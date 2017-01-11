Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Electroteknica Switchgears Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
Ltd
Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd FB CC Fac IND A2+(SO) 67.5 Assigned
Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+(SO) 70 Assigned
Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 5.5 Assigned
(I) Pvt Ltd
Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
(increased from INR180.00)
Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed
Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A4 131.2 Assigned
Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4 36 Assigned
Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd #Proposed FB WC IND A4 99.2 Assigned
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC IND A1+ 54000 Affirmed
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC (outside IND A1+ 21000 Affirmed
consortium)
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1+ 82000 Affirmed
Riya Impex Non-FB WC limit IND A4 180 Affirmed
Rs Development And FB WC IND A3 250 Assigned
Constructions India Pvt Ltd
Rs Development And Non-FB WC IND A3 400 Assigned
Constructions India Pvt Ltd
S.B. Equipments Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Electroteknica Switchgears Pvt FB limits IND B+ 15 Upgraded from
Ltd B-
Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd FB CC Fac IND A-(SO) 67.5 Assigned
Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 200 Upgraded from
BB-
(increased from INR180.00)
Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B+ 131.2 Assigned
Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 33.6 Assigned
Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd #Proposed FB WC IND B+ 99.2 Assigned
Gen Next Motors Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 150 Affirmed
Gen Next Motors Ltd TL IND BB+ 70 Affirmed
Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2000 Upgraded from
AA-
Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2170 Upgraded from
AA-
Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2170 Upgraded from
AA-
Hpcl Mittal Pipelines Ltd NCD IND AA 2170 Upgraded from
AA-
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd WC Fac (outside IND AA 21000 Upgraded from
consortium) AA-
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA 82000 Upgraded from
AA-
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC IND AA/Positive 54000 Upgraded from
AA-
India Standard Loan Trust Pass Through IND A(SO) 991.63 Assigned
Certificates
(PTCs)-Series A
India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 9.92 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 34.71 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Karyavattom Sports Facilities Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 1680 Affirmed
Ltd
Karyavattom Sports Facilities Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 735 Affirmed
Ltd
Riya Impex FB limit IND B+ 20 Affirmed
Rs Development And Long-TL IND BBB- 28.9 Assigned
Constructions India Pvt Ltd
Rs Development And FB WC IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Constructions India Pvt Ltd
S.B. Equipments FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+110 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
