Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capacite Infraprojects Ltd ST IND A2+ 8000** Affirmed **including proposed fund-based facilities of INR560 million, proposed INR100 million sales invoice/bill discounting facilities and proposed non-fund-based facilities of INR2,790 million. Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd FB WC IND A2 6200 Affirmed Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Non-FB WC IND A2 3678 Affirmed Gurusharanam Foods FB WC IND A4 62.5 Assigned Gurusharanam Foods Non-FB WC IND A4 0.14 Assigned India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB WC IND A1 500 Affirmed India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC IND A1 919 Affirmed (increased from INR70 CR) Landmark Royal Engineering (I) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 7.5 Affirmed R. K. Das Jewellers FB limits IND A4 70 Assigned R. K. Vision FB limits IND A4 130 Assigned Shiv Shakti Thermo Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Sree Krishna Automotives FBL IND A4+ 850 Assigned Hyderabad Pvt Ltd Top In Town FB limits IND A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capacite Infraprojects Ltd LT* IND A- 2673* Affirmed *including proposed term loans of INR450 million, proposed fund-based facilities of INR560 million and proposed. Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 382.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 41 Assigned Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL IND BBB 1060 Affirmed *Details of term loans are given in Annexure 1 Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd FB WC IND BBB 6200 Affirmed Gurusharanam Foods FB WC IND B+ 62.5 Assigned India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL IND A 2598 Affirmed (increased from INR221 CR) India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB WC IND A 500 Affirmed Innovare Labs Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 500 Withdrawn Landmark Royal Engineering (I) FB limits IND BB 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 105.4 Affirmed Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 26.4 Affirmed R. K. Das Jewellers TL IND B+ 2 Assigned R. K. Das Jewellers FB limits IND B+ 70 Assigned R. K. Vision FB limits IND B+ 130 Assigned Shiv Shakti Thermo Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 59 Assigned Shiv Shakti Thermo Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 10 Assigned Sree Krishna Automotives FBL IND BB- 850 Assigned Hyderabad Pvt Ltd Top In Town FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)