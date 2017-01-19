Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 18, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Compuage Infocom Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 4950 Assigned
Delco Infrastructure Projects Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 130 Assigned
Ltd
Pvr Projects Ltd Non-FB WC IND A3 650 Assigned
S.V. Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 22 Assigned
Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 10 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Compuage Infocom Ltd FB limits IND A- /IND A2+ 2054 Assigned
Cynosure Manik Auto Centre FB limits IND BB 55 Assigned
Delco Infrastructure Projects FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA (SO) 3000 Assigned
Minda Sai Ltd TL IND A+ 384.5 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR33.3mln)
Minda Sai Ltd FB WC IND A+ / IND A1+ 915 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR280mln)
Minda Sai Ltd NFB WC IND A+ / IND A1+ 110 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR40mln)
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- (SO) 500 RWN
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NCDs* Provisional IND 400 RWN
AA-(SO)
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by MPM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NCDs WD 350 Withdrawn
Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries Long-TL IND D 46.5 Assigned
Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries FB Fac IND D 15 Assigned
Pvr Projects Ltd FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 250 Assigned
S.V. Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 7.5 Assigned
S.V. Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC INDBB /IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 165 Assigned
Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 250 Assigned
Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 235 Affirmed
Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd TL WD 33.7 Withdrawn
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - PFDF Enhanced IND AA(SO) 40.2 Affirmed
Issue I
(reduced from INR53.6mln)
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - PFDF Enhanced IND AA(SO) 831.9 Affirmed
Issue II
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - MFI- Tranche I IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - MFI- Tranche II IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond- Issue 2002 IND AAA 12.8 Affirmed
(reduced from INR38.42mln)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)