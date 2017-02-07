Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A4+ 110 Affirmed Malnady Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Rural Electrification Corp ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 50 Assigned (including BG, FY17) Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7.8 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Agriprocessors Pvt. FB limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Briseis Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 382.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Briseis Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB(SO) 41 Assigned Gayatri Agro Oil & Food TL IND BB 75.09 Assigned Products Gayatri Agro Oil & Food FB-WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned Products Hercules Automobiles TL IND B+ 150 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Hercules Automobiles FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 280 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 75 Affirmed Malnady Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.51 Assigned Malnady Tea Estate Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 5 Assigned Ozone Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB-/ A4+ 100 Assigned Price & Buckland (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 15 Assigned Price & Buckland (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* IND B+ / IND A4 7 Provisional Price & Buckland (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 48 Assigned Rural Electrification Corp Borrowing programme IND AAA 150 Assigned (FY17 LT borrowing programme) S.K. Agarwal & Co. FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 745 Assigned S.K. Agarwal & Co. Proposed Bk Fac* IND BB/ IND A4+ 50 Provisional * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the abo Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 15 Assigned Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 85 Assigned Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 50 Provisional Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 171.1 Upgraded (reduced from INR281.4) Seshsayi Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IN A4+ 300 Upgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)