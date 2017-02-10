Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 9, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 10 Assigned
Multitex Filtration Engineers Non-FB limits IND A3 600 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR525)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Vnm Jewel Crafts Ltd FB WC IND B /IND A4 50 Assigned
Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB 100 Assigned
Harbansh Lal Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Mirambika Agro Industries LT loans IND B+ 4.56 Assigned
Mirambika Agro Industries FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 60 Assigned
Multitex Filtration Engineers FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 140 Affirmed
Ltd
Punjab National Bank Additional Tier I IND AA+ 15 Affirmed
(AT1) bonds PNB-PDI-I
Punjab National Bank Proposed AT1 bonds IND AA+ 15 Assigned
Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds*IND AAA 30 Affirmed
*Details of Basel III Tier 2 bonds are given in Annexure.
Punjab National Bank Senior Infrastructure IND AAA 20 Affirmed
bonds
Punjab National Bank Certificates of WD 150 Withdrawn
deposit programme
Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 WD 10 Withdrawn
subordinated bonds
Saraswati Educational TL, Union Bk IND BB 208.4 Affirmed
Charitable Trust
(reduced from INR230)
Saraswati Educational TL, Union Bk IND BB 149.8 Affirmed
Charitable Trust
(reduced from INR150)
Saraswati Educational WC facility, Union Bk IND BB 20 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Saraswati Educational Proposed TL, Union Bk Provisional IND 300 Assigned
Charitable Trust BB
Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 29.9 Affirmed
Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Line of credit (TL) IND BB 18.6 Affirmed
Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 80 Affirmed
Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Letter of guarantee IND BB /IND A4+ 5 Affirmed
Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 10.04 Assigned
Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 7.96 Assigned
Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 56 Assigned
Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 1080 Assigned
Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 300 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
