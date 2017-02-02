Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mindtree Ltd CP( carved out of WC IND A1+ 3000 Assigned limits) Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdNon-FB WC IND A1 50 Affirmed Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 234 Upgraded Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 80 Assigned limits* A2 Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Non-FB limits IND A2+ 199 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A3 300 Assigned Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Non-FB WC facility IND A2(SO) 300 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 682.06 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.8 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 35.63 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdTL IND A- 240.9 Affirmed Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt LtdFB WC IND A- / IND A1 300 Affirmed Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 47.5 Upgraded from IND BBB SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND A2 380 Upgraded SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 40 Assigned BBB+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the sanction letter for the facilities SAPL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 70 Assigned BBB+ /IND A2 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the sanction letter for the facilities Satyam Balajee Rice Industries FB limits IND BBB+ 2542.5 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Bk loans IND BB- 148 Affirmed Educational Trust Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 11.2 Assigned Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)