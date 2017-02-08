Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Commercial Co. Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 12 Assigned B.N.T Connections Impex Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed B.N.T Connections Impex Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed (increased from INR52.4) Catvision Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 10 Assigned E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 130 Upgraded (increased from INR95) Emtelle India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 220 Affirmed Prince Industries Non-FB WC IND A3 210 Affirmed (reduced from INR260) Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 3.5 Affirmed Ribbel International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Techno Trak Engineers Non-FB WC limits IND A4 12.5 Downgraded LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Commercial Co. Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND BB+ 90 Assigned Ace Commercial Co. Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB+ 350 Assigned Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation *Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 2000 Assigned AA *The final rating will be assigned upon issuance of NCDs and receipt of transaction documents by the agency. B.N.T Connections Impex Ltd FB limits IND BB 120 Downgraded B.N.T Connections Impex Ltd TL IND BB 65.68 Assigned Catvision Ltd FB limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 15 Assigned E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 105.9 Upgraded (reduced from INR137.7) E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 95 Assigned (reduced from INR100) E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+/ A2 190 Upgraded Electronica Finance Ltd Bk Fac IND A- 1500 Assigned Emtelle India Ltd TL IND B 26.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR87) Emtelle India Ltd CC limits IND B 375 Affirmed (reduced from INR400) Indera Garments Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Lord Balaji Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL Long term IND D 99.66 Assigned Manglam Paper Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 185 Assigned Manglam Paper Pvt Ltd FB WC loans IND BB-/ IND A4+ 110 Assigned Pinakee Engineers & Developers FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 90 Affirmed Prince Industries TL IND BBB- 105.8 Affirmed (increased from INR90) Prince Industries FB CC IND BBB- 417 Affirmed (increased from INR350) Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 146.5 Downgraded Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 33.3 Downgraded (reduced from INR59.8) Ribbel International Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+35 Assigned Sagar Metallics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR31.58) Sagar Metallics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 110 Affirmed Sakthi Traders Shri Sakthi FB WC limits IND B/ IND A4 79 Assigned Hitech Agro Foodss Sakthi Traders Shri Sakthi Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 26 Assigned Hitech Agro Foodss B/ Provisional IND A4 * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for Techno Trak Engineers TL IND B+ 1.8 Downgraded (reduced from INR14.08) Techno Trak Engineers FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Downgraded Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd TL IND BB 132.6 Assigned Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd FB limits IND BB 80 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA/ RWE 15 Placed on RWE Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs IND AAA/ RWE 25 Placed on RWE Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs IND AAA/ RWE 35 Placed on RWE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)