Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 350 Assigned Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC IND A4+ 550 Assigned Remi Process Plant & Machinery Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 80 Assigned Ltd Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 16.5 Assigned Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC IND A2+ 890 Assigned Vama Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 750 Affirmed Kinjal Chemical Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 140 Assigned Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 9.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR 12.1 CR) Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Omniactive Health Technologies Non-FB loans IND A2/RWE 40 Rating Watch Ltd on Evolving (RWE) Omniactive Health Technologies WC Fac IND BBB+/IND 850 Rating Watch Ltd A2/RWE on Evolving (RWE) Omniactive Health Technologies TL IND BBB+/RWE 229.4 Rating Watch Ltd on Evolving (RWE) Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB+ / IND A4+50 Assigned Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC IND BB+ / IND A4+50 Assigned Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt FB limits IND BBB+ 940 Assigned Ltd Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 260* Assigned Ltd * Letter of credit facility interchangeable with fund-based cash credit limits. Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BBB+# 260 Assigned Ltd # The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by PCIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt Proposed non-FB limits IND BBB+# / IND 540* Assigned Ltd A2* * Letter of credit facility interchangeable with fund-based cash credit limits # The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by PCIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Remi Process Plant & Machinery FB WC Fac IND BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- 67.5 Assigned Trident Chemphar Ltd FB WC IND A-/Stable/ 440 Assigned IND A2+ Vama Industries Ltd Proposed FB WC limits - 350 Withdrawn (Withdrawn as the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Vama Industries Ltd Proposed non-FB WC - 500 Withdrawn limits (Withdrawn as the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Vama Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 750 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 