Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvision Ltd FB limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Catvision Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 32.5 Affirmed Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit* IND A4+ 20 Assigned *The non-fund-based limit is a bank guarantee limit, which is a sublimit of the term loan. Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvision Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 50 Upgraded from IND BB Catvision Ltd Term deposit* IND tB+ 12.5 Upgraded from IND BB *Term deposit is valid up to the date of the next annual general meeting or within six months from the close of the next financial year, whichever is earlier. Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 330 Assigned Kalikund Developers Long-TL IND B+ 295 Affirmed Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 9.8 Assigned Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 11.7 Assigned Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 71.6 Assigned Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 225 Assigned Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd CC IND BB 40 Upgraded from IND BB- Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd TL-1 IND BB 8 Upgraded from IND BB- Mittal Clothing Pvt Ltd TL-2 IND BB 9.5 Upgraded from IND BB- Rural Electrification Debentures IND AAA 50000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification CP WD 50000 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)