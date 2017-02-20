Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1 608.4 outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 400 Assigned Décor Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Future Financial Servicess Pvt CP Programme/ ST Debt ICRA A2+ 200 Withdrawn Ltd Programme Hariomkar Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 30 Reaffirmed International Cargo Terminals NFBL ICRA A3+ 650 Outstanding & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Kaira Can Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A3+ 20 Withdrawn Kaira Can Co. Ltd ST, non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 145 Withdrawn Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 20 upgraded from ICRA A3 Ramee Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 35 assigned Roop Technology Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 138.7 Assigned Shiwalay Infra Projects Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 310 Upgraded Ltd (Erstwhile Shiwalay from ICRA A4 Enterprise) (enhanced from Rs. 23.00 crore) Shiwalay Infra Projects Pvt ST Unallocated ICRA A4+ 140 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Shiwalay Enterprise) Walplast Products Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaira Can Co. Ltd Medium Term, Public MA- - On Notice of Deposits Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd CC ICRA A 2000 outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd TL ICRA A 150 outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 361.6 outstanding Décor Paper Mills Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 130 Upgraded from ICRA B Dsl Infrastructure & Space Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 500 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Future Financial Servicess Pvt Bk Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 1500 Withdrawn Ltd Hariomkar Food Products Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 750 Reaffirmed Hariomkar Food Products Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed International Cargo Terminals FBL ICRA BBB 1180.8 Assigned & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd /Outstanding Kaira Can Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB 125 Withdrawn Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL ICRA BB- 48.4 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC Limits ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 150 upgraded from ICRA BBB- Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB 40 upgraded from ICRA BBB- Ramee Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Working Capital FacICRA B+ 87.5 assigned Roop Technology Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 5 Assigned Sai Radha Pharma (India) Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 82.5 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B+ Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 70 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BBB- 430 Upgraded /ICRA A3 from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ Shiwalay Infra Projects Pvt FBL ICRA BB+ 70 Upgraded Ltd (Erstwhile Shiwalay from ICRA BB Enterprise) Shiwalay Infra Projects Pvt LT Unallocated ICRA BB+ 30 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Shiwalay Enterprise) Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT FBL ICRA B 224.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT Non-FBL ICRA B 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B 52.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunrise Aqua Food Exports LT FBL ICRA B+ 150 Upgraded from ICRA B (enhanced from Rs. 9.90 crore) Sunrise Aqua Food Exports Long/ST Unallocated ICRA B+ / 10 Upgraded Limits ICRA A4 from ICRA B / ICRA A4 (revised from Rs. 0.10 crore) Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd LT/ST ICRA BBB - Outlook is /ICRA A3+ Stable Walplast Products Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 45 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)