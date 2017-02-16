Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bonza Vitrified Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 40 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Equity linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Debenture A1+ Grotech Landscape Developers Non Fund Based – BG ICRA A4+ 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Icici Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA AA4+ 35000 Upgraded Tier I Bonds (hyb) from AA (hyb) Kera Vitrified Llp Non-FBL-BG ICRA A4 32.5 Outstanding Precision Machines And BG ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Equipments Pvt Ltd Precision Machines And LOC ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Equipments Pvt Ltd Sanghi Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Upgraded from A3+ Varalakshmi Starch Industries ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Varalakshmi Starch Industries ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 500 Upgraded from BBB+ Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based ICRA A- 1450 Upgraded from BBB+ Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL ICRA A- 840 Upgraded (Unallocated) from BBB+ Bonza Vitrified Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 350 Assigned/ Outstanding enhanced from 13.00 crore Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt CC/WCDL/LC/BG/Bill ICRA A- /A2+ 400 Upgraded Ltd Discounting Fac from BBB Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 12000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn - Cadmus IFMR Capital 2015 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) Withdrawn - Cadmus IFMR Capital 2015 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn - Luna IFMR Capital 2015 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) Withdrawn - Luna IFMR Capital 2015 Gujarat Cotton Corporation FBL ICRA BB- 250 Assigned/ outstanding Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 320.5 Final Ltd - Leonardo IFMR Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 17.8 Final Ltd - Leonardo IFMR Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 671.3 Final Ltd - Michelangelo Ifmr Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 35.1 Final Ltd - Michelangelo IFMR (SO) Capital 2016 Kera Vitrified Llp FBL-CC ICRA B 100 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 9.75 crore Kera Vitrified Llp FBL-TL ICRA B 333.2 Assigned Precision Machines And CC ICRA BB 31.5 Reaffirmed Equipments Pvt Ltd Precision Machines And LT and ST – ICRA BB /A4 58.5 Reaffirmed Equipments Pvt Ltd unallocated Religare Finvest Ltd - Divine PTC Series B ICRA AA- Withdrawn Loan Securitization Series I (SO) Trust 2013 Religare Finvest Ltd - Divine PTC Series A ICRA AAA Withdrawn Loan Securitization Series I (SO) Trust 2013 Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based- CC ICRA A- 1850 Upgraded from BBB Enhanced from Rs 155 crore Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based-Working ICRA A 295 Upgraded Capital Limits from A- Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated ICRA A 75 Upgraded from A- increased from 7 CR Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A (SO) 1086.5 Final -Maatalous 2016 Varalakshmi Starch Industries LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 207 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Varalakshmi Starch Industries LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA BB- 94.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)