Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 19, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BNSR Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Affirmed
BNSR Industries #Proposed non-FB limitsProvisional IND 15 Affirmed
A4+
#the ratings are provisional as BNSR plans to increase its working capital facility in order to
support its working capital requirement on the back of growth in topline and the final rating
will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
CDE Asia FB WC Fac IND A4+ 140 Affirmed
CDE Asia Non-FB limits (BG and IND A4+ 71.5 Affirmed
loan equivalent risk)
Modtech Material Handling Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Projects
National Fertilizers Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1+ 13.25 Assigned
National Fertilizers Ltd CP* IND A1+ 40 Assigned
* Within the fund-based working capital limits
Natural Agritech Non-FB limits IND A4 22.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R.S. Agro Business Proposed TL* Provisional 55 Assigned
IND B
*the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of
sanction letter for the above facilities.
A.R.S. Agro Business Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 55 Assigned
B/ IND A4
*the ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of
sanction letter for the above facilities.
Allahabad Bank Basel III AT1 IND A 10000 Assigned
perpetual bonds
BNSR Industries TL IND BB- 7.5 Affirmed
BNSR Industries FB WC IND BB- / IND A4+26.5 Affirmed
BNSR Industries #Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 23.5 Affirmed
BB-/A4+
#the ratings are provisional as BNSR plans to increase its working capital facility in order to
support its working capital requirement on the back of growth in topline and the final rating
will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
CDE Asia TL IND BB 14.3 Downgraded
from IND BB+
CDE Asia FB WC Fac IND BB 140 Downgraded
from IND BB+
CDE Asia Non-FB limits (capex IND BB 11 Downgraded
buyers credit) from IND BB+
Jhajjar Power Proposed bond issuance Provisional IND 2700 Assigned
(NCDs) A+
MFL Securitisation Trust Liquidity Facility (LF)IND AAA 27.8 Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust Series A1 pass-through IND AAA 1751.2 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
MFL Securitisation Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA 101.9 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust Second Loss Credit IND BBB 107.5 Assigned
Facility (SLCF)
Modtech Material Handling FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 43.5 Assigned
Projects
National Fertilizers Ltd Long-TL IND AA 9.63 Assigned
National Fertilizers Ltd Long-TL - External IND AA 2.37 Assigned
Commercial Borrowings
National Fertilizers Ltd FB WC IND AA / IND A1+ 40 Assigned
National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 4 Assigned
AA
Natural Agritech FB limits IND B- 40 Assigned
Natural Agritech TL IND B- 73.7 Assigned
Platinum Trust Series A pass-through IND AAA 2511.7 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust Second Loss Credit IND BBB 125.6 Assigned
Facility (SLCF)
Puneet Automobiles TL IND BB 31.53 Affirmed
Puneet Automobiles FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 470 Affirmed
STFCL CV Trust Second loss credit IND A 411.3 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
STFCL CV Trust Series A pass-through IND AAA 285.6 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
STFCL CV Trust Second loss credit IND A 591.7 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
STFCL CV Trust Series A pass-through IND AAA 232.9 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Vega Entertainment FB WC limits IND D 140 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Vega Entertainment TL IND D 103.3 Downgraded
from IND BB+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
