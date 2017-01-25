Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Assigned Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 81.5 Assigned Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A3 7.5 Assigned Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 8 Downgraded from IND A3 Overseas Timber Corporation NFBL IND A4 30 Affirmed (reduced from INR50 CR) Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 490 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Term deposit IND tAA+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd FBL IND B- 177 Assigned Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND B- 23 Assigned Awadh Oils Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 75 Affirmed (decreased from INR102.2 CR) Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 21.5 Assigned Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB 27.5 Affirmed Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 160 Assigned Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 130 Downgraded from IND BBB- Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 57.4 Downgraded from IND BBB- (decreased from INR63.6 CR) Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Proposed NCD IND AA- 4950 Assigned Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 1300 Assigned Overseas Timber Corporation FBL IND B- 20 Affirmed Regenerative Medical Service TL IND B+ 46.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BB (increased from INR45.3 CR) Regenerative Medical Service FB IND B+/IND A4 25 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BB / IND A4+ (decreased from INR45 CR) Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 490 Upgraded from IND BB Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 19 Upgraded from IND BB Sansar Trust December 2016 Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 129.5 Assigned Facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1786.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 264.3 Assigned Facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 4720.1 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Shining Star Solutions & NCD IND B- 254 Affirmed Services Pvt Ltd Tvs Srichakra Ltd TL IND AA- 2760 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,799 CR) Tvs Srichakra Ltd FB WC IND AA- /IND A1+ 3200 Affirmed Tvs Srichakra Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA- /IND A1+ 1140 Affirmed ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)