Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Furnace Fabrica Non-FB limits IND A2 2110 Assigned Plastene India Non-FB WC limits IND A3 410 Assigned Plastene India Forward contract limitsIND A3 15 Assigned Raviraj Foils Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 67.5 Upgraded from IND A3 Saatveeka Trading Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Metro Rail CorporationProposed bonds* Provisional IND 3000 Assigned AA *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by BMRCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Furnace Fabrica FB limits IND BBB+ 450 Assigned Furnace Fabrica TL* IND BBB+ 210 Assigned * The details of the term loans are given in Annexure. Furnace Fabrica Proposed non-FB Provisional IND A1080 Assigned limits** ** The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by FFIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Furnace Fabrica Proposed FB limits** Provisional IND 150 Assigned BBB+ ** The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by FFIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gautam Trading Company FB WC IND B/IND A4 250 Affirmed Ghanta Foods TL IND BB 18 Assigned Ghanta Foods FB WC limits IND BB/IND A4+ 77 Affirmed Ghanta Foods TL WD 5 Withdrawn Hotel Swosti TL IND BB 30.79 Affirmed Hotel Swosti FB limits IND BB 7.5 Affirmed Il&Fs Education & Technology NCD Series B IND AA- 760 Affirmed Il&Fs Education & Technology NCD Series C IND AA- 1986 Affirmed Nemcare Hospitals TL IND BB 490 Assigned Neogrowth Credit NCDs IND BBB 325* Assigned *This is a part of NeoGrowth's INR500 million NCD programme which was assigned a Provisional IND BBB’ rating with a Stable Outlook on 29 November 2016. Plastene India Long-TL IND BBB- 615 Assigned Plastene India FB WC limits IND BBB- 1960 Assigned R.K. Industries FB WC IND BB-/IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Raviraj Foils TL IND BBB 111.5 Upgraded from IND BBB- Raviraj Foils FB WC limits IND BBB 98.5 Upgraded from IND BBB- Saatveeka Trading Company FB limits IND BB 100 Affirmed Satyajeet Traders FB WC facility IND BBB-/IND A3 100 Assigned Sungro Seeds FB WC IND BB 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)c