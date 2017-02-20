Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 17, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acb (I) Ltd Proposed CP programme Provisional IND 1500 Assigned
(CP)** A1+
** Backed by fund-based limits and will be utilised to meet working capital requirements
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 180 Affirmed
(reduced from INR237.5)
East West Freight Carriers Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 30 Affirmed
(increased from INR1 million)
Ksp Inc Non-FB BG IND A4+ 3 Assigned
Acb (I) Ltd CP (CP) - 1500 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acb (I) Ltd NCDs (NCDs) - 3500 Withdrawn
Acb (I) Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 14625 Affirmed
Acb (I) Ltd Bk Fac IND AA- /IND A1+ 12580 Affirmed
Ags Transact Technologies Ltd TL IND A- 2176.9 Assigned
Ags Transact Technologies Ltd WC Bk lines* IND A- /IND A1 6100 Assigned
*Working capital bank lines are interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based
facilities.
Ags Transact Technologies Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 3.1 Assigned
A-
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 210 Affirmed
Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 425.6 Assigned
certificates (PTCs) A-(SO)
Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 51.3 Assigned
BB(SO)
East North Interconnection Co. NCDs IND AAA (SO) 1500 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR2,125)
East North Interconnection Co. NCDs IND AAA (SO) 2375 Affirmed
Ltd
East North Interconnection Co. NCDs IND AAA (SO) 4750 Affirmed
Ltd
East West Freight Carriers Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 215 Affirmed
Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 40 Affirmed
Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 350 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust Xlii PTC (PTCs)- Series A Provisional IND 1250.3 Assigned
A(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust Xlii Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 12.51 Assigned
AAA(SO)
India Standard Loan Trust Xlii Second loss credit Provisional IND 49.39 Assigned
facility (SLCF) BBB (SO)
Jai Bhagwati Tex Print Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned
Kosamattam Finance Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 3000 Assigned
Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 2500* Assigned
*Secured: INR2.25 billion and unsecured: INR0.25 billion
Ksp Inc FB export related IND BB /A4+ 105 Assigned
limits
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
