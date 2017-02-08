Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit Diamonds ST - FB Limit ICRA A4 500 Assigned
Ankit Diamonds ST - Interchangeable ICRA A4 8750 Assigned
Coirfoam India Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned
financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 7500 Withdrawn
financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Withdrawn
financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd ST Equity linked PP-MLD 9000 Outstanding
Debenture ICRA A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Withdrawn
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding
Ltd Debenture ICRA A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding
Ltd Debenture ICRA A1+
Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned
Investments Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
Investments Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Finance & CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding
Investments Ltd
Edelweiss Finance & ST Equity linked PP-MLD 4000 Outstanding
Investments Ltd Debenture ICRA A1+
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding
Ltd
Godrej Industries Ltd Short-TL ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd ST – NFBL ICRA A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme^ICRA A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme ICRA A1+ 9400 Reaffirmed
(Standalone)
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based / Non ICRA A1 Reaffirmed
fund based sub-limits
Keltron Component Complex Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A4 127.5 Reaffirmed
Marbilano Tiles Llp NFBL ICRA A4 20 Assigned
Mastek Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 90 Removed from
Rating Watch
with
developing
implications
Quality Engineering & Software FB Fac ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Quality Engineering & Software Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac* ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit facilities
Samruddha Resources Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA D Withdrawn
Srl Ltd ST Non FB Fac* ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit facilities
Usha International Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 2100 Reaffirmed
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non – FBL – BG/LC ICRA A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Godrej Industries Ltd Medium Term, Public MAA+ Reaffirmed
Deposits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 6000 Outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 3000 Outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding
Ltd
Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding
Ltd
Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 35 Reaffirmed
Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 54 Reaffirmed
Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 11 Assigned
Coirfoam India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 63500 Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt ICRA AA 6500 Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 57000 Outstanding
A1+;
Ecl Finance Ltd LT Equity linked PP-MLD 13500 Outstanding
Debenture ICRA AA
Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 10000 Assigned
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Finance & NCD ICRA AA 7500 Outstanding
Investments Ltd
Edelweiss Finance & Sub Deb ICRA AA 500 Outstanding
Investments Ltd
Edelweiss Finance & LT Equity linked PP-MLD 8000 Outstanding
Investments Ltd Debenture ICRA AA
Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding
Ltd
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BB- 30 Upgraded
from ICRA B
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Non-fund based ICRA BB- 36 Upgraded
Bk Fac from
ICRA B/
ICRA A4
Reaffirmed
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated Bk ICRA BB- 14 upgraded
Fac from
ICRA B/
ICRA A4
Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd LT - FBL ICRA AA 900 Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd LT - NFBL ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed
Godrej Industries Ltd LT Debt / NCD ICRA AA 1250 Reaffirmed
Programme
Gokak Power & Energy Ltd FBL (TL) ICRA A- 860 Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 1000 Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A 12900 Reaffirmed
Keltron Component Complex Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B- 112.5 Reaffirmed
Marbilano Tiles Llp FBL ICRA B 190 Outstanding
Mastek Ltd FB/ Non-FBL ICRA A+/ 60 Removed from
ICRA A1+ Rating Watch
with
developing
implications,
‘Stable’ Outlook assigned to the long-term rating
Mastek Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+; 40 Removed from
Rating Watch
with
developing
implications,
Stable
Outlook
assigned
Print Solutions Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 190 Assigned
Quality Engineering & Software Fund based ICRA A+ Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd (Sub-limit) Fac
Samruddha Resources Ltd FBL ICRA B- 250 Upgraded
from ICRA D
Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed
Srl Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A+ 240 Reaffirmed
Usha International Ltd Bk Fac (including TL ICRA BBB 1400 Reaffirmed
and unallocated Fac)
(earlier Rs. 221.00 crore)
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BBB+ 192.1 Reaffirmed
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BBB+ 255 Reaffirmed
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL – Working capital ICRA BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
