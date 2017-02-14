Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.N. Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Affirmed Hdpl Infrastructures Non-FB limits IND A2 1500 Assigned Hdpl Infrastructures Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 500 Assigned A2 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by HDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rain Cements Non-FB limits IND A2+ 400 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Non-FB limits IND A1 100 Affirmed Rain Industries Non-FB limits IND A2+ 230 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.N. Industries FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 65 Affirmed Centurywells Roofing FB WC facility IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Disha Microfin Bk loans IND A- 2360 Assigned Disha Microfin Unallocated Bk loans IND A- 640 Assigned Hdpl Infrastructures FB limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 350 Assigned Hdpl Infrastructures Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 150 Assigned BBB+/ Provisional IND A2 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by HDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jai Kumar Arun Kumar Long-TL IND BB 0.52 Assigned Jai Kumar Arun Kumar FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 87 Assigned Manjeet Fibers TL IND BB+ 81.1 Affirmed Manjeet Fibers FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+380 Affirmed Manjeet Fibers Proposed-FB limits* Provisional IND 120 Affirmed BB+ * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MFPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rain Cements FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 3550 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 - Affirmed Rain Industries External commercial IND A- - Affirmed borrowings Speciality Silica TL IND BB- 23.4 Assigned Speciality Silica TL IND BB- 1.61 Assigned Speciality Silica FB WC IND BB-/A4+ 47.5 Assigned Speciality Silica Proposed FB WC* Provisional IND 30 Assigned BB- / Provisional IND A4+ * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by SSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)