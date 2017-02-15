Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 14, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asia (Chennai) Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 200 Affirmed
HRA Sales Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 25 Assigned
limits* A4
*Provisional ratings are subject to approval by the bank. The company intends to increase its
current scale of operations for which additional fund and non-fund-based limits are required.
National Steel And Agro Non-FB WC limits IND A3 11995 Assigned
Industries
Reliance Infrastructure CP Provisional IND 300 Assigned
A1+
Simplex Castings Non-FB limit IND A3 500 Affirmed
Sun Steel Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 115 Downgraded
from IND A4+
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corp CP* IND A1+ 500 Assigned
*Over and above the existing working capital facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Baddi Infrastructure TL IND B- 52 Assigned
Calcom Cement India TL IND A 6113.5 Assigned
Calcom Cement India FB limits IND A/A1 298 Assigned
Calcom Cement India Non-FB limits IND A/A1 78.8 Assigned
Capital Cables India FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+100 Assigned
Cescom Long-TL IND A 5024.62 Affirmed
Cescom FB WC limits IND A 500 Affirmed
Creative Clothex FB WC limits IND D 30 Assigned
Creative Clothex Non-FB limits IND D 4.5 Assigned
Creative Clothex TL IND D 19 Assigned
Ganesh Sponge FB limit IND D 260 Assigned
Ganesh Sponge TL IND D 116.5 Assigned
Hcl Infosystems TL IND A- 7000 Affirmed
Hcl Infosystems Non-FB Bk Fac IND A- / IND A1 18000 Affirmed
Hcl Infosystems FB Bk Fac IND A- / IND A1 3000 Affirmed
Hcl Infosystems Proposed NCDs (tranche Provisional IND 500 Affirmed
1)* A-
*The NCDs proceeds will be used for refinancing short-term upcoming debt maturities. The final
ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
Hcl Infosystems Proposed NCDs (tranche Provisional IND 500 Affirmed
2)* A-
*The NCDs proceeds will be used for refinancing short-term upcoming debt maturities. The final
ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
HRA Sales FB WC limits IND B-/ IND A4 20 Assigned
HRA Sales Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 30 Assigned
B- / Provisional
IND A4
*Provisional ratings are subject to approval by the bank. The company intends to increase its
current scale of operations for which additional fund and non-fund-based limits are required.
India Standard Loan Trust Xli PTC (PTCs)- Series A Provisional IND 879.7 Assigned
AA
India Standard Loan Trust Xli Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 8.797 Assigned
AAA
India Standard Loan Trust Xli Second loss credit Provisional IND B42.2 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Kisan Proteins FB limits IND BB- 95 Assigned
Leaseplan India Long-TL IND AAA 8.3 Affirmed
Leaseplan India Long-TL IND AAA 2 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 pass-through IND AA 365.2 Affirmed
XXXIII certificates (PTCs)
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA 11.7 Affirmed
XXXIII
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 11.2 Affirmed
XXXIII
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB 45.5 Affirmed
XXXIII facility (SLCF)
National Steel And Agro Long-TL IND BBB- 156 Assigned
Industries
National Steel And Agro FB WC limits IND BBB- 2006 Assigned
Industries
National Steel And Agro *Proposed FB WC Limits Provisional IND 1843 Assigned
Industries BBB-
*The final rating will be assigned upon receipt of sanction letter by the agency.
Sansar Trust Second loss credit IND A- 370.8 Affirmed
facility (SLCF
Sansar Trust Series A pass-through IND AAA 872.8 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Simplex Castings FB limit IND BBB- 500 Affirmed
Simplex Castings TL IND BBB- 81.4 Affirmed
Simplex Castings TL IND BBB- 65 Affirmed
Sun Steel Industries FB limits IND B+ 60 Downgraded
from IND BB-
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corp Proposed NCDs# Provisional IND 500 Assigned
AA
#The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by BBTCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
