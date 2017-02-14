Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 13, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.N. Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Affirmed
Hdpl Infrastructures Non-FB limits IND A2 1500 Assigned
Hdpl Infrastructures Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 500 Assigned
A2
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the proposed facilities by HDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rain Cements Non-FB limits IND A2+ 400 Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Non-FB limits IND A1 100 Affirmed
Rain Industries Non-FB limits IND A2+ 230 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.N. Industries FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 65 Affirmed
Centurywells Roofing FB WC facility IND BBB+ 100 Assigned
Disha Microfin Bk loans IND A- 2360 Assigned
Disha Microfin Unallocated Bk loans IND A- 640 Assigned
Hdpl Infrastructures FB limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 350 Assigned
Hdpl Infrastructures Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 150 Assigned
BBB+/
Provisional IND A2
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the proposed facilities by HDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Jai Kumar Arun Kumar Long-TL IND BB 0.52 Assigned
Jai Kumar Arun Kumar FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 87 Assigned
Manjeet Fibers TL IND BB+ 81.1 Affirmed
Manjeet Fibers FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+380 Affirmed
Manjeet Fibers Proposed-FB limits* Provisional IND 120 Affirmed
BB+
* The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
loan documents for the above facilities by MFPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rain Cements FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 3550 Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 - Affirmed
Rain Industries External commercial IND A- - Affirmed
borrowings
Speciality Silica TL IND BB- 23.4 Assigned
Speciality Silica TL IND BB- 1.61 Assigned
Speciality Silica FB WC IND BB-/A4+ 47.5 Assigned
Speciality Silica Proposed FB WC* Provisional IND 30 Assigned
BB- /
Provisional IND A4+
* The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents for the above facilities by SSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
