Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 10 Assigned Multitex Filtration Engineers Non-FB limits IND A3 600 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR525) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vnm Jewel Crafts Ltd FB WC IND B /IND A4 50 Assigned Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB 100 Assigned Harbansh Lal Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 200 Assigned Mirambika Agro Industries LT loans IND B+ 4.56 Assigned Mirambika Agro Industries FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 60 Assigned Multitex Filtration Engineers FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 140 Affirmed Ltd Punjab National Bank Additional Tier I IND AA+ 15 Affirmed (AT1) bonds PNB-PDI-I Punjab National Bank Proposed AT1 bonds IND AA+ 15 Assigned Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds*IND AAA 30 Affirmed *Details of Basel III Tier 2 bonds are given in Annexure. Punjab National Bank Senior Infrastructure IND AAA 20 Affirmed bonds Punjab National Bank Certificates of WD 150 Withdrawn deposit programme Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 WD 10 Withdrawn subordinated bonds Saraswati Educational TL, Union Bk IND BB 208.4 Affirmed Charitable Trust (reduced from INR230) Saraswati Educational TL, Union Bk IND BB 149.8 Affirmed Charitable Trust (reduced from INR150) Saraswati Educational WC facility, Union Bk IND BB 20 Assigned Charitable Trust Saraswati Educational Proposed TL, Union Bk Provisional IND 300 Assigned Charitable Trust BB Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 29.9 Affirmed Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Line of credit (TL) IND BB 18.6 Affirmed Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Letter of guarantee IND BB /IND A4+ 5 Affirmed Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 10.04 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 7.96 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 56 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 1080 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 300 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)