Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 22, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (I) Ltd CP IND A1+ 15 Affirmed
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Kmk Event Management Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 28 Assigned
Pc Jeweller Ltd CP* IND A1+ 3000 Assigned
*The CP programme is carved out of the fund-based working capital banking lines.
Pc Jeweller Ltd CP* IND A1+ 2000 Assigned
*The CP programme is carved out of the fund-based working capital banking lines.
Prince Industries Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Assigned
Sanghi Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCDs IND A+ Assigned
Au Financiers (I) Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 7.45 Affirmed
Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCDs IND A+ 17.5 Affirmed
Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCDs IND A+ 10 Affirmed
Au Financiers (I) Ltd Subordinated debts IND A+ 1.5 Affirmed
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Non-convertible IND C 5000 Downgraded
debenture (NCDs) from IND BBB-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND C 2470 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND D 490 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd FB and Non-FB WC limitsIND D/IND D 7520 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCDs IND C 8500 Downgraded
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND C 3880 Downgraded
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND D 4760 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND D/IND D 8700 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 240 Assigned
Securevalue India Limited TL# IND A-(SO) 503.8 Assigned
# The maturity date range is for vehicle loans, which have been classified under term loans.
SVIL has a bank term loan maturing in July 2019.
Securevalue India Limited Non-FB WC Bk Fac* IND A-(SO) / IND 280 Assigned
A1(SO)
* Includes an INR140 million sublimit of fund-based working capital facilities
Kmk Event Management Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 40 Assigned
Mantilal Umraomal FB limits IND BB- 50 Assigned
Sanghi Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 1500 Assigned
Sanghi Industries Ltd Proposed FBL* IND A- 350 Assigned
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB- 61396 Upgraded
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd NFB (BG) facility IND BBB- 1400 Upgraded
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL IND D 61396 Downgraded
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) facility IND D 1400 Downgraded
Sree Aksya Trading Company FB WC IND B+ /IND A4 49 Assigned
Wadhwa Realty Pvt Ltd TL 2000 Withdrawn
Western U.P. Power Transmission Rupee TL IND BBB 37717.2 Affirmed
Company Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)