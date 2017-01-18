Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 17, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Starshine Engineering (I) Pvt Proposed non-FB Limit Provisional IND 100 Assigned
Ltd (SEIPL) A4
Greenpiece Landscapes Non-FB WC IND A4+ 87.5 Affirmed
Millenium Marble Pvt Ltd (MMPL) Non-FB Fac IND A4 20 Assigned
Nile Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A2+ 150 Upgraded from
IND A2
Precious Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 100 Assigned
A4
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by Precious Tradelink to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anwesha Engineering And Non-FB limit IND A-/ IND 2750 RWN
Construction Ltd A2+/RWN
Anwesha Engineering And FB limit IND A-/ IND 1300 RWN
Construction Ltd A2+/RWN
Anwesha Engineering And TL IND A-/RWN 302.3 RWN
Construction Ltd
Anwesha Engineering And Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 300 RWN
Construction Ltd A-/Provisional
IND A2+/RWN
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by IOT AEC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Greenpiece Landscapes FB WC IND BB 62.5 Affirmed
Millenium Marble Pvt Ltd (MMPL) FB Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Nile Ltd FB WC facility IND A- 400 Upgraded from
IND BBB+
Nile Ltd Proposed FB WC facil WD 43.3 Withdrawn
Nile Ltd TL WD 6.7 Withdrawn
RINL Powergrid Tlt Proposed TL* Provisional IND 2500 Assigned
BBB
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by RPTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Shree Jagdamba Construction FB limits IND BB+ 50 Assigned
Company
Standard Loan Trust - XXXIV Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1295.5 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Standard Loan Trust - XXXIV Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 13 Assigned
Standard Loan Trust - XXXIV Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 64.8 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)