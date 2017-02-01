Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd. Non-FB facility IND A4 5 Assigned Puneet Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 70 Assigned Shree Gajanan Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Upgraded from IND D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB 700 Affirmed (outstanding INR483.2 on 31 December 2016) D.P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd. FB facility IND B+ / IND A4 115 Affirmed (increased from INR100ml) Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 Provisional IND 220.4 Assigned A (SO) Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTCs-Series A2 Provisional IND 12 Assigned BB+ (SO) Kavit Pu Leather Cloth FB WC IND D 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Kavit Pu Leather Cloth TL IND D 27 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 Provisional IND 1432.8 Assigned A+ (SO) Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016PTCs-Series A2 Provisional IND 85.3 Assigned BB+ (SO) Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A- (SO) 212.52 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs ND B+ (SO) 24.42 Assigned Puneet Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB /IND A4+ 150 Assigned Shree Gajanan Industries FB Fac IND B /IND A4 450 Upgraded from IND D Yatharth Hospital And Trauma FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 35 Assigned Care Services Pvt Ltd Yatharth Hospital And Trauma TL IND BB/ 465 Assigned Care Services Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)