Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abco Steel International Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Alm Industries Ltd ST FBL* ICRA A3 960 Reaffirmed
*Instrument details are provided in Annexure-1
Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd ST, non-fund based ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed
facility @
@ Interchangeable with long-term facilities;
Banco Products (India) Ltd ST, non-fund based ICRA A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
facility
Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd ST: Non Fund Based ICRA A4 343.7 Reaffirmed
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned
financing)
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
financing)
J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)
J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)
Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 31000 Assigned
Financing)
JM Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 35000 Outstanding
Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 3970 Reaffirmed
Lexus Motors Ltd NFBL- BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Metal Co. BG ICRA A4+ 10 Withdrawn
Mm Auto Industries Ltd ST Non-FB ICRA A4+ 25 Revised from
ICRA A3
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/LG ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Mysore CDs programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Veto Electropowers (India) Pvt NFBL ICRA A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abco Steel International Pvt LT - Fund Based ICRA BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Abco Steel International Pvt LT - TL ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Abco Steel International Pvt LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- Reaffirmed
Ltd
Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd LT, fund based ICRA AA- 200 Upgraded
facility from ICRA A+
Banco Products (India) Ltd LT, Fund based ICRA AA- 230 Reaffirmed
facility
CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Food Corporation Of India Government of India ICRA AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Guaranteed Bond (SO)
Programme
GKC Projects Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 3340.8 Downgraded
from ICRA BB-
GKC Projects Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 5465.7 Downgraded
from ICRA BB-
GKC Projects Ltd Non Fund based-BG ICRA D 11168.3 Downgraded
from ICRA BB-
GKC Projects Ltd Non Fund based-LOC ICRA D 1950 Downgraded
from ICRA BB-
GKC Projects Ltd LT Unallocated limits ICRA D 75.2 Downgraded
from ICRA BB-
Gurukrupa Metals FBL ICRA B- 100 Reaffirmed
Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LT: Working Capital TLICRA C 9.2 Reaffirmed
Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA C 50 Reaffirmed
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD PP-MLD 25500 Outstanding
ICRA AA
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLD 2250 Outstanding
Debentures (Principal ICRA AA
Protected)
Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 1049.9 Reaffirmed
Kiwi Wines And Beverages Pvt Working Capital LimitsICRA BB 700 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lexus Motors Ltd FBL- CC ICRA B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Lexus Motors Ltd FBL- CC (e-DFS) ICRA B+ 695 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Metal Co. CC ICRA BB+ 80 Withdrawn
Mm Auto Industries Ltd LT FB - TL ICRA BB+ 49.5 Revised
from
ICRA
BBB-
MM Auto Industries Ltd LT FB - CC ICRA BB+ 135 Revised
from
ICRA
BBB-
MM Auto Industries Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB+ 85.9 Revised
from
ICRA
BBB-
Padma Gems LT/ST FBL ICRA 175 Reaffirmed
BB+/ICRA A4+
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA BB- 412.3 Upgraded
from ICRA B+
Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 8 Upgraded
from ICRA B+
Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd LT loans ICRA BBB 7616 Reaffirmed
Ronald Colaco TL ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BB 800 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Metal Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 350 revised from
ICRA B
State Bank Of Mysore Tier-II bond ICRA 5000 Reaffirmed
programme (Basel III) AAA(hyb)
Veto Electropowers (India) Pvt FBL - CC ICRA BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)