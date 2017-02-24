Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A4 2470 Downgraded Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A4 3880 Downgraded Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 108 Assigned Haryana State Warehousing Short-TL IND A1 1500 Assigned Corporation Shree Sita Ram Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4 6 Assigned Shri Krishna Steelage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd Non-convertible IND C 5000 Downgraded debenture (NCDs) Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND D 490 Downgraded from from IND BBB- Ballarpur Industries Ltd FB and Non-FB WC limitsIND D 7520 Downgraded from from IND BBB- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCDs IND C 8500 Downgraded Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND D 4760 Downgraded from IND BBB- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND D 8700 Downgraded from IND BBB- Haryana State Warehousing FB WC facility IND A 17500 Assigned Corporation Haryana State Warehousing TL IND A+(SO) 438.5 Assigned Corporation Haryana State Warehousing TL IND A+(SO) 501.8 Assigned Corporation Modigold Pipes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 58 Assigned Platinum Trust March 2015 Second loss credit IND AA- (SO) 100.8 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust March 2015 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 722.4 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Shillong Expressway Ltd Subordinate loan IND AA (SO) 444.7 Affirmed (INR368.2 outstanding as on 31 January 2017) Shillong Expressway Ltd Senior LT project Bk IND AA+ (SO) 1627 Affirmed loans (INR1,347 outstanding as on 31 January 2017) Shree Sita Ram Paper Mills Ltd FB WC IND B /IND A4 81.5 Assigned Shri Krishna Steelage Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 130 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)