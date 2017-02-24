Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
financing)
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding
Bses Kerala Power Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 120 Withdrawn
Industrial Forging Industries Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Assigned
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Psa Sical Terminals Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 1000 Assigned
Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST, FBL ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST, non-FBL ^ ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed
^ Sub-limit of short-term, fund based limits
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 350 Outstanding
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac 1 ICRA A2+ 100 Outstanding
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 250 Withdrawn
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 100 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA+ 120000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 15000 Outstanding
Programme
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines Programme ICRA AA+ / 147950 Outstanding
ICRA A1+
Bses Kerala Power Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 420 Withdrawn
Bses Kerala Power Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BBB+ 60 Withdrawn
/ ICRA A2+
Cessna Garden Developers Pvt TL ICRA A+(SO) 11705.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs ICRA AAA 70000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd programme
India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs ICRA AAA 110000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd programme
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 5000 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 2000 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO)
Industrial Forging Industries FBL ICRA B+ 119.5 Assigned
Jmc Constructions Pvt. Ltd. FBL ICRA BB- 210 Upgraded
from ICRA B+
JMC Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL ICRA BB- 760 Upgraded
from ICRA B+
JMC Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 30 Upgraded
from ICRA B+
Nuway Organic Natural (India) FBL- CC ICRA D 80 Assigned
Ltd
Nuway Organic Natural (India) FBL- TL ICRA D 180 Assigned
Ltd
Nuway Organic Natural (India) Unallocated Amount ICRA D 60 Assigned
Ltd
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Bk Lines ICRA A+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Protac Foods International Pvt LT - Fund based – TL ICRA B 180 Assigned
Ltd
Protac Foods International Pvt LT - Fund based – CC ICRA B 40 Assigned
Ltd
R. S. Melgiri And Company LT - FBL ICRA BB- 47.5 Assigned
R. S. Melgiri And Company LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 102.5 Assigned
Shreyans Oil Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BB- 60 Assigned
Shreyans Oil Ltd FBL – Unallocated ICRA BB-/ 25 Assigned
A4
Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd TL ICRA A 28.2 Upgraded
from
ICRA A-
Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd CC cum WCDL Facility ICRA A 72 Upgraded
from
ICRA A-
Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL ICRA A+ 2700 Reaffirmed
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 100 Outstanding
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Fund based / ICRA A- / 350 Outstanding
Nonfund based ICRA A2+ /
Interchangeable Fac
Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Fund based / ICRA A- / 350 Withdrawn
Nonfund based ICRA A2+ /
Interchangeable Fac
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
