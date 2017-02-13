Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhartia Yarns Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 90 Affirmed
Fine Yarns Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 130 Affirmed
(reduced from 138.5)
Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac IND A4 60.7 Assigned
M K Pine Wood Llp Non-FB limit IND A4 90 Assigned
M.E. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 550 Assigned
M.R. Gupta & Company Pvt Ltd BG IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
(increased from 40)
M.R. Gupta & Company Pvt Ltd LOC IND A4+ 216 Withdrawn
(instrument was paid in full)
Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4 175 Assigned
Ltd
Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 320 Affirmed
(increased from 280)
Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 97.5 Affirmed
(increased from 87.50)
Nimish Syntex Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 140 Affirmed
(reduced from 150)
Nirvana Fashion Clothing Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Affirmed
Philip D'Costa & Co Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Assigned
Philip D'Costa & Co Proposed non-FB Fac Provisional IND 10 Assigned
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.D Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 230 Affirmed
Bhartia Yarns Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB/ IND A4+ 10 Affirmed
Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Fine Yarns FB WC facility IND BB-/ IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt LtdFB Fac IND B / IND A4 50 Assigned
M K Pine Wood Llp FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 20 Assigned
M.R. Gupta & Company Pvt Ltd Bk overdraft IND BB-/ IND A4+ 488.5 Affirmed
(increased from 272.50)
Madhuri P. Rural Godowns TL IND B+ 96.9 Assigned
Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB facility IND B+/ IND A4 15 Assigned
Ltd
Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 185.9 Upgraded
(reduced from 340.40)
Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 320 Upgraded
(increased from 280)
Nimish Syntex FB WC facility IND BB-/ IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Nirvana Fashion Clothing FB limits IND BB- 90 Affirmed
P. Padma Rural Godowns TL IND B+ 97.4 Assigned
P. Shiva Raj Goud Rural Godowns TL IND B 99.9 Assigned
Philip D'Costa & Co Long-TL IND B 6.6 Assigned
Philip D'Costa & Co FB Fac IND B/ IND A4 20 Assigned
Philip D'Costa & Co Proposed long-TL Provisional
IND B 10 Assigned
Philip D'Costa & Co Proposed FBFac Provisional IND 5 Assigned
B/ IND A4
Sagar Business Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 230 Assigned
Sagar Business Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 20 Assigned
BB
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
