Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Ltd CP IND A1+ 15 Affirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned Kmk Event Management Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 28 Assigned Pc Jeweller Ltd CP* IND A1+ 3000 Assigned *The CP programme is carved out of the fund-based working capital banking lines. Pc Jeweller Ltd CP* IND A1+ 2000 Assigned *The CP programme is carved out of the fund-based working capital banking lines. Prince Industries Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Assigned Sanghi Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCDs IND A+ Assigned Au Financiers (I) Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 7.45 Affirmed Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCDs IND A+ 17.5 Affirmed Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCDs IND A+ 10 Affirmed Au Financiers (I) Ltd Subordinated debts IND A+ 1.5 Affirmed Ballarpur Industries Ltd Non-convertible IND C 5000 Downgraded debenture (NCDs) from IND BBB- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND C 2470 Downgraded from IND BBB- Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND D 490 Downgraded from IND BBB- Ballarpur Industries Ltd FB and Non-FB WC limitsIND D/IND D 7520 Downgraded from IND BBB- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCDs IND C 8500 Downgraded Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND C 3880 Downgraded Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND D 4760 Downgraded from IND BBB- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND D/IND D 8700 Downgraded from IND BBB- Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 240 Assigned Securevalue India Limited TL# IND A-(SO) 503.8 Assigned # The maturity date range is for vehicle loans, which have been classified under term loans. SVIL has a bank term loan maturing in July 2019. Securevalue India Limited Non-FB WC Bk Fac* IND A-(SO) / IND 280 Assigned A1(SO) * Includes an INR140 million sublimit of fund-based working capital facilities Kmk Event Management Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 40 Assigned Mantilal Umraomal FB limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Sanghi Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 1500 Assigned Sanghi Industries Ltd Proposed FBL* IND A- 350 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB- 61396 Upgraded Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd NFB (BG) facility IND BBB- 1400 Upgraded Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL IND D 61396 Downgraded Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) facility IND D 1400 Downgraded Sree Aksya Trading Company FB WC IND B+ /IND A4 49 Assigned Wadhwa Realty Pvt Ltd TL 2000 Withdrawn Western U.P. Power Transmission Rupee TL IND BBB 37717.2 Affirmed Company Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)