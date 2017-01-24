Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 23, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Catvision Ltd FB limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Catvision Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 32.5 Affirmed
Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit* IND A4+ 20 Assigned
*The non-fund-based limit is a bank guarantee limit, which is a sublimit of the term loan.
Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 160 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Catvision Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 50 Upgraded from
IND BB
Catvision Ltd Term deposit* IND tB+ 12.5 Upgraded from
IND BB
*Term deposit is valid up to the date of the next annual general meeting or within six months
from the close of the next financial year, whichever is earlier.
Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 330 Assigned
Kalikund Developers Long-TL IND B+ 295 Affirmed
Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 9.8 Assigned
Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 11.7 Assigned
Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 71.6 Assigned
Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 225 Assigned
Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd CC IND BB 40 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd TL-1 IND BB 8 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd TL-2 IND BB 9.5 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Rural Electrification Debentures IND AAA 50000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification CP WD 50000 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
