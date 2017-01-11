Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electroteknica Switchgears Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed Ltd Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd FB CC Fac IND A2+(SO) 67.5 Assigned Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+(SO) 70 Assigned Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned (I) Pvt Ltd Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A4+ 200 Affirmed (increased from INR180.00) Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A4 131.2 Assigned Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4 36 Assigned Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd #Proposed FB WC IND A4 99.2 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC IND A1+ 54000 Affirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC (outside IND A1+ 21000 Affirmed consortium) Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1+ 82000 Affirmed Riya Impex Non-FB WC limit IND A4 180 Affirmed Rs Development And FB WC IND A3 250 Assigned Constructions India Pvt Ltd Rs Development And Non-FB WC IND A3 400 Assigned Constructions India Pvt Ltd S.B. Equipments Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electroteknica Switchgears Pvt FB limits IND B+ 15 Upgraded from Ltd B- Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd FB CC Fac IND A-(SO) 67.5 Assigned Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 200 Upgraded from BB- (increased from INR180.00) Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+ 131.2 Assigned Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 33.6 Assigned Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd #Proposed FB WC IND B+ 99.2 Assigned Gen Next Motors Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 150 Affirmed Gen Next Motors Ltd TL IND BB+ 70 Affirmed Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2000 Upgraded from AA- Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2170 Upgraded from AA- Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2170 Upgraded from AA- Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2170 Upgraded from AA- Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd WC Fac (outside IND AA 21000 Upgraded from consortium) AA- Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA 82000 Upgraded from AA- Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC IND AA/Positive 54000 Upgraded from AA- India Standard Loan Trust Pass Through IND A(SO) 991.63 Assigned Certificates (PTCs)-Series A India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 9.92 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 34.71 Assigned facility (SLCF) Karyavattom Sports Facilities Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 1680 Affirmed Ltd Karyavattom Sports Facilities Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 735 Affirmed Ltd Riya Impex FB limit IND B+ 20 Affirmed Rs Development And Long-TL IND BBB- 28.9 Assigned Constructions India Pvt Ltd Rs Development And FB WC IND BBB- 250 Assigned Constructions India Pvt Ltd S.B. Equipments FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+110 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)