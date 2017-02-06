Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Advantage Computers India Pvt ST - FB ICRA A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade Non-FBL^ ICRA A4 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ ^Sublimit of fund based limit Gayathri Exports ST FBL ICRA A4 260 Reaffirmed Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Mint And Agro Non FB Limits ICRA A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd M.M. Brothers NFBL ICRA A4 350 Reaffirmed Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 45 Notice of withdrawal Ruttonsha International Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Rectifiers Ltd Sparkle Port Services Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Limits (SO)1 Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd NFBL* ICRA A1+ 280 Reaffirmed * The Fund based and Non-Fund based Limits are interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd FB Limit ICRA BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Acrysil Steel Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 20 Assigned / ICRA A3 Advantage Computers India Pvt LT FB - CC ICRA BB- 140 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Advantage Computers India Pvt LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 6 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Baba Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB - CC ICRA BB 140 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Baba Construction Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Based - BGICRA BB 300 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade FBL ICRA BB- 230 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BB Chordia Food Products Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 100 Revised from ICRA BBB- Gaurishanker Bihani CC ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Gaurishanker Bihani Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 50 Assigned Gayathri Exports LT FBL ICRA BB 20 Reaffirmed Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed / Assigned Hindustan Mint And Agro FB Limits ICRA BB 440 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Unallocated Amount ICRA BB 2.8 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd J M Constructions Company FBL ICRA BB- 35 Reaffirmed J M Constructions Company NFBL ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT, FBL - Cash Cred ICRA BBB- 4650 Upgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from ICRA BB+ Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT, FBL - TL ICRA BBB- 795 Upgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltd from ICRA BB+ M.M. Brothers CC ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B 30 Notice of withdrawal Medhassu E-Solutions Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 25 Notice of withdrawal Muthoot Microfin Ltd -Abruzzi PTC Series A1 Provisional 378.4 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2017 ICRA A- (SO) Muthoot Microfin Ltd -Abruzzi PTC Series A2 Provisional 21 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2017 ICRA BBB (SO) Ramesh Company CC ICRA B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ramesh Company Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 60 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Rameshwar Industries FBL ICRA B 76.7 Reaffirmed Rameshwar Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 10.8 Reaffirmed Ruttonsha International FBL ICRA BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Rectifiers Ltd Ruttonsha International Unallocated Amount ICRA BB+ / 9 Assigned Rectifiers Ltd ICRA A4+ Sea Sparkle Harbour Services TL^ ICRA AA- 206.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) ^based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mills LT, FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Shree Ramkrushna Ginning & Oil LT: FBL ICRA BB- 99 Reaffirmed Industries Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1000 Provisional rating confirmed as final Sparkle Port Services Ltd TL ICRA AA- 308.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Valvoline Cummins Pvt Ltd FBL* ICRA AA 280 Reaffirmed * The Fund based and Non-Fund based Limits are interchangeable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.