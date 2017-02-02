Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 1, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mindtree Ltd CP( carved out of WC IND A1+ 3000 Assigned
limits)
Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdNon-FB WC IND A1 50 Affirmed
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 234 Upgraded
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 80 Assigned
limits* A2
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non-FB limits IND A2+ 199 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A3 300 Assigned
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Non-FB WC facility IND A2(SO) 300 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 682.06 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.8 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 35.63 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdTL IND A- 240.9 Affirmed
Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdFB WC IND A- / IND A1 300 Affirmed
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 47.5 Upgraded from
IND BBB
SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 380 Upgraded
SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 40 Assigned
BBB+
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution
of the sanction letter for the facilities
SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 70 Assigned
BBB+ /IND A2
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of
the sanction letter for the facilities
Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FB limits IND BBB+ 2542.5 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Bk loans IND BB- 148 Affirmed
Educational Trust
Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 11.2 Assigned
Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 50 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
