Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Diamonds ST - FB Limit ICRA A4 500 Assigned Ankit Diamonds ST - Interchangeable ICRA A4 8750 Assigned Coirfoam India Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 7500 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Equity linked PP-MLD 9000 Outstanding Debenture ICRA A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding Ltd Debenture ICRA A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding Ltd Debenture ICRA A1+ Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & ST Equity linked PP-MLD 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Debenture ICRA A1+ Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Godrej Industries Ltd Short-TL ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST – NFBL ICRA A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme^ICRA A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme ICRA A1+ 9400 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based / Non ICRA A1 Reaffirmed fund based sub-limits Keltron Component Complex Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A4 127.5 Reaffirmed Marbilano Tiles Llp NFBL ICRA A4 20 Assigned Mastek Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 90 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications Quality Engineering & Software FB Fac ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Quality Engineering & Software Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac* ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Samruddha Resources Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA D Withdrawn Srl Ltd ST Non FB Fac* ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Usha International Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 2100 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non – FBL – BG/LC ICRA A2+ 5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Industries Ltd Medium Term, Public MAA+ Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 6000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 3000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ltd Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 35 Reaffirmed Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 54 Reaffirmed Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 11 Assigned Coirfoam India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 63500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt ICRA AA 6500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 57000 Outstanding A1+; Ecl Finance Ltd LT Equity linked PP-MLD 13500 Outstanding Debenture ICRA AA Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 10000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Finance & NCD ICRA AA 7500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & Sub Deb ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & LT Equity linked PP-MLD 8000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Debenture ICRA AA Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BB- 30 Upgraded from ICRA B Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Non-fund based ICRA BB- 36 Upgraded Bk Fac from ICRA B/ ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated Bk ICRA BB- 14 upgraded Fac from ICRA B/ ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT - FBL ICRA AA 900 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT - NFBL ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT Debt / NCD ICRA AA 1250 Reaffirmed Programme Gokak Power & Energy Ltd FBL (TL) ICRA A- 860 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 1000 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A 12900 Reaffirmed Keltron Component Complex Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B- 112.5 Reaffirmed Marbilano Tiles Llp FBL ICRA B 190 Outstanding Mastek Ltd FB/ Non-FBL ICRA A+/ 60 Removed from ICRA A1+ Rating Watch with developing implications, ‘Stable’ Outlook assigned to the long-term rating Mastek Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+; 40 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, Stable Outlook assigned Print Solutions Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 190 Assigned Quality Engineering & Software Fund based ICRA A+ Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd (Sub-limit) Fac Samruddha Resources Ltd FBL ICRA B- 250 Upgraded from ICRA D Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed Srl Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A+ 240 Reaffirmed Usha International Ltd Bk Fac (including TL ICRA BBB 1400 Reaffirmed and unallocated Fac) (earlier Rs. 221.00 crore) Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL – TL ICRA BBB+ 192.1 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BBB+ 255 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL – Working capital ICRA BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.