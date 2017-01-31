Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharani Commodities Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 230 Assigned Buildmet Pvt. Ltd. ST; BG ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed (decreased from 30.0 cr) Buildmet Pvt. Ltd. ST Unallocated ICRA A4 120 Reaffirmed (increased from 0.0 CR) Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 105 Outstanding Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP Programme ICRA A1 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Bk Lines ICRA A1 3200 Reaffirmed Ltd Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd ST Loan ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed North Delhi Metro Mall Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Vk Building Services Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL ICRA A2 810 Reaffirmed Vk Building Services Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL ICRA A2 810 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 25 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 895.2 confirmed as final Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A ICRA 910 confirmed as AA+(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA 9.1 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd PTC Series A ICRA 1251.9 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA 12.5 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA 9 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA 54.6 confirmed as BBB(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA 81.4 confirmed as BBB(SO) final Au Financiers (India) Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA 44.7 confirmed as BBB(SO) final Bharani Commodities Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 20 Assigned Bharani Commodities Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB- / 50 outstanding ICRA A4 (revised from 10.00 CR) Buildmet Pvt. Ltd. LT; CC ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B (increased from 2.0 cr) Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd FBL - TL (CEL) ICRA BB- 100 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 100 Outstanding Ifmr Capital Mosec Aethon 2015 PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) 8892.2 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Aethon 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) 110.2 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Agon 2015 PTC Series A1 ICRA 505.7 Withdrawn AA-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Agon 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA 26.6 Withdrawn BBB-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Aria 2015 PTC Series A1 ICRA 743 Withdrawn AA-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Aria 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA 121 Withdrawn BB-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Zephyrus PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) 1037.5 Withdrawn 2015 Ifmr Capital Mosec Zephyrus PTC Series A2 ICRA 54.6 Withdrawn 2015 BB-(SO) Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD ICRA A 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Bk Lines (TL) ICRA A 4900 Reaffirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks Preference Share ICRA A- 7600 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 500 to 760 CR) Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 50 Reaffirmed Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 65.8 Reaffirmed Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA D 4 Reaffirmed Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Kalyan Cotton Industries LT FBL^ ICRA B 61.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.95 CR) Kandala Distributors LT scale- Fund based ICRA BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA 1458.8 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 80.8 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA 23.1 confirmed as (LF) AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA 999.8 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA 88.3 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A3 ICRA 57.3 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA 17.2 confirmed as (LF) AAA(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA 96.2 confirmed as (SLF) BBB-(SO) final Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA 7.44 confirmed as (SLF) BBB-(SO) final Mmr Infrastructure Developers LT: NFBL (proposed) ICRA B+ 400 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Mmr Saha Infrastructure Pvt. LT: FBL (proposed) ICRA BB- 3000 Withdrawn Ltd. Nav Bharat Rice & General Mills LT, FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Rajapushpa Properties Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 150 Upgraded from ICRA BB Rajapushpa Properties Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 700 Upgraded from ICRA BB San Marine FBL ICRA BB 90 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Vitp Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD ICRA BBB 3500 Assigned Vk Building Services Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Vk Building Services Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based CC ICRA BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Vk Building Services Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25 crore) Vk Building Services Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based CC ICRA BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 20 crore) Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bond Programme ICRA AA(SO) 800 Reaffirmed Fund (Wspf) Water And Sanitation Pooled Non-convertible Bond ICRA AAA(SO) 12.8 Reaffirmed Fund (Wspf) Programme (reduced from Rs. 2.56 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.