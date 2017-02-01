Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 31, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D.P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd. Non-FB facility IND A4 5 Assigned
Puneet Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Shree Gajanan Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Upgraded from
IND D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB 700 Affirmed
(outstanding INR483.2 on 31 December 2016)
D.P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd. FB facility IND B+ / IND A4 115 Affirmed
(increased from INR100ml)
Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 Provisional IND 220.4 Assigned
A (SO)
Donatello Ifmr Capital 2017 PTCs-Series A2 Provisional IND 12 Assigned
BB+ (SO)
Kavit Pu Leather Cloth FB WC IND D 30 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Kavit Pu Leather Cloth TL IND D 27 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 Provisional IND 1432.8 Assigned
A+ (SO)
Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016PTCs-Series A2 Provisional IND 85.3 Assigned
BB+ (SO)
Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A- (SO) 212.52 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs ND B+ (SO) 24.42 Assigned
Puneet Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB /IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Shree Gajanan Industries FB Fac IND B /IND A4 450 Upgraded from
IND D
Yatharth Hospital And Trauma FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 35 Assigned
Care Services Pvt Ltd
Yatharth Hospital And Trauma TL IND BB/ 465 Assigned
Care Services Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
