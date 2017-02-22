Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Havells India Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 3846.5 Outstanding Krishna Fashion Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 0.75) Mangalore Electricity Supply Short-TL ICRA A2 1277.8 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd (revised from Rs. 211.11 crore) Mangalore Electricity Supply Non-FBL ICRA A2 1000 Assigned Co. Ltd Prabhu Agarwalla Construction Non-FBL ICRA A4 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 100 Assigned Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) ST - Non FBL ICRA A4 29.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 2.00) Shakumbhari Expo-Impo Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 175 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Industries ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 - Withdrawn (reduced from 2.32 CR) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 confirmed as final # # Provisional ICRA A1+(SO) confirmed as ICRA A1+(SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 2150 Outstanding Surya Roshni Ltd Proposed CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 550 Outstanding Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 182 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Cotton Industries FB CC ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Akshar Cotton Industries FB TL ICRA B+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Akshar Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 13.9 Reaffirmed Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 75.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.18) Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA B+ / 6.6 assigned ICRA A4 Aplab Ltd CC ICRA D 128 Reaffirmed Aplab Ltd Working Capital ICRA D 132 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Aplab Ltd Bill Discounting ICRA D 110 Reaffirmed Aplab Ltd LOC ICRA D 140 Reaffirmed Aplab Ltd BG ICRA D 220 Reaffirmed D C Metals cc ICRA D 300 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd FB Bk Fac (working ICRA AA+ 2000 Outstanding capital) Havells India Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA AA+ 224 Outstanding Krishna Fashion FB Working Capital FacICRA B+ 125 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 4.60) Krishna Fashion FB TL Fac ICRA B+ 356.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 20.76) Krishna Fashion Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 0.4 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 (previously 0.93) Landis+Gyr Ltd Fund Based /NFBL# ICRA AAA(SO) 880 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 70.00 crore)# The combined limit of Rs. 88.00 crore includes sub limit of up to Rs. 10.00 crore for interchangeablefacilities for import lines/ buyers credit; sub limit of Rs. 53.00 crore for bank guarantee; sub limit of Rs.5.00 crore for letter of credit; sub limit of Rs 23.00 crore for overdraft; sub limit of Rs 68.00 crore for working capital loan; sub limit of Rs. 58.00 crore for interchangeable facilities for export facility for purchase/ negotiation of documents against payment/ negotiation of documents against acceptance/ preshipment loan against export; and sub limit of Rs. 20.00 for receivable finance. As such, the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 88.00 crore at any time. The limit is to be rated on both long term and short term scales and will attract tenure as per usage. Landis+Gyr Ltd NFBL(LC/BG)** ICRA BB / 340 Downgraded ICRA A4 from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 ** The Non-fund based limit of Rs 34.00 Crore is completely interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. The Non-fund based limit (LC+BG) is rated on both Long Term and Short Term scale and will attract tenure as per usage. As such the utilization should not exceed Rs. 34.00 Crore at any point. Landis+Gyr Ltd FBL (CC) ICRA BBB- - Withdrawn (Revised from Rs. 18.00 crore) Mahati Hydro Power Projects LT - fund based ICRA BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahati Hydro Power Projects LT - non fund based ICRA BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahati Hydro Power Vidharbha TL ICRA 1143.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) (enhanced from 105.00) Mangalore Electricity Supply Long-TL ICRA BBB+ 6738 Reaffirmed / Co. Ltd Assigned (revised from Rs. 411.07 crore) Mangalore Electricity Supply FBL ICRA BBB+ 2650 Reaffirmed / Co. Ltd Assigned (revised from Rs. 165.00 crore) Mangalore Electricity Supply Unallocated ICRA BBB+ / 334.2 Reaffirmed / Co. Ltd ICRA A2 Assigned (revised from Rs. 12.82 crore) Maruti Ginning And Pressing FB Limits ICRA B+ 60.5 Reaffirmed Industries Palak Ferro Alloys CC ICRA D 61 Reaffirmed Palak Ferro Alloys TL ICRA D 1 Reaffirmed Palak Ferro Alloys UNALLOCATED ICRA D 138 Reaffirmed Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FB Limits ICRA BB 220 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reduced from 23.00 cr Prabhu Agarwalla Construction Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / 280 Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Assigned Enhanced from1.32 CR Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 20 Assigned Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd CC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd LOC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 20 Reaffirmed Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) TL ICRA B+ 20.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 2.00) Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT - FBL ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT - Unallocated ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 2.00) Shree Siddheshwari Ginning FBL -TL ICRA B+ 32.1 Reaffirmed Company Shree Siddheshwari Ginning FBL -CC ICRA B+ 160 Reaffirmed Company Sri Ram Industries TL ICRA B+ 25 Upgraded from ICRA B (reduced from 2.68 CR) Sri Ram Industries LT - FBL ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Value Plus Retail Pvt Ltd LT Fund based – CC ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 219.7 Reaffirmed --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)