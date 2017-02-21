Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Unallocated ICRA A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 117.0crs) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP^ ICRA A1+ 12000 Outstanding ^Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL** ICRA A1+ 543.7 Outstanding **The non-fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund-based limits Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBLForward Cover ICRA A1+ 43.7 Outstanding Dhansar Engineering Co. Pvt. LOC ICRA A2 50** Assigned Ltd. **sublimit of bank guarantee limits Dhanuka Agritech Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 333.5 Reaffirmed Gdjd Exports Fund based facility ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit ICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed Natco Pharma Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 590 Reaffirmed Natco Pharma Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Prince Marketing ST: Non Fund Based ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft ICRA A1+ 200 Assigned Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 525 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt NFBL –BG ICRA A3+ 10 Assigned Ltd United Concepts & Solutions Non-fund Based – BG/LCICRA D 15 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac ICRA A+ 650 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 80.0crs) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL ICRA A+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 27.0crs) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL – TL ICRA AA- 5242.5 Outstanding Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL – CC ICRA AA- 15000 Outstanding Dhansar Engineering Co. Pvt. CC ICRA BBB+ 560 Outstanding Ltd. Dhansar Engineering Co. Pvt. BG ICRA BBB+ 1065.9 Assigned / Ltd. outstanding Dhansar Engineering Co. Pvt. TL ICRA BBB+ 724.1 Assigned Ltd. Dhanuka Agritech Ltd FBL ICRA AA- 300 Upgraded from A+ Eta Constructions (India) Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1250 Upgraded from BB+ Eta Constructions (India) Ltd Overdraft ICRA BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ Eta Constructions (India) Ltd Non-fund based ICRA BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ Gdjd Exports Export Packing Credit ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gdjd Exports Foreign Bill ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounted Ivory Brick Homes Llp FBL ICRA BBB+ 50 Upgraded from BBB Karolia Lighting Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lot Mobiles Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Majhaulia Sugar Industries Pvt FB Limits ICRA A- 90 Assigned Ltd Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA A- 200 Reassigned from A+ Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA A+ 170 Assigned Natco Pharma Ltd TL ICRA AA 3000 Upgraded from AA- Natco Pharma Ltd LT FBL ICRA AA 4210 Upgraded from AA- Natco Pharma Ltd LT/ST Proposed ICRA AA 594 Reaffirmed Natco Pharma Ltd LT / ST - Fund ICRA AA/A1+ 615 Assigned based/Non Fund Based Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ / 60 Assigned ICRA A4+ Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB+ / 140 Assigned ICRA A4+ Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB+ / 50 Assigned ICRA A4+ Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd TL Limits ICRA BB- 51.4 Upgraded from B+ Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA BB- 25 Upgraded from B+ Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- 23.6 Upgraded from B+ Popuri Steels Ltd FBL ICRA B- 100 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering FB Limits ICRA D 100.8 Assigned Corporation Precision Engineering Non-FBL ICRA D 19.2 Assigned Corporation Prince Marketing LT: Fund based ICRA B+ 330 Reaffirmed Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL - - - Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA A+ 980 Reassigned from A+ Riddhi Agro Industries FBL ICRA BB- 180 Reaffirmed / assigned Riddhi Agro Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 9.4 Reaffirmed / assigned Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL ICRA BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL ICRA AA- 2449.9 Upgraded from A+ Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL ICRA AA- 813.5 Upgraded from A+ Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- 749.5 Upgraded from A+ Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt FBL – TL ICRA BBB 109 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 11.00crs) Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt FBL – CC ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd ( increased from 3.00crs) Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Fund ICRA BBB 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Based/NFBL-Unallocated/ICRA A3+ (reduced from 3.00crs) United Concepts & Solutions LT FB – TL ICRA D 42 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ United Concepts & Solutions LT FB – CC ICRA D 65 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ United Concepts & Solutions LT FB – Unallocated ICRA D 3 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Vasani Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit ICRA BB- 120.3 Assigned Vbhc Mumbai Value Homes Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB+ 770 Upgraded from BBB Vbhc Value Homes Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 775 Upgraded from BBB Vijay Trading Company FB Limits ICRA B 100 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd (Capital PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 113.7 Assigned Float) Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd (Capital PTC Series A2 ICRA B+ 10.7 Assigned Float) BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)