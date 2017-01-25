Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 24, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Assigned
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned
Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 81.5 Assigned
Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Affirmed
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A3 7.5 Assigned
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 8 Downgraded
from IND A3
Overseas Timber Corporation NFBL IND A4 30 Affirmed
(reduced from INR50 CR)
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 490 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Term deposit IND tAA+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd FBL IND B- 177 Assigned
Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND B- 23 Assigned
Awadh Oils Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 75 Affirmed
(decreased from INR102.2 CR)
Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 21.5 Assigned
Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB 27.5 Affirmed
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 160 Assigned
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 130 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 57.4 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
(decreased from INR63.6 CR)
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Proposed NCD IND AA- 4950 Assigned
Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 1300 Assigned
Overseas Timber Corporation FBL IND B- 20 Affirmed
Regenerative Medical Service TL IND B+ 46.7 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BB
(increased from INR45.3 CR)
Regenerative Medical Service FB IND B+/IND A4 25 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BB /
IND A4+
(decreased from INR45 CR)
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 490 Upgraded from
IND BB
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 19 Upgraded from
IND BB
Sansar Trust December 2016 Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 129.5 Assigned
Facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1786.7 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 264.3 Assigned
Facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust Sep 2016 IV Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 4720.1 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Shining Star Solutions & NCD IND B- 254 Affirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Tvs Srichakra Ltd TL IND AA- 2760 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,799 CR)
Tvs Srichakra Ltd FB WC IND AA- /IND A1+ 3200 Affirmed
Tvs Srichakra Ltd Non-FB WC IND AA- /IND A1+ 1140 Affirmed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
