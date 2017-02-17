Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 16, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cimechel Electric Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 200 Upgraded from
IND B+
Cimechel Electric Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Cimechel Electric Company *Proposed non-FB limitsProvisional IND 100 Assigned
A4+
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
loan documents for the above facilities by CEC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 4 Assigned
Meera Glass Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 24.4 Assigned
Mgi India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
Nmc Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd CP Programme (CP) IND A1+ 500 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavani Constructions FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Cimechel Electric Company FB limits IND BB- 120 Upgraded from
IND B+
Cimechel Electric Company FB limits IND BB- 60 Assigned
Cimechel Electric Company *Proposed-FB limits Provisional IND 70 Assigned
BB-
* The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of
loan documents for the above facilities by CEC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Dabra Agro Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND B+ 112.5 Assigned
Dabra Agro Pvt. Ltd TL IND B+ 31.36 Assigned
Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 150 Assigned
Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway LtdProposed Senior NCDs* Provisional IND 380 Assigned
AAA(SO)
*The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received. The documents include all the finalised financing, transaction and project
documents, including the legal opinion on the validity of transaction and structure, and an
opinion related to taxation.
Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway LtdProposed Subordinated Provisional IND 1770 Assigned
NCDs* AAA(SO)
*The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received. The documents include all the finalised financing, transaction and project
documents, including the legal opinion on the validity of transaction and structure, and an
opinion related to taxation.
Meera Glass Industries FB WC IND B+ /IND A4 38 Assigned
Mgi India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 3.54 Affirmed
(Reduced from INR7.8)
Mgi India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Affirmed
Navdurga Ispat (P) Ltd FB limit IND BB+ 160 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) IND AA- 350 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 6992.1 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+1700 Affirmed
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Proposed TL Limits Provisional IND 2790 Affirmed
AA-
Power Corporation Ltd Proposed bonds Provisional IND 100000 Assigned
AA(SO)
Salasar Agropanel Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 50 Assigned
Salasar Agropanel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 75 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 101.7 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 15.5 Assigned
Sri Srinivasa Delinters FB facility IND B+ /IND A4 70 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)