND A1+ 3500 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Radha Steel FB WC limits IND A4+ 240 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Exports Global Clothing TL IND A 264 Affirmed (P) Ltd (increased from 112.8 mln) Eastman Exports Global Clothing FB WC IND A 5656 Affirmed (P) Ltd (increased from 4726 mln) India Standard Loan Trust-Xl PTC (PTCs) - Series A Provisional 1566.38 Assigned IND A(SO) India Standard Loan Trust-Xl Liquidity Facility (LF)Provisional IND 15.7 Assigned AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust-Xl Second Loss Credit Provisional IND 53.26 Assigned Facility (SLCF) BBB(SO) Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL IND D 2465.9 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC IND D 1900 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC IND D 1900 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC IND D 1620.1 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC IND D 1620.1 Affirmed Ltd Mangalayatan University TL, PNB IND B+ 54.79 Assigned Mangalayatan University TL, RHFL IND B+ 260.46 Assigned Mytrah Energy (I) Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 2500 Affirmed Mytrah Energy (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 7424 Affirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd NCDs IND AA- 350 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd Bk Loans IND AA- 11791.6 Assigned Radha Steel FB WC limits IND BB- 240 Affirmed Shree Sukhakarta Developers Pvt NCDs (NCDs) IND BB- 3500 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)