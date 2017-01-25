Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gokaldas Exports Ltd FB Fac ICRA A3 4900 Revised from ICRA A3+ Gokaldas Exports Ltd Proposed FB Fac ICRA A3 500 Assigned Indian Compressors Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kherani Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 80 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 5 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4+ Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 5 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gokaldas Exports Ltd Proposed TL ICRA BBB- 260 Assigned IFMR Investment Managers Pvt Fund Manager Quality ICRA A+/A1+ - Reaffirmed Ltd Rating Indian Compressors Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kherani Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Kherani Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 128.5 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram TL ICRA BB+ 262.4 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram FBL ICRA BB+ 370 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram TL ICRA BBB+ 262.4 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+ Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram FBL ICRA BBB+ 370 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+ Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Unallocated Amount ICRA BBB+ 422.6 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+ Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Unallocated Amount ICRA BBB+ 422.6 Downgraded Narsingdas Pvt Ltd / A2+ from ICRA BBB+/A2+ Rajlakshmi Minerals TL ICRA BB 72.5 Downgraded from ICRA BB Rajlakshmi Minerals Unallocated Amount ICRA BB 107.5 Downgraded from ICRA BB SH Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based- BG ICRA D 200 Reaffirmed SH Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA D 10 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 5000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 6000.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)