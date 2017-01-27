Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Sugars Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 1000 Upgraded from ICRA A1 Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - Loan ICRA D 10 Downgraded Equivalent Risk from ICRA A4+ Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - ICRA D 5 Downgraded (ILC/FLC)/ BG from ICRA A4+ Dalmia Cement East Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Den Networks Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Outstanding Dolf Industries Non FB Limits ICRA A4+ 35 Assigned / Outstanding Ecap Equities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Madras Medical Mission ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 430 Reaffirmed Madras Medical Mission ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 137 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP / ST debt ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding N.S. Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 175 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 1180 Reaffirmed Sealion Sparkle Port And NFBL ICRA A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Sri Narasus Coffee Company Pvt ST: FBL ICRA A2+ 3500 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A2 Sri Narasus Coffee Company Pvt ST: Interchangeable ICRA A2+ - Assigned Ltd Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance ST Bk Lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Sugars Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1707.6 Upgraded from ICRA A Andhra Sugars Ltd CC ICRA A+ 1400 Upgraded from ICRA A Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA A+ 560.1 Upgraded from ICRA A Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Income Fund ICRA AA+mfs - Withdrawn Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Running ICRA D 50 Downgraded Packing Credit from ICRA BB+ Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA D - Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Cenosphere India Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Rupee TL ICRA D 7 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 88 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 10.4 Assigned Ltd Dalmia Cement East Ltd TL ICRA A+ 2334.8 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement East Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 65.2 Assigned Dalmia Cement East Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL ICRA A+ / 1650 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Den Networks Ltd TL ICRA A- 4640 Outstanding Den Networks Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- 600 Outstanding Den Networks Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA A- 1102 Outstanding Limits /ICRA A2+ Dolf Industries FB Limits ICRA BB 80 Assigned / Outstanding Ecap Equities Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD 3500 Assigned Debenture programme ICRA AA Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- 656.2 Withdrawn Hero Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Withdrawn Madras Medical Mission LT: FB Fac - CC ICRA B+ 60 Upgraded from ICRA B Madras Medical Mission LT: FB Fac - TL ICRA B+ 291.3 Upgraded from ICRA B Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LT: Loans ICRA AA 3484.6 Outstanding Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LT/ST: FBL ICRA AA/A1+ 6000 Outstanding Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LT/ST: Non-FBL ICRA AA/A1+ 1000 Outstanding N.S. Associates Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 500 Assigned Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2882.5 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA- 330 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- / 786.3 Reaffirmed A1+ Sri Narasus Coffee Company Pvt LT: FBL ICRA A- 1200 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Programme Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Tata Capital Housing Finance NCDs Program ICRA AA+ - Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 1000 Withdrawn Ltd Programm Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 60 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 