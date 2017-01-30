Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Cashews Fund based facility ICRA A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Anu Cashews Non-fund based ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed facility Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Outstanding Programme Jm Financial Asset CP programme ICRA A1+ 7500 outstanding Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A2+ 550 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 65 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST - WCDL (sub-limit) ICRA A2+ Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Cashews CC ICRA BB Reaffirmed Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT - FBL ICRA B+ 130 Upgraded from ICRA B Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) 118.7 Final Ratings Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum 2016 Cholamandalam Investment And PTCs ICRA AAA 2498.5 Final Rating Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum (SO) Trust August 2016 Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) 119.5 Final Rating Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust September 2016 Cholamandalam Investment And PTCs ICRA AAA 2987.9 Final Rating Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum (SO) Trust September 2016 Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 375.2 Withdrawn -Mse Loan Pool Trust IV (SO) G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd LT-CC ICRA D 50 Reaffirmed G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd LT-TL ICRA D 100 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured Debt ICRA AA 500 Assigned Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Jm Financial Asset NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1250 Assigned Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Asset NCD Programme ICRA AA- 5250 Outstanding Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Asset LT Bk lines ICRA AA- 6500 Outstanding Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 245 Reaffirmed / Assigned Sandhya Marines Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA A- Upgraded sub-limits from ICRA BBB+ Sandor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA B 350 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA 4132.2 Final Rating Ltd -Sansar Trust Sep 2016 (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB 247.9 Final Rating Ltd -Sansar Trust Sep 2016 (SO) Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA BBB+ 50 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)