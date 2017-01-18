Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Starshine Engineering (I) Pvt Proposed non-FB Limit Provisional IND 100 Assigned Ltd (SEIPL) A4 Greenpiece Landscapes Non-FB WC IND A4+ 87.5 Affirmed Millenium Marble Pvt Ltd (MMPL) Non-FB Fac IND A4 20 Assigned Nile Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A2+ 150 Upgraded from IND A2 Precious Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 100 Assigned A4 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Precious Tradelink to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anwesha Engineering And Non-FB limit IND A-/ IND 2750 RWN Construction Ltd A2+/RWN Anwesha Engineering And FB limit IND A-/ IND 1300 RWN Construction Ltd A2+/RWN Anwesha Engineering And TL IND A-/RWN 302.3 RWN Construction Ltd Anwesha Engineering And Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 300 RWN Construction Ltd A-/Provisional IND A2+/RWN *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by IOT AEC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Greenpiece Landscapes FB WC IND BB 62.5 Affirmed Millenium Marble Pvt Ltd (MMPL) FB Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 80 Assigned Nile Ltd FB WC facility IND A- 400 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Nile Ltd Proposed FB WC facil WD 43.3 Withdrawn Nile Ltd TL WD 6.7 Withdrawn RINL Powergrid Tlt Proposed TL* Provisional IND 2500 Assigned BBB *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RPTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shree Jagdamba Construction FB limits IND BB+ 50 Assigned Company Standard Loan Trust - XXXIV Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1295.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Standard Loan Trust - XXXIV Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 13 Assigned Standard Loan Trust - XXXIV Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 64.8 Assigned facility (SLCF) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)