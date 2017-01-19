Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Compuage Infocom Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 4950 Assigned Delco Infrastructure Projects Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 130 Assigned Ltd Pvr Projects Ltd Non-FB WC IND A3 650 Assigned S.V. Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 22 Assigned Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 10 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Compuage Infocom Ltd FB limits IND A- /IND A2+ 2054 Assigned Cynosure Manik Auto Centre FB limits IND BB 55 Assigned Delco Infrastructure Projects FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs IND AAA (SO) 3000 Assigned Minda Sai Ltd TL IND A+ 384.5 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR33.3mln) Minda Sai Ltd FB WC IND A+ / IND A1+ 915 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR280mln) Minda Sai Ltd NFB WC IND A+ / IND A1+ 110 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR40mln) Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- (SO) 500 RWN Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NCDs* Provisional IND 400 RWN AA-(SO) * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MPM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NCDs WD 350 Withdrawn Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries Long-TL IND D 46.5 Assigned Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries FB Fac IND D 15 Assigned Pvr Projects Ltd FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 250 Assigned S.V. Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 7.5 Assigned S.V. Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC INDBB /IND A4+ 50 Assigned Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 165 Assigned Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 250 Assigned Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 235 Affirmed Sungro Seeds Pvt Ltd TL WD 33.7 Withdrawn Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - PFDF Enhanced IND AA(SO) 40.2 Affirmed Issue I (reduced from INR53.6mln) Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - PFDF Enhanced IND AA(SO) 831.9 Affirmed Issue II Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - MFI- Tranche I IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - MFI- Tranche II IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond- Issue 2002 IND AAA 12.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR38.42mln) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)