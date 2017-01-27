Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Sugars Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 1000 Upgraded
from ICRA A1
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - Loan ICRA D 10 Downgraded
Equivalent Risk from
ICRA A4+
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - ICRA D 5 Downgraded
(ILC/FLC)/ BG from
ICRA A4+
Dalmia Cement East Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Den Networks Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Outstanding
Dolf Industries Non FB Limits ICRA A4+ 35 Assigned /
Outstanding
Ecap Equities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding
Madras Medical Mission ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 430 Reaffirmed
Madras Medical Mission ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 137 Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP / ST debt ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding
N.S. Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 175 Reaffirmed
Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 1180 Reaffirmed
Sealion Sparkle Port And NFBL ICRA A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd
Sri Narasus Coffee Company Pvt ST: FBL ICRA A2+ 3500 Upgraded
Ltd from ICRA A2
Sri Narasus Coffee Company Pvt ST: Interchangeable ICRA A2+ - Assigned
Ltd Fac
Tata Capital Housing Finance ST Bk Lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Withdrawn
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Sugars Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1707.6 Upgraded
from ICRA A
Andhra Sugars Ltd CC ICRA A+ 1400 Upgraded
from ICRA A
Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA A+ 560.1 Upgraded
from ICRA A
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Income Fund ICRA AA+mfs - Withdrawn
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Running ICRA D 50 Downgraded
Packing Credit from
ICRA BB+
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA D - Downgraded
from
ICRA BB+
Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Rupee TL ICRA D 7 Downgraded
from
ICRA BB+
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 88 Assigned
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 10.4 Assigned
Ltd
Dalmia Cement East Ltd TL ICRA A+ 2334.8 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement East Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 65.2 Assigned
Dalmia Cement East Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL ICRA A+ / 1650 Reaffirmed
ICRA A1+
Den Networks Ltd TL ICRA A- 4640 Outstanding
Den Networks Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- 600 Outstanding
Den Networks Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA A- 1102 Outstanding
Limits /ICRA A2+
Dolf Industries FB Limits ICRA BB 80 Assigned /
Outstanding
Ecap Equities Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD 3500 Assigned
Debenture programme ICRA AA
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 656.2 Withdrawn
Hero Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hero Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Withdrawn
Madras Medical Mission LT: FB Fac - CC ICRA B+ 60 Upgraded
from ICRA B
Madras Medical Mission LT: FB Fac - TL ICRA B+ 291.3 Upgraded
from ICRA B
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LT: Loans ICRA AA 3484.6 Outstanding
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LT/ST: FBL ICRA AA/A1+ 6000 Outstanding
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LT/ST: Non-FBL ICRA AA/A1+ 1000 Outstanding
N.S. Associates Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Ocean Sparkle Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 500 Assigned
Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2882.5 Reaffirmed
Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA- 330 Reaffirmed
Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- / 786.3 Reaffirmed
A1+
Sri Narasus Coffee Company Pvt LT: FBL ICRA A- 1200 Upgraded
Ltd from
ICRA BBB+
Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 5000 Assigned
Ltd Programme
Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
Tata Capital Housing Finance NCDs Program ICRA AA+ - Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 1000 Withdrawn
Ltd Programm
Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 60 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
