Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC ICRA A1+ 5500 Outstanding K. S. Fiber Non-Fund Based - FLC ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Mecon Ltd Secured Overdraft ICRA A2 400 Revised from ICRA A2+ Mecon Ltd ST FB unallocated ICRA A2 50 Revised from ICRA A2+ Perfecto Electricals Non-FBL ICRA A4 280 Assigned Pricol Technologies Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit ICRA A3+ Reaffirmed Pricol Technologies Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub ICRA A3+ Reaffirmed limit Rural Electrification ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 20000* Outstanding Corporation Ltd programme FY2017 *Short- term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2017 not exceeding Rs. 22,000 crore Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income ICRA A1+ Withdrawn Fund Floating Rate mfs Plan - Savings Plus Bond Plan Superfil Products Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac ICRA A2+ 40 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Superfil Products Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 170 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Tata Business Support Services ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Business Support Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Unique Structures And Towers Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 927 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beml Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 10000 Outstanding Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG ICRA A+ 12000 Outstanding Beml Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3000 Outstanding Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility Provisional 83 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum ICRA A (SO) Trust January 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A Provisional 2242.7 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum ICRA AAA Trust January 2017 (SO) Durga Projects And LT- Unallocated ICRA BB+ 500 Upgraded Infrastructure Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB Durga Projects And LT-Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 400 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Goyal Agro Foods FBL ICRA B 290 Reaffirmed Goyal Agro Foods Unallocated Limits ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd TL ICRA A- 1000 Outstanding Itd Cementation India Ltd FBL ICRA A- 8000 Outstanding Itd Cementation India Ltd NFBL ICRA A- / 40000 Assigned / ICRA A1 outstanding K. S. Fiber FBL - TL ICRA B 161 Reaffirmed K. S. Fiber FBL - CC ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Mecon Ltd BG ICRA BBB 2350 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Mecon Ltd LOC ICRA BBB 400 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Mecon Ltd LT non-fund based ICRA BBB 50 Revised from unallocated ICRA BBB+ Perfecto Electricals FBL ICRA B 75 Assigned Power Cable Industries CC ICRA B 75 Assigned Pricol Technologies Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification LT borrowing ICRA AAA 200000* Assigned Corporation Ltd programme FY2017 *Short- term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2017 not exceeding Rs. 22,000 crore Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income FundICRA AAAmfs Withdrawn Shri Siddhbali Agro Industries FB Limits ICRA B 58.1 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhbali Agro Industries Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B 1.9 Reaffirmed Limits) Shri Siddhbali Agro Industries FB Limits ICRA B 58.1 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhbali Agro Industries Unallocated (Proposed ICRA B 1.9 Reaffirmed Limits) Superfil Products Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 56.5 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed limits Tata Business Support Services LT: FBL ICRA A+ 430 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Housing Development Co. NCD ICRA AA 4000 Withdrawn Ltd Tata Housing Development Co. NCD ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Ltd Tata Housing Development Co. NCD ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 439.5 Withdrawn -Oread Ifmr Capital 2015 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB+ 9.9 Withdrawn -Oread Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Unique Structures And Towers FB Limits ICRA BB+ 276.1 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 