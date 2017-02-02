Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 151 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Upgraded from ICRA D M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 700 Reaffirmed Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arges CV Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 ICRA AA 90.8 Upgraded from ICRA A Balaji Motors FBL ICRA B 118 Upgraded from ICRA B- Balaji Motors Unallocated Limits ICRA B 2 Upgraded from ICRA B- Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 80 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B- 63.6 Upgraded from ICRA D Gress Ceramica Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- / 18.9 Assigned ICRA A4 Krishna Cotton FBL ICRA B- 52 Revised from ICRA B Krishna Cotton Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 8 Revised from ICRA B M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Martial Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC Series A2 Provisional 70.3 Assigned ICRA BBB Martial Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC Series A1 Provisional 893.5 Assigned ICRA A Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT, FB ICRA BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Telephus CV Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A 164.2 Upgraded from ICRA A- Telephus CV Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 11.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Triton CV Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA A+ 16.9 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ \ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)