Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd ST – Non-fund Based ICRA A2+ 1900 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Baldovino ST FBL ICRA A4 100 Assigned Baldovino ST - Interchangeable ICRA A4 Assigned Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Assigned Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Outstanding Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Withdrawn Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 5000 ASsigned Programme India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Programme Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Fund Based Bk Lines ICRA A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LOC ICRA A4 50 Assigned (SO) Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd FB Discounting of Bill ICRA A4 50 Assigned (SO) Prakash Steel Corporation Non-fund based LOC# ICRA A4 Assigned #Sublimit of Cash Credit Facility Z V Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ^ ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed ^ Sub-limit of fund-based limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd LT - FB ICRA A- 2870 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Emaar Mgf Land Ltd NCD Programme ICRA D 6000 Withdrawn Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 5550 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Programme IIFL Facilities Services Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding IIFL Facilities Services Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding IIFL Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Programme India Infoline Ltd LT – Equity linked PP-MLD 1000 Outstanding debenture programme ICRA AA Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 7890 Reaffirmed Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AAA 770 Final Rating (SO) Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Non Fund Based Bk ICRA BB 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lines Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 250 Assigned Prakash Steel Corporation FB TL ICRA BB- 4.4 Assigned Prakash Steel Corporation FB CC ICRA BB- 150 Assigned Prakash Steel Corporation Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 5.6 Assigned /ICRA A4 Shapoorji Pallonji NCD programme ICRA A 2000 Assigned Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji Non-FBL ICRA A / 5250 Assigned Infrastructure Capital Company ICRA A1 Pvt Ltd Tk Toll Road Pvt Li TL ICRA BBB- 3709.5 Reaffirmed Z V Steels Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 180 Reaffirmed Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd FBL – TL ICRA B+ 140 Assigned Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)