Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 100 upgraded from ICRA A2 Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT: Proposed non-FBL ICRA A2+ 50 upgraded from ICRA A2 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Treasury ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund BVL Granites ST: Non-FBL (Note) ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1500 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 100 crore NTPC Ltd CP/STD ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned; outstanding enhanced from 2,000 CR NTPC Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 50000 outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA C+ 140 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT: CC ICRA BBB+ 780 upgraded from ICRA BBB Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB+ 945 upgraded from ICRA BBB Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT: Proposed FBL ICRA BBB+ 625 upgraded from ICRA BBB revised from Rs. 67.5 CR Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Bking & PSU Debt ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund – Series 5 Bvl Granites LT: CC ICRA BB 300 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Bvl Granites LT: TL ICRA BB 190 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL PTC Series A2 ICRA A (SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VII Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL PTC Series A2 ICRA AA (SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VII Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VII (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VII (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIIi (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) Magma ITL Finance Ltd -MIFL Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) NTPC Ltd TL ICRA AAA 650000 outstanding NTPC Ltd FBL ICRA AAA 20000 outstanding NTPC Ltd Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 100000 outstanding NTPC Ltd Bonds Programme/ ICRA AAA 275453.3outstanding Bonus Debentures Rama Paper Mills Ltd TL ICRA D 538.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.