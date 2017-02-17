Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Working Capital Fac A1+ 40000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd from Bks Cholamandalam Investment And CP A1+ 50000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt CP A1 250 Assigned Ltd Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CPs A1+ 15000 Assigned Silvercrest Clothing Pvt Ltd FB working capital A1 800 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad CDs programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Vlcc Health Care Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A1 141.7 Downgraded from A1+ Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 157.7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amma Chandravati Educational & FB Limits BB 735 Assigned Charitable Trust Amma Chandravati Educational & Non-FBL BB 165 Assigned Charitable Trust Bharat Kolkata Container TL A- 1100 Assigned Terminals Ltd Bharat Kolkata Container LT non fund based A- 500 Assigned Terminals Ltd Bharat Kolkata Container LT non fund based A- Assigned Terminals Ltd (sub limits) Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT – working capital A+ 370 Assigned fund based Bk Fac Cholamandalam Investment And LT Loans from Bks AA 66183.3 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac from Bks# AA 40000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Sublimit-Non-FBL from AA Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Bks Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs AA 142264 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs AA 6670 Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 17950 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 13300 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Instruments Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 193 Upgraded from B Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 4.5 Revised from B / Reaffirmed Indian Express Newspapers TL AA 4800 Upgraded (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd (SO) from A+ Nirma Ltd NCD AA 25000 Assigned Paramount Steels Ltd FB Limits B 100 Revised from B+ Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL D 412.3 Reaffirmed Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC D 120 Reaffirmed Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 132.5 Reaffirmed Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac D 30 Reaffirmed Silvercrest Clothing Pvt Ltd CC Facility A 10 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier-II bond AAA 2000 Reaffirmed programme State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier-II bond AAA 6500 Withdrawn programme State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier-II bond AAA 18930 Reaffirmed programme (Basel III) (hyb) State Bank Of Hyderabad Term deposits MAAA Reaffirmed programme Tejas Networks Ltd LT/ST - Fund Based A / 3397.5 Upgraded A1 from BBB+/ A2+ Tejas Networks Ltd LT/ST - Non Fund Based A / 1562 Upgraded A1 from BBB+/ A2+ Tejas Networks Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated A / 639.1 Upgraded A1 from BBB+/ A2+ Vlcc Health Care Ltd LT Fund based Bk Fac A+ 600 Downgraded from AA- Vlcc Health Care Ltd LT Proposed Bk Fac A+ 158.3 Downgraded from AA- Vlcc Personal Care Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac A+ 500 Downgraded from AA- Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 256.9 Reaffirmed Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 480 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.