Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Lal Khatri Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Bhola Ram Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 7.5 Assigned Ceat Specialty Tyres Ltd Unsecured non-FB limitsIND A1+ 250 Assigned Ceat Specialty Tyres Ltd CP (carved out of WC IND A1+ 250 Assigned limits) Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 82 Affirmed (increased from INR72mln) Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 215 Affirmed Ltd Prince S.W.R Systems Non-FB WC IND A3 407.3 Affirmed (increased from INR370mln) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Collections FB limits IND B+ 135 Assigned Amrit Lal Khatri FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 30 Assigned Anant Steels FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Affirmed Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Bhola Ram Steel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Assigned Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB- /IND A4+ 180 Assigned Ceat Specialty Tyres Ltd TL - Yes Bk IND AA (SO) 780 Assigned Ceat Specialty Tyres Ltd TL - ICICI Bk IND AA (SO) 1500 Assigned Ceat Specialty Tyres Ltd FB/Non-FB WC limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 500 Assigned Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 180 Affirmed Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 12.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR13.19mln) Kisan Oleochem & Derivatives FB limits IND BB- /INDA4+ 345 Assigned Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 57.5 Affirmed Ltd Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt TL IND BB+ 184.82 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR194.83mln) Prince S.W.R Systems TL IND BBB- 81.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR180mln) Prince S.W.R Systems FB CC IND BBB- 827.2 Affirmed (increased from INR650mln) R.R. Energy Ltd TL IND D 447.47 Assigned R.R. Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND D 240 Assigned R.R. Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 191 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)