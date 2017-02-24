Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Bses Kerala Power Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 120 Withdrawn Industrial Forging Industries Non-FBL ICRA A4 15 Assigned Prestige Estates Projects Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Psa Sical Terminals Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 1000 Assigned Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST, FBL ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST, non-FBL ^ ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed ^ Sub-limit of short-term, fund based limits Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 350 Outstanding Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac 1 ICRA A2+ 100 Outstanding Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 250 Withdrawn Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 100 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA+ 120000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 15000 Outstanding Programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines Programme ICRA AA+ / 147950 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Bses Kerala Power Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 420 Withdrawn Bses Kerala Power Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BBB+ 60 Withdrawn / ICRA A2+ Cessna Garden Developers Pvt TL ICRA A+(SO) 11705.2 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs ICRA AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd programme India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax free / TBs ICRA AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd programme India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 5000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed ICRA AAA 2000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Bonds/Debt programme (SO) Industrial Forging Industries FBL ICRA B+ 119.5 Assigned Jmc Constructions Pvt. Ltd. FBL ICRA BB- 210 Upgraded from ICRA B+ JMC Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL ICRA BB- 760 Upgraded from ICRA B+ JMC Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 30 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Nuway Organic Natural (India) FBL- CC ICRA D 80 Assigned Ltd Nuway Organic Natural (India) FBL- TL ICRA D 180 Assigned Ltd Nuway Organic Natural (India) Unallocated Amount ICRA D 60 Assigned Ltd Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Bk Lines ICRA A+ 35000 Reaffirmed Prestige Estates Projects Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Protac Foods International Pvt LT - Fund based – TL ICRA B 180 Assigned Ltd Protac Foods International Pvt LT - Fund based – CC ICRA B 40 Assigned Ltd R. S. Melgiri And Company LT - FBL ICRA BB- 47.5 Assigned R. S. Melgiri And Company LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 102.5 Assigned Shreyans Oil Ltd FBL – CC ICRA BB- 60 Assigned Shreyans Oil Ltd FBL – Unallocated ICRA BB-/ 25 Assigned A4 Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd TL ICRA A 28.2 Upgraded from ICRA A- Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd CC cum WCDL Facility ICRA A 72 Upgraded from ICRA A- Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL ICRA A+ 2700 Reaffirmed Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 100 Outstanding Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Fund based / ICRA A- / 350 Outstanding Nonfund based ICRA A2+ / Interchangeable Fac Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Fund based / ICRA A- / 350 Withdrawn Nonfund based ICRA A2+ / Interchangeable Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)