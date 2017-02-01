Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abco Steel International Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Alm Industries Ltd ST FBL* ICRA A3 960 Reaffirmed *Instrument details are provided in Annexure-1 Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd ST, non-fund based ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed facility @ @ Interchangeable with long-term facilities; Banco Products (India) Ltd ST, non-fund based ICRA A1+ 20 Reaffirmed facility Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd ST: Non Fund Based ICRA A4 343.7 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 31000 Assigned Financing) JM Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 35000 Outstanding Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 3970 Reaffirmed Lexus Motors Ltd NFBL- BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Metal Co. BG ICRA A4+ 10 Withdrawn Mm Auto Industries Ltd ST Non-FB ICRA A4+ 25 Revised from ICRA A3 Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/LG ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore CDs programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers (India) Pvt NFBL ICRA A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abco Steel International Pvt LT - Fund Based ICRA BB- 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Abco Steel International Pvt LT - TL ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Abco Steel International Pvt LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- Reaffirmed Ltd Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd LT, fund based ICRA AA- 200 Upgraded facility from ICRA A+ Banco Products (India) Ltd LT, Fund based ICRA AA- 230 Reaffirmed facility CLP Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 6000 Reaffirmed Food Corporation Of India Government of India ICRA AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Programme GKC Projects Ltd Fund based-CC ICRA D 3340.8 Downgraded from ICRA BB- GKC Projects Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA D 5465.7 Downgraded from ICRA BB- GKC Projects Ltd Non Fund based-BG ICRA D 11168.3 Downgraded from ICRA BB- GKC Projects Ltd Non Fund based-LOC ICRA D 1950 Downgraded from ICRA BB- GKC Projects Ltd LT Unallocated limits ICRA D 75.2 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Gurukrupa Metals FBL ICRA B- 100 Reaffirmed Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LT: Working Capital TLICRA C 9.2 Reaffirmed Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA C 50 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD PP-MLD 25500 Outstanding ICRA AA JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding JM Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLD 2250 Outstanding Debentures (Principal ICRA AA Protected) Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB 1049.9 Reaffirmed Kiwi Wines And Beverages Pvt Working Capital LimitsICRA BB 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Lexus Motors Ltd FBL- CC ICRA B+ 300 Reaffirmed Lexus Motors Ltd FBL- CC (e-DFS) ICRA B+ 695 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Metal Co. CC ICRA BB+ 80 Withdrawn Mm Auto Industries Ltd LT FB - TL ICRA BB+ 49.5 Revised from ICRA BBB- MM Auto Industries Ltd LT FB - CC ICRA BB+ 135 Revised from ICRA BBB- MM Auto Industries Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB+ 85.9 Revised from ICRA BBB- Padma Gems LT/ST FBL ICRA 175 Reaffirmed BB+/ICRA A4+ Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA BB- 412.3 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Pinkcity Buildhome Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 8 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd LT loans ICRA BBB 7616 Reaffirmed Ronald Colaco TL ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BB 800 Reaffirmed Siyaram Metal Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 350 revised from ICRA B State Bank Of Mysore Tier-II bond ICRA 5000 Reaffirmed programme (Basel III) AAA(hyb) Veto Electropowers (India) Pvt FBL - CC ICRA BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)