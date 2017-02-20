Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acb (I) Ltd Proposed CP programme Provisional IND 1500 Assigned (CP)** A1+ ** Backed by fund-based limits and will be utilised to meet working capital requirements Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 180 Affirmed (reduced from INR237.5) East West Freight Carriers Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 30 Affirmed (increased from INR1 million) Ksp Inc Non-FB BG IND A4+ 3 Assigned Acb (I) Ltd CP (CP) - 1500 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acb (I) Ltd NCDs (NCDs) - 3500 Withdrawn Acb (I) Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 14625 Affirmed Acb (I) Ltd Bk Fac IND AA- /IND A1+ 12580 Affirmed Ags Transact Technologies Ltd TL IND A- 2176.9 Assigned Ags Transact Technologies Ltd WC Bk lines* IND A- /IND A1 6100 Assigned *Working capital bank lines are interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based facilities. Ags Transact Technologies Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 3.1 Assigned A- Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 210 Affirmed Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 425.6 Assigned certificates (PTCs) A-(SO) Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 51.3 Assigned BB(SO) East North Interconnection Co. NCDs IND AAA (SO) 1500 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR2,125) East North Interconnection Co. NCDs IND AAA (SO) 2375 Affirmed Ltd East North Interconnection Co. NCDs IND AAA (SO) 4750 Affirmed Ltd East West Freight Carriers Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 215 Affirmed Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 40 Affirmed Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 350 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust Xlii PTC (PTCs)- Series A Provisional IND 1250.3 Assigned A(SO) India Standard Loan Trust Xlii Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 12.51 Assigned AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust Xlii Second loss credit Provisional IND 49.39 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB (SO) Jai Bhagwati Tex Print Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Kosamattam Finance Ltd Bk loans IND BBB- 3000 Assigned Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 2500* Assigned *Secured: INR2.25 billion and unsecured: INR0.25 billion Ksp Inc FB export related IND BB /A4+ 105 Assigned limits ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)