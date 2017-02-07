Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A4+ 110 Affirmed
Malnady Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Rural Electrification Corp ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 50 Assigned
(including BG, FY17)
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.8 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Agriprocessors Pvt. FB limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Briseis Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 382.7 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Briseis Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 41 Assigned
Gayatri Agro Oil & Food TL IND BB 75.09 Assigned
Products
Gayatri Agro Oil & Food FB-WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned
Products
Hercules Automobiles TL IND B+ 150 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Hercules Automobiles FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 280 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 75 Affirmed
Malnady Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.51 Assigned
Malnady Tea Estate Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 5 Assigned
Ozone Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB-/ A4+ 100 Assigned
Price & Buckland (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 15 Assigned
Price & Buckland (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* IND B+ / IND A4 7 Provisional
Price & Buckland (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 48 Assigned
Rural Electrification Corp Borrowing programme IND AAA 150 Assigned
(FY17 LT borrowing
programme)
S.K. Agarwal & Co. FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 745 Assigned
S.K. Agarwal & Co. Proposed Bk Fac* IND BB/ IND A4+ 50 Provisional
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the abo
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 15 Assigned
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 85 Assigned
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 50 Provisional
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 171.1 Upgraded
(reduced from INR281.4)
Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IN A4+ 300 Upgraded
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
