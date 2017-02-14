Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1 608.4 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd CP Programme Provisional 400 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Irm Offshore And Marine ST Non-Fund Based – ICRA A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd BGs Irm Offshore And Marine ST Non-Fund Based – ICRA A3+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd CEL Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture Non Fund based ICRA A1(SO) 2020 Reaffirmed ^ ^ No structured payment mechanism Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST fund based ICRA A2 320 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST non fund based ICRA A2 620 Reaffirmed Mahesh Lumber Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 200 Revised from ICRA A4+ Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL –LOC ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL –BG ICRA A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL- (Credit ICRA A3+ - Reaffirmed Exposure limit Paramount Ltd LOC Limits ICRA A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Precon Technology And Castings Non FB Limits ICRA A4 25 Assigned Ltd R. Jaykumar & Co ST: FBL ICRA A4 65 Reaffirmed Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 8 Reaffirmed Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 3 Reaffirmed Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 227.6 Reaffirmed Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt ST: Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 30 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST FBL# ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed # Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits, out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore Tata Motors Finance Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Velmurugan Heavy Engineering ST, BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd FB Non FB limits ICRA BBB+ @ 174790^ @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Aircel Ltd FB Non FB limits ICRA BBB+ @ 174790^ @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Aircel Smart Money Ltd FB Non FB limits ICRA BBB+ @ 174790^ @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited Apg Intelli Homes Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB+ 3750 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd CC ICRA A 2000 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd TL ICRA A 150 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 361.6 Outstanding Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt FBL ICRA BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 4360 Reaffirmed Ltd Clean Wind Power (Satara) Pvt TL ICRA BBB- 1263.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Datacom Products (India) Pvt LT: Fund based ICRA D 40 Assigned Ltd Datacom Products (India) Pvt ST: Non Fund Based ICRA D 20 Assigned Ltd Datacom Products (India) Pvt LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA D/D 40 Assigned Ltd Dishnet Wireless Ltd FB Non FB limits ICRA BBB+ @ 174790^ @ @ - Under rating watch with negative implications ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 1703.3 Reaffirmed Haldhar Developers Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 936.3 Withdrawn Irm Offshore And Marine LT FB – Over Draft ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Facility Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture Fund based ICRA A-(SO) 1850 Reaffirmed ^ ^-No structured payment mechanism Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture TL ICRA A-(SO)^ 800 Reaffirmed ^-No structured payment mechanism Kirtilal M Shah FBL ICRA B+/A4 1086.6 Revised from ICRA BB-/ Reaffirmed Kirtilal M Shah Un-allocated limits ICRA B+/A4 13.4 Revised from ICRA BB-/ Reaffirmed Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. TL ICRA AA 2960 Assigned Ltd Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 275 Reaffirmed Mahesh Lumber Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 100 Revised from ICRA BB+ Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 7.3 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL – TL ICRA BBB 82.5 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL – CC ICRA BBB 300 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL – Stand by –Line ICRA BBB 60 Reaffirmed of Credit Paramount Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB 400 Reaffirmed Paramount Ltd BG Limits ICRA BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Paras Foods FB Limits ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB+ 240 Withdrawn Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 400 Withdrawn Piyush Colonizer Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA D 300 Revised from ICRA BB Precon Technology And Castings FB Limits ICRA BB- 80 Assigned Ltd Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac – CC ICRA B 4 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac – TL ICRA B 62.1 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LT/ ST: Unallocated ICRA B/A4 22.9 Downgraded limits from ICRA B+ / Reaffirmed Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 64.8 Reaffirmed Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 23 Reaffirmed Seth Ramji Das Modi Vidya FBL ICRA BB 125 Reaffirmed Niketan Society Seth Ramji Das Modi Vidya Unallocated Amount ICRA BB 65 Reaffirmed Niketan Society Shree Ram Cotton Industries FB Limits ICRA B+ 77.2 Reaffirmed (Tankara) Shree Ram Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 9.1 Assigned (Tankara) Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based – Cash ICRA BBB 325 Reaffirmed Credi Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB 25 Reaffirmed Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 182.1 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 40 Revised from ICRA BB- Subadra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA B/A4 150 Reaffirmed Limits Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA A+ 4150 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 40000 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 14000 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive Tata Motors Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 128500 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT FBL# ICRA AA 52230 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive # Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits, out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore Tata Motors Finance Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA 26320 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive Tata Motors Finance Solutions Perpetual Debt ICRA A+ 1000 Outlook Ltd revised from Stable to Positive Tata Motors Finance Solutions Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 2000 Outlook Ltd revised from Stable to Positive Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT: FB Fac ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT: TL ICRA B+ 106.2 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Vipul Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA B+ 300 Notice for withdrawal for 90 days Vipul Ltd LT debt ICRA B+ 700 Withdrawn Vipul Ltd NCD (NCD) ICRA B+ 720 Withdrawn Vipul Ltd Non fund based ICRA B+ 451.2 Notice for withdrawal for 90 days Vipul Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 48.8 Notice for withdrawal for 90 days -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)