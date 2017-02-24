Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 23, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A4 2470 Downgraded
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP IND A4 3880 Downgraded
Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 108 Assigned
Haryana State Warehousing Short-TL IND A1 1500 Assigned
Corporation
Shree Sita Ram Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4 6 Assigned
Shri Krishna Steelage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Non-convertible IND C 5000 Downgraded
debenture (NCDs)
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND D 490 Downgraded
from from IND
BBB-
Ballarpur Industries Ltd FB and Non-FB WC limitsIND D 7520 Downgraded
from from IND
BBB-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCDs IND C 8500 Downgraded
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND D 4760 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND D 8700 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Haryana State Warehousing FB WC facility IND A 17500 Assigned
Corporation
Haryana State Warehousing TL IND A+(SO) 438.5 Assigned
Corporation
Haryana State Warehousing TL IND A+(SO) 501.8 Assigned
Corporation
Modigold Pipes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 58 Assigned
Platinum Trust March 2015 Second loss credit IND AA- (SO) 100.8 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust March 2015 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 722.4 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Shillong Expressway Ltd Subordinate loan IND AA (SO) 444.7 Affirmed
(INR368.2 outstanding as on 31 January 2017)
Shillong Expressway Ltd Senior LT project Bk IND AA+ (SO) 1627 Affirmed
loans
(INR1,347 outstanding as on 31 January 2017)
Shree Sita Ram Paper Mills Ltd FB WC IND B /IND A4 81.5 Assigned
Shri Krishna Steelage Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 130 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)