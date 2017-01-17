Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. NFBL IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 2 Upgraded from IND A4 Rajendra Kumar Kalal NFBL IND A4+ 95 Affirmed The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi CD IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Ufj, Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavishkaar Sep 2016 Trust Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND A-(SO) 350.1 Assigned Aavishkaar Sep 2016 Trust Second loss credit IND BB(SO) 21 Assigned facility (SLCF) Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. FBL IND BB+ 130 Affirmed (increased from INR90 CR) Garg Acrylics Ltd TL IND BBB 3552 Affirmed (reduced from INR3,831 CR) Garg Acrylics Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB/IND A3+ 155 Affirmed Garg Acrylics Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BBB/IND A3+ 3350 Affirmed Idbi Bank Ltd AT1 perpetual debt IND A+ 5000 Assigned Irb Invit Fund LT senior debt IND AAA - Assigned Jsb Entrade Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ 50 Upgraded from IND B M P Entertainment And TL IND BB 558.7 Affirmed Developers Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR593.7 CR) Nhpc Ltd NCD IND AAA 22.5 Assigned Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 17 Upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR15.30 CR) Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB-/IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from IND B+ / IND A4 (increased from INR130 CR) Rajendra Kumar Kalal FBL IND BB 25 Affirmed Rajendra Kumar Kalal FBL IND BB 25 Assigned Stonex India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 70 Assigned Stonex India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 260 Assigned Stonex India Pvt Ltd FBWC IND BBB-/IND A3 450 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)