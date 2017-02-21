Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 42.5 Assigned Shri Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 20 Assigned Virendra Kumar Singh Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt LT senior RTL IND AA- 4860 Assigned Ltd Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd TL IND BB- 11500 Assigned Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 2970 Assigned IND A4+ Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- / 4120 Assigned IND A4+ Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd Proposed unallocated IND BB- / 2820 Assigned WC limits* IND A4+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by BRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll NCDs IND AAA(SO) 5760 Affirmed Roads Ltd Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 106.48 Assigned Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 180 Assigned IND A4+ Ree Gurudeva Charitable And FB WC Fac IND BB- 70 Assigned Educational Trust Ree Gurudeva Charitable And Bk loans IND BB- 13.22 Assigned Educational Trust’S Shri Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 30 Assigned Shri Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 0.41 Assigned Virendra Kumar Singh FB limits IND BB- 40 Assigned Virendra Kumar Singh Proposed FB limits* IND BB- 10 Assigned * The above rating is provisional and final rating shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by VKS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)